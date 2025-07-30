fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Pricing announced for new Citroën C5 Aircross range

Citroën has announced the UK pricing and specifications for its new C5 Aircross and ë-C5 Aircross SUV range, which is now available to order

Citroen C5 Aircross | Expert Rating

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Citroën has announced the UK pricing and specifications for its new C5 Aircross and ë-C5 Aircross SUV range, which is now available to order.

Replacing the current C5 Aircross that has been on sale since 2018, this new line-up consists of petrol-electric hybrid and all-electric model options, instead of the pure petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid range that has been retired. The SUV will now challenge the sales of hybrid SUVs like the Nissan Qashqai, as well as battery-powered family cars like the Skoda Enyaq and Nissan Ariya.

The French manufacturer says that this new C5 Aircross line-up marks a “bold new chapter in Citroën design”, as the round clamshell design of the former model has been replaced by a sharper, “more upright” exterior look – similar to the smaller Citroën C3 city car.

The model line-up consists of two drivetrain choices in the UK – a 145hp petrol-electric hybrid that has an electric-only travel distance of 62 miles and the 210hp 73kWh all-electric ‘Comfort Range’ that can reportedly muster up to 322 miles on a single charge. Manufactured in France, Citroën also offers a 97kWh ‘Extended Range’ variant in Europe, but this hasn’t arrived in the UK.

Three trim grades are available regardless of drivetrain – the entry-level ‘You!’, mid-range ‘Plus’ and top-spec ‘Max’. As standard the new C5 Aircross comes with LED headlights, a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen with 3D navigation, a wireless smartphone charger and adaptive cruise control.

The ‘Plus’ adds interior ambient lighting, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, front parking sensors and 180-degree reversing camera, while the ‘Max’ introduces a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a hands-free motorised tailgate.

UK pricing now begins at over £30k for the C5 Aircross hybrid, rising to £34k for the electric ‘Comfort Range’. The first customer orders are scheduled to arrive on UK roads in October.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved