Make and model: Volkswagen Golf GTI

Description: Hot hatch

Price: from £41,860, plus optional extras

Summary: The Volkswagen Golf GTI is fast, refined, comfortable and still properly enjoyable when set up right, but Volkswagen hasn’t fixed all of its control irritations.

For a broader ownership picture, see our full Volkswagen Golf GTI Expert Rating.

Introduction

The Volkswagen Golf GTI turns 50 in 2026, a useful reminder of just how long this badge has been part of the hot-hatch landscape. Plenty of rivals have come and gone in that time, but the Golf GTI has endured because it has usually managed to balance performance, comfort and everyday usability better than most.

This review covers the regular Golf GTI, rather than the more powerful GTI Clubsport or limited-run Edition 50. It uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 265hp, driving the front wheels through a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Based on a short UK drive, the latest GTI still gets a lot right. It feels well made, the seats are excellent, the steering has some welcome weight and, in the right settings, it’s still good fun to drive.

But it’s not perfect. Some of Volkswagen’s annoying recent control decisions remain, the automatic gearbox can feel clumsy in calmer modes and the car sometimes feels a little too refined for something wearing a GTI badge.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI keeps the familiar hot hatch formula, with sharper detailing rather than a dramatic visual overhaul.

Price and equipment

The regular Volkswagen Golf GTI starts at just under £42K, before options. That’s not cheap for a five-door hatchback, but it sits in the usual territory for a modern hot hatch, with the more powerful GTI Clubsport and Edition 50 models costing more.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, a large central touchscreen, climate control, adaptive cruise control, a reversing camera and plenty of safety and driver assistance kit. There are still several tempting options, including larger wheels, adaptive suspension, a head-up display, leather trim and a sunroof – most of which our review vehicle had.

The GTI’s value case depends on what you want from it. If you’re after the sharpest or most exciting hot hatch, there are more focused alternatives. If you want a quick, comfortable, polished hatchback that still works as a sensible everyday car, the GTI makes more sense.

Volkswagen also has brand strength on its side. The GTI badge carries plenty of weight, and that helps resale appeal as well as showroom desirability. It’s worth remembering, however, that a well-optioned GTI can quickly become an expensive car.

Inside the car

The Golf GTI’s cabin feels better finished than the ID.7 and new T-Roc we drove on the same day. Material quality is good, the driving position is easy to settle into and the front seats are excellent. They’re well bolstered without feeling too firm, and although our drive wasn’t especially long, they felt like they’d stay comfortable for hours.

The steering wheel is nice to hold, although it feels a touch too large. Volkswagen has also gone back to proper steering wheel buttons, which is a big improvement over the touch-sensitive controls it has been using in recent years. The only problem is that there are too many buttons, so it still feels a bit crowded for confident eyes-off use when driving.

The gearbox and shift paddles behind the wheel will feel familiar if you’ve driven a Volkswagen or Audi automatic over the last decade or so. The shifts are instant, but there’s not much drama to them. That suits the GTI’s polished nature, although it also underlines the lack of a manual gearbox option.

Volkswagen’s climate control system has some genuinely smart functions. You can ask it to “cool my feet”, “warm my hands” or “defog the windows” rather than manually adjusting several settings to achieve the same result. Rear-seat passengers also get their own temperature setting, which is a nice touch.

Less good is the remaining touch-sensitive switchgear. Some haptic controls on the dashboard are still rubbish, and they were slow to respond during our test. You press them, nothing happens, so you press again – then the system catches up and you’ve ended up turning something on and off again. It’s infuriating.

The touch-and-slide sunroof controls are even worse. Trying to open or close the roof while driving is unnecessarily distracting, and it’s a good example of technology making a basic job harder than it needs to be. The windscreen demisting button is also oddly placed with the headlight controls, rather than near the climate controls where you’d expect it to be.

Rear-seat space is not one of the GTI’s strengths. With the driver’s seat set comfortably for me, kneeroom and legroom behind were both tight. A short journey would be fine, but for anything longer I’d need to move the front seat forward to give a rear passenger enough space.

There are useful small pockets near the top of the front seatbacks, which are handy for rear passengers to hold a phone or other small items. The sunroof is also worth a mention, mainly because it’s an old-school small sunroof rather than a modern panoramic glass roof. For years these seemed great, but now it feels very small.

The boot is average rather than impressive. It’s perfectly usable for normal family life, but it’s nothing special by modern hatchback standards.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI cabin feels well finished and the seats are excellent, but some touch-sensitive controls still frustrate.

On the road

The Golf GTI is at its best when you put the car in Sport mode and take manual control of the gearbox. That’s when it feels closest in spirit to my favourite generation, the Mk5 GTI. It becomes more alert, more responsive and simply more fun.

The seven-speed gearbox is still busier than ideal if you actually want to shift gears yourself. You often feel like you’re changing up and down more than you’d choose to in a manual car, because automatic gearboxes are designed around emissions tests and efficiency rather than driver enjoyment. Six gears would probably feel more natural for this kind of driving.

Left to itself, the automatic gearbox can be a bit uneven. In Eco and Comfort modes it feels slightly clumsy, while in Sport mode it becomes more aggressive. None of this is disastrous, but the calibration doesn’t always feel quite as smooth as the rest of the car.

The steering is a highlight. It has a pleasing weight to it, which is increasingly rare in modern cars, many of which seem to have steering so light it could be operated with one finger. The GTI feels more substantial than that, and it gives you more confidence when you start to push on.

It’s also very refined. Ride comfort is good, road and wind noise are well controlled and the whole car feels mature and expensive. For daily use, that’s exactly what many GTI buyers will want.

The slight problem is that it may be too refined. It’s more than fast enough for most people’s needs, but it feels a little insulated in terms of noise, steering feel and the messages coming back through the seat. It’s not bland, but it’s not quite as playful as a hot hatch should be.

That leaves the GTI in familiar territory. It’s quick, composed, comfortable and very capable, but not the most exciting car in its class. As an everyday performance hatchback, it’s excellent. As something to make every drive feel special, it’s a little more restrained.

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is refined and composed on the road, with its best moments coming in Sport mode.

Ownership

The Volkswagen Golf GTI currently holds a B-grade New Car Expert Rating in our unique Expert Rating Index, with a score of 66%. Media review scores are good and safety performance is strong, but running costs and Volkswagen’s fairly ordinary warranty cover hold back the overall result.

Euro NCAP awarded the wider Volkswagen Golf range a five-star safety rating in 2025. The Golf performed well overall, although Euro NCAP noted weak chest protection in the more severe side pole impact and described the Golf as an aggressive impact partner in a frontal collision.

Volkswagen’s new car warranty lasts three years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. That is shorter than several mainstream rivals now offer, and it looks increasingly ordinary as more brands move to five-, six- or seven-year cover.

The review score reflects the driving experience. Our Volkswagen Golf GTI Expert Rating tells a broader story, combining the subjective opinions of car reviews with objective safety data, running costs, warranty information and more – which means the Expert Rating often arrives at a notably different conclusion. It’s worth reading both before making any buying decision.

Verdict

The Volkswagen Golf GTI remains a very easy car to recommend, provided you understand what kind of hot hatch it is. It’s not the sharpest, loudest or most exciting option, and it no longer offers the added involvement of a proper three-pedal manual gearbox. But it’s polished, comfortable, quick and easy to live with.

There are some genuine improvements over recent Volkswagens. The return of proper steering wheel buttons is welcome, overall cabin quality feels strong and the steering has a better weight to it than most modern cars. In Sport mode with manual shifting, the GTI can still feel properly enjoyable.

But Volkswagen still hasn’t shaken off all of its recent bad habits. Some touch-sensitive controls remain, the sunroof controls are awful and the screen-heavy cabin still gets in the way of simple tasks more often than it should.

The GTI’s biggest issue is more subtle. It’s so refined that it sometimes feels a little too insulated from the road and from the driver. That makes it a very good daily car, but not quite the playful hot hatch it could be.

Even so, the Golf GTI still does the traditional GTI thing better than most. It’s sensible enough for everyday life and quick enough to enjoy when the right road appears. It may not be the most exciting hot hatch on sale, but it’s still one of the easiest to live with.

We like: Refined and easy to live with

Pleasing steering weight

Enjoyable in Sport mode with manual shifting

Comfortable and supportive front seats

Proper steering wheel buttons are back We don’t like: Some touch-sensitive controls remain

Sunroof slider control is awful

Rear-seat space is tight behind taller drivers

Automatic gearbox calibration is not always smooth

A little too insulated to feel truly playful

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Key specifications