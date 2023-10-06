New Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveiled

Skoda has revealed its second-generation large Kodiaq SUV, which the brand says delivers “more space, more features, and more efficiency” than the current SUV range.

Set to rival the latest iteration of the Volkswagen Tiguan that was revealed last month, the new Kodiaq is built on the same foundations as its Volkswagen counterpart, and is fitted with several of the same tech features.

The new SUV shows off Skoda’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design ethos and sports more rugged exterior looks, including squared-off wheel arches, a larger grille outlined with chrome accents, and prominent bonnet contours.

The second-generation Kodiaq also shows off Skoda’s new logo, and a daytime running light that stretches across the front end is available as an option extra, much like the electric Enyaq SUV. The brand’s latest Matrix LED headlight tech also features on the options list.

To increase interior and boot space, Skoda has made the Kodiaq six centimetres longer and claims that passengers sitting in the optional third row of seats in the back will see an increase in headroom. Boot space stands at 340 litres with the third row of seats up, and at 910 litres in a five-seat configuration.

Despite its larger size, Skoda also claims that the new Kodiaq is more aerodynamic, which in turn should make it more fuel efficient than the current model. The manufacturer says that the new SUV introduces some “major aerodynamic advancements”, pointing to the sloping roofline, active engine cooling shutters on the front bumper, and the new wing mirror design.

Stepping inside, a ten- or 13-inch infotainment screen juts out of the dashboard (depending on trim) and a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen is optionally available for the first time. The gear selector has been moved to the steering wheel column, freeing up some space on the centre console for an extra storage cubby.

The headline new feature is the introduction of the brand’s ‘smart dials’ that sit above the centre console. These are rotary controls for the climate control, media volume and driving modes that have their own three-centimetre digital display.

Four different interior trim packages will be available, including two ‘EcoSuite’ upholstery trims made of a sustainably treated leather. Highlighting Skoda’s eco-friendly focus, the new Kodiaq’s interior does not have any chrome accents, the carpets and roof headliner are made of 100% recycled polyester or 40% natural wool, and the brand’s ‘Simply Clever’ features like the umbrella and ice scraper are said to be made of sustainable materials too.

Skoda adds that several new safety assistance systems will be introduced with the Kodiaq, including more powerful radar sensors and an ‘intelligent park assist’ function that can automatically park the Kodiaq in end-on and parallel parking spaces, and can stop without manual input if the system detects an obstacle.

Five different powertrain options will be available at launch, starting with a 150hp 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid boost. A more powerful 204hp 2.0-litre petrol unit will also be offered, as well as two 2.0-litre diesel options, offering 150hp and 193hp respectively.

The range-topper is a 204hp 1.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid model, which can muster a maximum of 62 miles of electric-only driving. The top-spec petrol and diesel models come with all-wheel drive as standard, and all models are fitted with an automatic gearbox – manual models will not be offered.

Alongside the standard range, Skoda has also revealed the latest iteration of its high-performance Kodiaq vRS model. The brand has not released much about this vRS version as of yet, but we do know that it will be a pure-petrol model.

Expected to arrive in UK dealerships in the middle of next year, pricing for the new Kodiaq is yet to be announced. More details are sure to follow in the coming months.