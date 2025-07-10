Chery to launch in UK

Chinese car giant Chery will be entering the UK market under its own name this summer, joining its subsidiary brands, Omoda and Jaecoo.

Marking a significant step in the Chinese manufacturer’s ambitious expansion into the United Kingdom, Chery UK will initially launch with two SUVs. They will be sold through a UK-wide dealer network, expected to be the same 70+ dealers already offering Omoda and Jaecoo.

This announcement follows the successful UK brand launches of Omoda in the autumn of 2024 and Jaecoo in early 2025. Both brands have made significant inroads into the UK market, with a combined market share of about 2%. That puts them ahead of well-known brands like Honda or SEAT, and that’s based on only a couple of models on sale so far.

Chery has been the largest exporter of vehicles from China for more than 20 years, although it has mostly focused on Asian markets rather than Europe. This approach has clearly now changed as it continues the momentum it has built with the successful launches of both Omoda and Jaecoo in the last 12 months.

So far, Chery has announced that the first vehicle it will launch in the UK is a large SUV called the Tiggo 8. However, we expect further news very soon about a second SUV, and there will likely be more to come in short order. In China, Chery owns another half-dozen brands so it has plenty of vehicles available that it can bring to the UK (assuming compliance with EU/UK safety and emissions regulations).

Pricing and specifications for the Chery Tiggo 8 will be announced shortly, and we expect the first cars to arrive in the UK by about September. We’ll bring you more details as soon as we have them.

