Omoda 9 updated for 2026 with new Black Noble trim

Omoda has updated its flagship Omoda 9 plug-in hybrid SUV for the 2026 model year, adding a new Black Noble trim and a handful of comfort and chassis changes across the range.

The revised Omoda 9 SHS-P is available to pre-order now, with first UK deliveries due in August. Prices start from £45K, while the new Black Noble version costs £46,495.

The Black Noble trim is the most obvious news. It gives the Omoda 9 a black-on-black look, with Iced Jasper Black paint, black alloy wheels, matte black exterior trim and black suede detailing inside. It doesn’t bring a different powertrain or any mechanical changes, but it gives Omoda a more distinctive-looking version of its flagship SUV.

The rest of the 2026 updates focus on comfort and refinement. Omoda says the suspension and steering have been retuned to improve ride comfort and body control. That should be useful, as our review of the Omoda 9 over last winter was critical of its body control on rough UK roads.

Inside, the updated Omoda 9 gets front massage seats, a suede cloth headlining, a heated windscreen and expanded electric adjustment for the front seats. The driver’s seat also gets an electric thigh support.

The car’s vehicle-to-load output has been increased to 7kW, allowing the plug-in hybrid battery to power a wider range of external electrical equipment. That could be useful for camping, outdoor work or running devices away from a normal plug socket.

The plug-in hybrid system is unchanged. The Omoda 9 combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with electric drive and a large plug-in hybrid battery. Omoda quotes up to 90 miles of electric driving range, which should be more than enough for most people to do all their day-to-day driving on electric power.

The Omoda 9 sits above the Omoda 5 and recently launched Omoda 7 in the brand’s UK SUV range. The new Black Noble trim is only being offered on the Omoda 9 for now, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see similar versions appear on other Omoda models if buyers respond well to it.