Expert Rating

Mercedes-AMG A 45

Expert Rating

83%
Summary

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 is a top-of-the-range performance variant of the five-door Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback, which arrived in the UK in Summer 2019.

The next step up from the Mercedes-AMG A 35 hot hatch, buyers can choose from the regular 387hp A 45, or the sportier 421hp A 45 S, both options using the same eight-speed automatic gearbox. The latter is the most powerful hot hatch currently in production, thanks to its 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that utlises a large turbocharger to produce a 0-62mph time of 3.9 seconds.

Car Keys explains: “With its performance, astonishing drive and quality, this Mercedes AMG A 45 is no normal ‘hot hatch’, and truly enters uncharted territory for a model like this.”

Taking after bigger models in the Mercedes-AMG family, the A 45 has speed and acceleration that other similarly-sized hot hatches, like the Honda Civic Type R and Ford Focus ST, simply cannot match.

However, this disparity is reflected by its price. “Incredible power sets the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S apart”, says Carbuyer, “but its price tag is almost as breathtaking.”

Prices for the Mercedes-AMG A 45 start from £57,995, which is around £25,000 more than the cost of a stock Ford Focus ST, and more than double the price of a regular A-Class hatchback. For this price, the only hyper-hatch rival that can match the acceleration of the A 45 is the Audi RS 3.

Other than its cost, UK reviewers often point out that the interior trim of the A 45 isn’t much of an upgrade on the regular A-Class, and that despite the inherent quality of the motor, the engine tones from the previous generation of Mercedes-AMG A 45 sound better.

That said, reviews for the A 45 also frequently single out the hatchback’s responsive handling and quality transmission for particular praise, while Auto Express affirms that the A 45 has managed to retain the practicalities of the wholesale family hatchback it is based on, combining it with “the savagery of a true performance car.”

As of November 2021, the Mercedes-AMG A 45 holds an Expert Rating of 83%, based on 11 reviews published by the UK media.

A 45 highlights

  • Has the most powerful four-cylinder in production
  • Very fast straight-line speed
  • Agile handling and body control
  • Quick-shifting gearbox
  • Still a practical hatchback

A 45 lowlights

  • Very expensive
  • More interior quality expected for price
  • Rivals have better infotainment
  • Old model sounds better
  • Hard to argue against opting for A 35 instead

Key specifications

Body style: Medium five-doot hot hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £57,885 on-road

Launched: Summer 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Mercedes-AMG A 45 front view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-AMG A 45 rear view | Expert Rating
Mercedes-AMG A 45 interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Safety rating

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: October 2018

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

91%

CHILD OCCUPANT

92%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

75%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 has not specifically been crash tested by Euro NCAP, but it shares its safety rating with the overall A-Class range that scored five stars when it was tested in 2018.

Available as standard on the A 45 is automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance and driver attention monitoring. Blind-spot monitoring is also available for an extra cost.

Eco rating

No eco rating

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Mercedes-AMG A 45 has received

2020

  • What Car? Car of the Year Awards – Best hot hatch for big spenders

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-AMG A 45, you might also be interested in these alternatives


Audi RS 3 | BMW M135i | Cupra Leon | Ford Focus ST | Honda Civic Type R | Hyundai i30 NRenault Megane RS | Volkswagen Golf GTI

Audi RS 3

Audi RS 3

Renault Mégane RS

Renault Mégane RS

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai i30 N

Honda Civic Type R

Honda Civic Type R

Ford Focus ST

Ford Focus ST

Cupra Leon

Cupra Leon

This page last updated:

