Peugeot e-5008

(2024 - present)

Peugeot e-5008 | Expert Rating

Summary

Part of the latest third-generation 5008 range, the Peugeot e-5008 is a large seven-seat electric SUV. The range also includes petrol mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, which we cover here.

Built on the same foundations as the Vauxhall Grandland Electric, Carwow’s Mat Watson praises the e-5008 for its “ultra-modern interior”, with the caveat that the SUV doesn’t have the best infotainment among its rivals, while the Carbuyer team commends the large Peugeot for its “impressive” battery range.

Vicky Parrott of The Telegraph says that the car’s practical seven-seat interior makes it “perfect for school runs”, while Car’s Curits Moldrich adds that the 5008’s “styling has matured to create something that’s interesting to look at.”

“It’s not an especially exciting car to drive”, concludes Ellis Hyde of Auto Express, “but you’ll quite quickly forgive that” due to the car’s polished interior and comfort, as well as its sub-£50k price tag that undercuts many upmarket seven-seat alternatives.

As of January 2025, the Peugeot e-5008 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 72%. Beyond the car’s commendable UK review scores, this overall rating is bolstered by the car’s relatively low running costs.

e-5008 highlights

  • Spacious seven-seat interior
  • Competitive battery range
  • Polished tech-laden interior

e-5008 lowlights

  • Pricier rivals have better ride comfort
  • Not very exciting to drive
  • Alternatives offer more boot space

Key specifications

Body style: Five-door SUV/crossover
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £48,650 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of January 2025, the Peugeot e-5008 has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2025, the Peugeot e-5008 has not been tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the e-5008 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models311 milesA311 – 311 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.2 m/KWhB4.2 – 4.2 m/KWhB – B
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models33C33 – 33C – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£167A
Year 2£441A
Year 3£686A
Year 4£886A
Year 5£1,200A
Overall£3,380A

The Peugeot e-5008 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While there are other electric cars of this size that can offer a longer real world battery range of 311 miles, the e-5008’s range is still competitive in the large SUV class, and its electrical efficiency (the electric car equivalent of miles per gallon) is higher than average.

While the car’s insurance premiums are in a middling bracket, which is expected for a car of this size, the SUV’s servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are excellent. By comparison, our data estimates predict that the e-5008 is around £500 cheaper over five years than the smaller e-3008 SUV.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of January 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Peugeot e-5008 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the e-5008, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Peugeot e-5008

As of January 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Peugeot e-5008. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Peugeot dealer.

More news, reviews and information about the Peugeot range at The Car Expert

The electric Peugeot e-5008 is an impressive seven-seat family SUV, but pricier rivals are a bit more comfortable to drive.Peugeot e-5008
