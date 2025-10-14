The latest addition to the ever-growing list of Chinese car brands heading for the UK is Denza – and of all the new names, this is likely one to take notice of.

The reason? After early years as a joint project with Mercedes-Benz, Denza is today completely owned by the globally significant Chinese automotive group BYD. And of all the new entrants to the UK market over the past couple of years, BYD has certainly made the most impact.

Launched just two and a half years ago, BYD already has 100 dealers selling six different models and a bigger slice of the UK market than the likes of Dacia, Honda and Mazda – it is rapidly overhauling even electric standard-bearer Tesla.

Now, BYD wants to make the same big dent in the premium market with Denza, described by its creators as “the premium technology-oriented automotive brand of the BYD Group,” and already long-established in its home market of China.

So while cracking the UK market has proven challenging to the likes of Lexus and Genesis, and a step too far for Infiniti, BYD’s strong track record bodes well for Denza – no doubt, lessons learnt in the UK over the past couple of years will be used to good effect establishing the new brand.

Denza personnel describe its relationship to BYD in similar vein to what Audi is to Volkswagen. While many details of the new brand are still emerging, we know it will have its own standalone dealer network and intends to launch a range of new vehicles targeting all of the premium marques – from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz to the likes of Land Rover and Porsche. Watch this space…

So who or what is Denza?

The Denza story begins in 2010, when BYD began a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler to produce high-end electric vehicles – BYD would supply its expertise in EVs and the Chinese market, and Daimler its experience in producing cars for the premium sector.

The first Denza concept car was displayed at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2012 and went on sale in China at the end of 2014 as the Denza EV. In 2018 it was restyled, also being renamed the Denza 500 and joined by a second model, an SUV called the Denza X.

In 2021, however, rumours began surfacing that Daimler was unhappy with the venture, with sales of Denza vehicles lower than expected. While the Germans denied the stories the partnership was restructured at the end of that year, the Denza X dropped and the Daimler stake reduced from 50% to 10%.

Denza launched the D9 SUV in 2022, in both full-electric and plug-in hybrid versions, followed by the N7 and N8 SUVs in 2023. In the following year Denza’s first store outside mainland China was opened in Hong Kong, like the UK a right-hand drive market.

Daimler’s role in the brand ended in September 2024 with the sale of its final shares to BYD, which then, in April 2025, announced Denza’s arrival in Europe, with Britain set to be one of the first markets.

When did Denza launch in the UK?

For ‘did launch’ substitute ‘is launching’ – the Denza name only made its UK debut at Britain’s substitute motor show, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, in July 2025, where three new models were displayed to curious onlookers.

At the time of writing, details of Denza’s UK sales network have not been revealed, but with the first cars expected on sale early in 2026, we can expect the kind of aggressive moves to sign up dealers already seen with BYD.

The company has confirmed that Denza outlets will be separate from BYD ones, while plenty more new Denza models are planned to follow the initial trio.

What models does Denza have and what else is coming?

Denza B5 Denza Z9 GT Denza D9

Leading Denza’s arrival on the UK market will be the three cars which made their debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

First on sale, early in 2026, is expected to be the Z9 GT – this is an upmarket electric vehicle that some have compared to the Porsche Taycan. It’s already sold in China in two body styles, but with saloons historically not massive sellers on the UK market, even in the premium sector, we will only get the ‘shooting brake’ variant – car manufacturer speak for a vaguely estate profile styled to look more sporty.

By summer 2026 the Z9 GT will be joined by the D9; an interesting direction for Denza as it is a people-carrier, or MPV – a type of vehicle that has virtually disappeared from the UK over the past decade, killed off by the rise of the SUV.

The D9 is sold in China in both full-electric and plug-in hybrid form, but it appears that initially at least we will only get the hybrid, which of course allows many motorway miles to be racked up without range concerns. Denza no doubt hopes that its very plush MPV will appeal to such end-users as high-end chauffeur travel providers.

The B5 is likely to arrive before the end of 2026 – this is a 4×4 with close to 700hp on tap and will clearly target the Land Rover Defender. It is also already on sale in China, under another newly-launched BYD badge, Fangchengbao, where it is known as the Bao 5.

Details of future Denza models beyond these three are scarce, but we do know there will be plenty – Stella Li has been quoted as saying the unveilings will run at a rate of one every six months or so.

Early additions are likely to include the B8 large SUV, a plug-in hybrid of similar vein to the Toyota Land Cruiser, while a large lifestyle SUV sold in China as the BYD N9 could also come to Britain as a Denza, pitching itself as a rival to the electric offerings of a Range Rover.

Where can I try a Denza car?

There are no Denza dealers to go and check out the new line-up at just yet, but they are certainly on the way – and the cars won’t be sold from existing BYD outlets.

The company is keen to promote Denza as a separate brand, and not a sub-brand of BYD – again per the Audi to Volkswagen analogy – and so Denza will have a standalone network and a distinctive identity to its showrooms. Apparently, they will be “crystal-like” structures with lots of glass, emphasising the upmarket pitch of the brand.

How many showrooms there will be is still to be revealed – we don’t expect as many as BYD already has, but we can expect them to be established quickly.

What’s particularly significant about this company?

While the management of Denza is keen to present the new brand as a sister to BYD and not a subsidiary, it is clear that the newcomer will greatly benefit from the size and reach of its parent.

Denza products employ the same technology that BYD is known for, especially in terms of electric technology – BYD is the world’s largest producer of rechargeable batteries and if, for example you have an iPhone, it’s more than likely to have a BYD battery in it.

All this expertise has resulted in the Blade battery for car use, already renowned for having all the range and charging capability of any rival while also being an inherently safer unit, demonstrated by the infamous ‘nail test’ where nails were hammered through a pack without issue.

As well as the technology, Denza will benefit from the business model that has seen BYD so quickly become a prominent player in its new markets, particularly the UK. Simply because it’s part of BYD, it’s hard to see Denza failing.

What makes Denza different to the rest?

Denza officials are convinced that they can take the fight to the long-established European premium brands, claiming that their cars will be supplied with technology that is “ten times better” than typical offerings from the German heavyweights.

This technology includes potentially game-changing 1,000kW ultra-rapid chargers developed by BYD, which allows a range boost of close to 250 miles in only five minutes. These have already been introduced in China and BYD hopes to roll them out across the UK.

Summary

Convincing premium-market buyers who have driven the products of Audi, BMW or Mercedes-Benz for decades is a tough ask, especially when presenting an unknown new Chinese brand as the alternative.

With Denza arriving as the second wave of an expansion programme orchestrated by BYD, however, it’s not difficult to see the newcomer quickly establishing a solid place in the UK market. The more Chinese brands that go on UK sale, the harder it will be to rise above the masses, but you get the impression Denza will quickly become one of the more prominent players.

