Pricing announced for new Citroën C5 Aircross range

Citroën has announced the UK pricing and specifications for its new C5 Aircross and ë-C5 Aircross SUV range, which is now available to order.

Replacing the current C5 Aircross that has been on sale since 2018, this new line-up consists of petrol-electric hybrid and all-electric model options, instead of the pure petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid range that has been retired. The SUV will now challenge the sales of hybrid SUVs like the Nissan Qashqai, as well as battery-powered family cars like the Skoda Enyaq and Nissan Ariya.

The French manufacturer says that this new C5 Aircross line-up marks a “bold new chapter in Citroën design”, as the round clamshell design of the former model has been replaced by a sharper, “more upright” exterior look – similar to the smaller Citroën C3 city car.

The model line-up consists of two drivetrain choices in the UK – a 145hp petrol-electric hybrid that has an electric-only travel distance of 62 miles and the 210hp 73kWh all-electric ‘Comfort Range’ that can reportedly muster up to 322 miles on a single charge. Manufactured in France, Citroën also offers a 97kWh ‘Extended Range’ variant in Europe, but this hasn’t arrived in the UK.

Three trim grades are available regardless of drivetrain – the entry-level ‘You!’, mid-range ‘Plus’ and top-spec ‘Max’. As standard the new C5 Aircross comes with LED headlights, a 13-inch infotainment touchscreen with 3D navigation, a wireless smartphone charger and adaptive cruise control.

The ‘Plus’ adds interior ambient lighting, rear privacy glass, keyless entry, front parking sensors and 180-degree reversing camera, while the ‘Max’ introduces a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, heated front seats and steering wheel, and a hands-free motorised tailgate.

UK pricing now begins at over £30k for the C5 Aircross hybrid, rising to £34k for the electric ‘Comfort Range’. The first customer orders are scheduled to arrive on UK roads in October.