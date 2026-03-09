Summary

The Denza Z9GT is an upmarket high-performance ‘shooting brake’ estate car that is scheduled to arrive on UK roads in the second half of 2026.

BYD-owned Denza is a Chinese brand that aims to challenge the sales of the likes of Porsche, Lexus and Genesis, and its Z9GT is the brand’s flagship model. This Expert Rating page refers to all-electric versions of the model. We will give the plug-in hybrid variant coverage on its own separate page.

A leftfield alternative to the Porsche Taycan, the Z9GT is powered by three separate electric motors and a 100kW battery, delivering over 950hp and reportedly a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.4 seconds. UK specifications are yet to be confirmed, but the estate can reportedly muster over 390 miles of travel on a single charge.

The model is yet to make its European debut at the time of writing – that’s coming in April. It is yet to be reviewed by the British motoring media just yet. We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Estate

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: TBA Launching: 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

There are no reviews on the Denza Z9GT – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Denza Z9GT has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Denza Z9GT has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the CX-6e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Denza Z9GT. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Denza Z9GT to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Denza, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Denza Z9GT

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Denza Z9GT. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Denza Z9GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron GT | Mercedes-Benz EQS | Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Tesla Model S | Zeekr 001

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Denza range at The Car Expert

Buy a Denza Z9GT

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Denza, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

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