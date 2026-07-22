Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Omoda 9 updated for 2026 with new Black Noble trim

The updated Omoda 9 gets a new black-themed trim, revised suspension and extra comfort features

Omoda 9 Black Noble Edition, July 2026

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

RAC-logo-600x300-orange

Complete peace of mind for all your driving needs.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Stuart Masson
spot_imgspot_img

Omoda has updated its flagship Omoda 9 plug-in hybrid SUV for the 2026 model year, adding a new Black Noble trim and a handful of comfort and chassis changes across the range.

The revised Omoda 9 SHS-P is available to pre-order now, with first UK deliveries due in August. Prices start from £45K, while the new Black Noble version costs £46,495.

The Black Noble trim is the most obvious news. It gives the Omoda 9 a black-on-black look, with Iced Jasper Black paint, black alloy wheels, matte black exterior trim and black suede detailing inside. It doesn’t bring a different powertrain or any mechanical changes, but it gives Omoda a more distinctive-looking version of its flagship SUV.

Omoda 9 Black Noble – rear
Omoda 9 Black Noble - dashboard

The rest of the 2026 updates focus on comfort and refinement. Omoda says the suspension and steering have been retuned to improve ride comfort and body control. That should be useful, as our review of the Omoda 9 over last winter was critical of its body control on rough UK roads.

Inside, the updated Omoda 9 gets front massage seats, a suede cloth headlining, a heated windscreen and expanded electric adjustment for the front seats. The driver’s seat also gets an electric thigh support.

The car’s vehicle-to-load output has been increased to 7kW, allowing the plug-in hybrid battery to power a wider range of external electrical equipment. That could be useful for camping, outdoor work or running devices away from a normal plug socket.

The plug-in hybrid system is unchanged. The Omoda 9 combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with electric drive and a large plug-in hybrid battery. Omoda quotes up to 90 miles of electric driving range, which should be more than enough for most people to do all their day-to-day driving on electric power.

The Omoda 9 sits above the Omoda 5 and recently launched Omoda 7 in the brand’s UK SUV range. The new Black Noble trim is only being offered on the Omoda 9 for now, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see similar versions appear on other Omoda models if buyers respond well to it.

The latest from The Car Expert

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart Masson founded The Car Expert in 2011 and is its Editorial Director. With more than 20 years' professional experience in the automotive industry, he regularly appears across national media on TV, radio and in print, providing independent analysis and advice on car buying, ownership and the wider motor industry.

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved