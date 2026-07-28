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Model update

Vauxhall Mokka range gains new lead-in ‘YES’ trim

Vauxhall has added a new 'YES' trim to the Mokka range, replacing the outgoing 'Griffin' as the entry-level model

Vauxhall Mokka YES

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by Sean Rees
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Vauxhall has added a new YES trim to the Mokka range, replacing the outgoing Griffin as the entry-level model while bringing more standard equipment and a design tweaks for a modest increase in price.

Buyers can continue to choose from petrol, hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

More equipment for a small price increase

Now serving as the entry point to the Mokka line-up, the ‘YES’ trim grade comes with a noticeably higher level of standard equipment than the Griffin it replaces.

New additions include front and rear parking sensors, a surround-view parking camera, blind spot monitoring, ambient interior lighting, keyless entry and start, and power-folding heated door mirrors.

The Mokka YES also retains equipment previously fitted to the Griffin, including heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, electronic climate control, a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, and a ten-inch touchscreen compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

New styling inside and out

A new ‘Coral Orange’ paint finish is available exclusively on the model, alongside green, blue, grey and white paint options. Customers can choose either a contrasting black roof or a body-coloured roof.

Other exterior changes include larger 18-inch alloy wheels, black Vauxhall badges, black Mokka lettering, a black front skid plate and gloss black side mouldings.

Inside, the orange theme continues with matching dashboard trim, door stitching and seat detailing. The seats combine recycled fabric with synthetic leather, while automatic models also receive aluminium pedals.

Pricing and availability

The new Vauxhall Mokka ‘YES’ is available to order now, with prices starting from under £27k for the petrol model.

That represents a £700 increase over the outgoing ‘Griffin’, but Vauxhall says the additional standard equipment offers improved value while making the ‘YES’ the new entry point to the Mokka range.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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