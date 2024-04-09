Pricing confirmed for new Skoda Kodiaq SUV

Skoda has announced the UK price list for its second-generation large Kodiaq SUV, which will become available to order this month.

Set to rival the latest iteration of the Volkswagen Tiguan, the new Kodiaq is built on the same foundations as its Volkswagen counterpart, and is fitted with several of the same tech features. The new SUV shows off Skoda’s new logo and sports more rugged exterior looks, including squared-off wheel arches, a larger grille outlined with chrome accents, and prominent bonnet contours.

To increase interior and boot space, Skoda has made the Kodiaq six centimetres longer and claims that passengers sitting in the optional third row of seats in the back will see an increase in headroom. Boot space stands at 340 litres with the third row of seats up, and at 910 litres in a five-seat configuration.

Despite its larger size, Skoda also claims that the new Kodiaq is more aerodynamic, which in turn should make it slightly more fuel efficient than the current model. The manufacturer says that the new SUV introduces some “major aerodynamic advancements”, pointing to the sloping roofline, active engine cooling shutters on the front bumper, and the new wing mirror design.

Stepping inside, a 13-inch infotainment screen juts out of the dashboard (depending on trim) and a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen is optionally available for the first time. The gear selector has been moved to the steering wheel column, freeing up some space on the centre console for an extra storage cubby.

Five different powertrain options will be available at launch, starting with a 150hp 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid boost. A more powerful 204hp 2.0-litre petrol unit will also be offered, as well as two 2.0-litre diesel options, offering 150hp and 193hp respectively.

The range-topper is a 204hp 1.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid model – the first PHEV version of the Kodiaq – which can muster a maximum of 62 miles of electric-only driving. The top-spec petrol and diesel models come with all-wheel drive as standard, and all models are fitted with an automatic gearbox – manual models will not be offered.

Two different trim levels can be ordered at launch – the entry-level ‘SE’ and top-spec ‘SE L’. Both five- and seven-seat configurations will be available.

Key trim level features

Lead-in ‘SE’ (from £36,645) 18-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights and tail lights

Heated front seats

Keyless start/stop

13-inch infotainment touchscreen

Ten-inch digital instrument cluster

Three-zone climate control

Blind spot monitoring

Variable boot floor Top-spec ‘SE L’ (from £40,205) All ‘SE’ features that are not replaced

19-inch alloy wheels

LED matrix headlights

Perforated black artificial leather and real leather upholstery

Electronically-adjustable driver’s seat

Motorised boot lid

Keyless entry

Orders open in the UK on 10th April, with pricing starting south of £37k. Skoda adds that a new ‘SportLine’ variant will join the line-up later in the year. The brand has not released much about this vRS version as of yet, but we do know that it will be a pure-petrol model.