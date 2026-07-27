Pricing announced for upmarket Denza Z9 GT estate

Denza has confirmed UK pricing for its first model, the Z9 GT, with order books now open ahead of the brand’s arrival in the UK.

The premium shooting brake will be offered with a choice of fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains, both based on Denza’s bespoke ‘e³’ underpinnings.

Aimed at rivals including the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo, Audi A6 e-tron Avant, BMW i5 Touring and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, the Z9 GT combines high performance with a long list of standard equipment and several unusual chassis technologies.

Choice of electric or plug-in hybrid power

The Z9 GT launches first as a fully electric model, while a plug-in hybrid version will follow later.

The electric version uses three motors – one at the front and two at the rear – producing a combined 1,156hp (no, that’s not a typo). Denza claims this enables a 0-62mph time of 2.7 seconds, while its 122kWh battery provides a WLTP driving range of up to 373 miles.

The plug-in hybrid combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with three electric motors and a 64kWh battery. It produces 776hp accelerates from 0-62mph in 3.6 seconds, and offers up to 126 miles of electric-only driving before the petrol engine extends the total claimed travel range to 500 miles.

Ultra-fast charging for both versions

Both powertrains are compatible with Denza’s new ‘Flash Charging’ system, which the company says can deliver charging speeds of up to 1,500kW when connected to compatible rapid chargers.

Denza claims this allows the battery to charge from 10% to 70% in five minutes, or from 10% to 97% in nine minutes. The system is also designed to maintain high charging performance in very cold conditions, with the company claiming a 20% to 97% charge in 12 minutes at -30°C.

While these figures are impressive, compatible charging infrastructure is not yet available in the UK, meaning British owners are unlikely to achieve these charging speeds in the near future.

Advanced chassis tech

The Z9 GT’s dual-chamber air suspension continuously adjusts ride stiffness according to driving conditions and works alongside the braking and steering systems to improve stability. Denza says the system can help maintain control following a tyre blowout at speeds of up to 112mph.

Rear-wheel steering also allows the rear wheels to turn independently, enabling manoeuvres including crab walking, a 360-degree compass turn, and a tight five-metre turning circle despite the car’s size. An automated parking system can also manoeuvre the car into a parking space either from inside the vehicle or remotely using a smartphone.

Luxury-focused cabin

The Z9 GT comes with a generous level of standard equipment. The cabin features Nappa leather upholstery, heated, ventilated and massage front seats, while the two outer rear seats also gain heating, ventilation, massage functions, reclining backrests and extendable leg rests.

A 20-speaker Devialet sound system with Dolby Atmos is fitted as standard, alongside a panoramic glass roof and a refrigerated centre console that can either cool drinks to -6°C or warm food and beverages to 50°C.

Customers can personalise the Z9 GT with optional digital exterior mirrors, larger 21-inch alloy wheels and a choice of metallic and matte paint finishes.

Pricing and availability

The Denza Z9 GT EV is available to order now from £105k, while the Z9 GT DM plug-in hybrid will join the range later, priced from £95k.

This estate is the flagship offering of Denza’s UK launch, as the BYD-owned premium brand establishes its presence in the British market.