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Suzuki Vitara and S-Cross SUVs gain Kuro special edition models

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by Sean Rees
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Suzuki has introduced new Kuro special editions for the Vitara Hybrid and S-Cross Hybrid, introducing several cosmetic tweaks.

Based on the existing ‘Ultra ALLGRIP’ models, the ‘Kuro’ editions bringing a series of black styling changes and unique interior touches to both SUVs. Suzuki says the models will be available throughout the summer, and are now available to order in the UK.

Black styling inside and out

“Kuro”, meaning black in Japanese, is reflected throughout the exterior design of both special editions.

On the Vitara ‘Kuro’, black finishes are applied to the alloy wheels, roof rails, roof spoiler, door mirrors, exterior door handles and rear trim. Inside, piano black trim is added to the centre console, dashboard and door panels, while orange contrast stitching provides a subtle splash of colour.

The Vitara Kuro is offered in three two-tone paint finishes: greyish blue, blue and ivory, each paired with a contrasting black roof.

The S-Cross ‘Kuro’ receives a similar treatment, with black alloy wheels, roof rails, mirrors and door handles, while LED front fog lights are also included as standard. The cabin gains piano black trim around the centre console and door handles, along with orange stitching on the seats.

Buyers can choose from Dark Grey, Blue or Ivory exterior paint options, the latter making its debut on the S-Cross.

Pricing and availability

The Vitara ‘Kuro’ starts from just over £26k with the six-speed manual gearbox, while pricing for the S-Cross ‘Kuro’ starts north of £28k.

Both prices include Suzuki’s current promotional customer savings, which are available across the Vitara Hybrid and S-Cross Hybrid ranges until the end of September.

As with the rest of Suzuki’s passenger car line-up, both special editions are covered by the manufacturer’s service-activated warranty, which provides up to ten years or 100,000 miles of cover when the vehicle is maintained within Suzuki’s dealer network.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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