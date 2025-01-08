Summary

Part of the latest third-generation 5008 range, the Peugeot e-5008 is a large seven-seat electric SUV. The range also includes petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, which we cover here.

Built on the same foundations as the Vauxhall Grandland Electric, Carwow’s Mat Watson praises the e-5008 for its “ultra-modern interior”, with the caveat that the SUV doesn’t have the best infotainment among its rivals, while the Carbuyer team commends the large Peugeot for its “impressive” battery range.

Vicky Parrott of The Telegraph says that the car’s practical seven-seat interior makes it “perfect for school runs”, while Car’s Curits Moldrich adds that the 5008’s “styling has matured to create something that’s interesting to look at.”

“It’s not an especially exciting car to drive”, concludes Ellis Hyde of Auto Express, “but you’ll quite quickly forgive that” due to the car’s polished interior and comfort, as well as its sub-£50k price tag that undercuts many upmarket seven-seat alternatives.

As of January 2025, the Peugeot e-5008 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 72%. Beyond the car’s commendable UK review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by the car’s relatively low running costs.

e-5008 highlights Spacious seven-seat interior

Competitive battery range

Polished tech-laden interior e-5008 lowlights Pricier rivals have better ride comfort

Not very exciting to drive

Alternatives offer more boot space

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £48,650 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The appeal of the Peugeot E-5008 goes way beyond being one of the few electric cars available with seven seats. It balances style and substance very well, offering big space for passengers and their stuff, decent range and a refined, comfortable personality. It’s not an especially exciting car to drive, but you’ll quite quickly forgive that.”

Author: Ellis Hyde

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“Updated version of Peugeot’s popular 5008 arrives with electric power and is a convincingly practical seven-seater for families making the switch.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 210 GT

Score: 7 / 10

“Peugeot feels it has identified a gap in the market and stolen a march on its rivals with its seven-seat E-5008 EV.”

Author: Pete Tullin

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“On paper, the Peugeot e-5008 is a slow, electric SUV simply designed to get people from A to B, but in reality, it’s a well-designed car that’s full of character and space in equal measure. Inside, it gives you something to touch, prod and look at, and outside Peugeot’s styling has matured to create something that’s interesting to look at despite its size.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The Peugeot E-5008 is a comfortable, stylish and upmarket electric large SUV with an impressive range between charging stops. It boasts seven seats which makes it all the more appealing for large families.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Peugeot E-5008 is a big, practical and comfortable seven-seat EV, but some of the tech isn’t as slick as it could.”

Author: Darren Cassey

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s not much to be had in terms of driver engagement, but the long-range model claims a range of up to 415 miles on a single charge, and this literally puts the Peugeot miles ahead of numerous rivals.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“It’s easy to write the E-5008 off as being too pricey, but look at what it’s offering in context of what else is out there, and it’s clear that this really is a clever and useful car, and certainly one of the most recommendable electric family cars.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Allure

“The Peugeot e-5008 is a spacious seven-seat SUV with super spec.”

Author: John Challen

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“There’s a lot to like about the Peugeot e-5008. It looks great inside and out, offers a decent range and plenty of space. There are more rounded electric SUVs out there, but they don’t offer the versatility of seven seats.”

Author: Phil Hall

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“If you need a seven-seat EV and want your car to carry some degree of style, the Peugeot E-5008 is an easy recommendation. Below £50,000 there’s currently little else to choose.”

Author: Stephen Dobie

Read review Regit + Model reviewed: Range overview (includes petrol 5008)

Score: 9 / 10

“We are tempted by the Peugeot e-5008, but it’s significantly more expensive than the 5008 hybrid at entry level. Given that the hybrid is very economical, it makes an arguably stronger case for itself, especially as it’s more comfortable than the e-5008.”

Author: Tim Barnes-Clay

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“A family-friendly EV perfect for school runs.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2025, the Peugeot e-5008 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2025, the Peugeot e-5008 has not been tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-5008 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 311 miles A 311 – 311 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.2 m/KWh B 4.2 – 4.2 m/KWh B – B Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 33 C 33 – 33 C – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £167 A Year 2 £441 A Year 3 £686 A Year 4 £886 A Year 5 £1,200 A Overall £3,380 A

The Peugeot e-5008 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While there are other electric cars of this size that can offer a longer real world battery range of 311 miles, the e-5008’s range is still competitive in the large SUV class, and its electrical efficiency (the electric car equivalent of miles per gallon) is higher than average.

While the car’s insurance premiums are in a middling bracket, which is expected for a car of this size, the SUV’s servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are excellent. By comparison, our data estimates predict that the e-5008 is around £500 cheaper over five years than the smaller e-3008 SUV.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot e-5008 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-5008, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot e-5008

As of January 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot e-5008. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Peugeot e-5008, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BMW iX | Hyundai Ioniq 7 | Kia EV9 | Land Rover Defender | Land Rover Discovery | Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV | Polestar 3 | Range Rover plug-in hybrid | Tesla Model X | Volkswagen ID. Buzz | Volvo EX90

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot range at The Car Expert

