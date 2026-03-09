Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Denza Z9GT

DENZA Z9GT

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Warranty Rating:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Denza Z9GT is an upmarket high-performance ‘shooting brake’ estate car that is scheduled to arrive on UK roads in the second half of 2026.

BYD-owned Denza is a Chinese brand that aims to challenge the sales of the likes of Porsche, Lexus and Genesis, and its Z9GT is the brand’s flagship model. This Expert Rating page refers to all-electric versions of the model. We will give the plug-in hybrid variant coverage on its own separate page.

A leftfield alternative to the Porsche Taycan, the Z9GT is powered by three separate electric motors and a 100kW battery, delivering over 950hp and reportedly a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.4 seconds. UK specifications are yet to be confirmed, but the estate can reportedly muster over 390 miles of travel on a single charge.

The model is yet to make its European debut at the time of writing – that’s coming in April. It is yet to be reviewed by the British motoring media just yet. We will update this page with more information and reviews, as well as safety and running cost data, as soon as those are available. Check back soon!

Key specifications

Body style: Estate
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: TBA

Launching: 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

There are no reviews on the Denza Z9GT – foreign or UK-based test drives – to display here currently. Once reviews from the UK automotive media are published, we will update this section.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2026, the Denza Z9GT has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2026, the Denza Z9GT has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the CX-6e is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of March 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Denza Z9GT. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of March 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Denza Z9GT to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Denza, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Denza Z9GT

As of March 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Denza Z9GT. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mazda dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Denza Z9GT, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi e-tron GT | Mercedes-Benz EQS | Porsche Taycan Cross TurismoTesla Model S | Zeekr 001

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Denza range at The Car Expert

New cars – what’s coming in 2026

New cars – what’s coming in 2026

Who or what is Denza?

Who or what is Denza?

Three more Chinese car brands coming to the UK this year

Three more Chinese car brands coming to the UK this year

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

China – the world’s new automotive superpower

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

All the new cars launched at Goodwood 2025

Buy a Denza Z9GT

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Denza, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Subscribe to a Denza

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Just Vehicle Solutions logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
Find out more

Flexible Vehicle Contracts logo 600x300px

Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved