Mercedes-AMG A 45 S bows out with Final Edition

Mercedes’ performance-focused AMG division has unveiled the A 45 S ‘4Matic+ Final Edition‘ – a limited-run version of its flagship hot hatch that marks the end of the current model’s production.

Available to order now in the UK, the ‘Final Edition’ retains the same mechanical package as the standard A 45 S while adding unique styling details to the exterior and interior.

The special edition is finished in ‘MANUFAKTUR Mountain Grey Magno’ paint with 19-inch forged alloy wheels, black exterior detailing, yellow graphics and an AMG Aerodynamics Package that adds a larger front splitter, roof spoiler and revised rear diffuser.

Inside, the cabin gains ‘AMG Performance’ seats trimmed in artificial leather and microfibre with yellow contrast stitching, embroidered ’45 S’ logos and a unique ‘Final Edition’ plaque. Yellow detailing also extends to the steering wheel, door sills and floor mats.

Mechanically, nothing has changed. The A 45 S continues to use AMG’s hand-built 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, producing 421hp and 500Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, enabling 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 168mph.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S ‘4MATIC+ Final Edition’ is available to order now, priced from just south of £68k. It represents the final chapter for one of the most powerful production hot hatches ever built. Mercedes’ other A-Class hot hatches, such as the A 35 and A 45 remain on sale.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 range as a whole holds a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 62%. It has great reviews from the media and a strong safety score, but running costs are extremely high.