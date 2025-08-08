Pricing announced for new Chery Tiggo 8 SUV

Chinese brand Chery has revealed the UK pricing and specifications for its upcoming Tiggo 8 SUV, which is arriving at the start of September.

The launch of the Tiggo 8 will mark the official UK arrival of motoring giant Chery – which also owns both Omoda and Jaecoo, brands that have landed in the UK with considerable sales success to date.

This large seven-seat family car will be available with either a 147hp 1.6-litre pure petrol engine, or a ‘Super Hybrid’ plug-in hybrid setup that delivers up to 56 miles of electric-only range.

The model can be ordered with a choice of ‘Aspire’ and ‘Summit’ trim grades. The entry-level ‘Aspire’ package includes a 15-inch central infotainment screen on the dashboard compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, dual-zone air conditioning, heated front seats, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a surround-view parking camera.

Opting for the ‘Summit’ adds a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a hands-free motorised boot lid, a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting and illuminated door sills.

With the first customer orders to arrive in early September, the Tiggo 8’s pricing will start at over £28k for the pure petrol variant, while the ‘Super Hybrid’ will be priced north of £33k. Both variants have a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), with unlimited mileage in the first three years.