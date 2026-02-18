Find an Expert Rating: 
Skoda Kodiaq Edition X marks ten years with added kit

Limited-run version brings daark styling details and upgraded equipment

Skoda Kodiaq Edition X 2026

by Stuart Masson
Skoda has introduced a limited-run Kodiaq Edition X to mark ten years since the large SUV first went on sale. Based on the Kodiaq SE L, it adds cosmetic tweaks and extra standard equipment.

The Edition X sits near the top of the Kodiaq range and is powered exclusively by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid assistance, paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

What’s different?

On the outside, the Edition X gains 19-inch anthracite alloy wheels, metallic paint and a dark styling package that includes a black D-pillar, dark chrome grille trim and chrome roof rails. There’s also rear privacy glass and a red strip linking the rear LED lights.

Inside, it features black leather and artificial leather upholstery with grey dashboard inserts. The driver’s seat is electrically adjustable with memory and lumbar support.

Technology upgrades over the SE L include LED Matrix headlights, keyless entry and an electric tailgate.

Engine and practicality

All Edition X models use Skoda’s 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild hybrid assistance, producing 150hp. The electrical support helps smooth stop-start traffic and improve efficiency slightly, but in everyday driving it feels like a conventional petrol engine.

Like the rest of the Kodiaq range, the Edition X offers seven seats, generous cabin space and a large boot, making it one of the more practical large SUVs on sale.

Orders and pricing

Orders open in April, with first deliveries expected in late spring.

The Edition X is priced at £40,590, placing it above the SE L but below the range-topping L&K and vRS models. The wider Kodiaq line-up remains unchanged, with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions still available.

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart Masson founded The Car Expert in 2011 and is its Editorial Director. With more than 20 years’ professional experience in the automotive industry, including a decade in retail, he provides independent, impartial advice to help car buyers make better, more informed decisions.

