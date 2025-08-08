fbpx
Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Pricing announced for new Chery Tiggo 8 SUV

Chinese brand Chery has revealed the UK pricing and specifications for its upcoming Tiggo 8 SUV, which is arriving at the start of September.

Chery Tiggo 8 | Expert Rating

spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

The launch of the Tiggo 8 will mark the official UK arrival of motoring giant Chery – which also owns both Omoda and Jaecoo, brands that have landed in the UK with considerable sales success to date.

This large seven-seat family car will be available with either a 147hp 1.6-litre pure petrol engine, or a ‘Super Hybrid’ plug-in hybrid setup that delivers up to 56 miles of electric-only range.

The model can be ordered with a choice of ‘Aspire’ and ‘Summit’ trim grades. The entry-level ‘Aspire’ package includes a 15-inch central infotainment screen on the dashboard compatible with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, dual-zone air conditioning, heated front seats, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and a surround-view parking camera.

Opting for the ‘Summit’ adds a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, a hands-free motorised boot lid, a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, a panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting and illuminated door sills.

With the first customer orders to arrive in early September, the Tiggo 8’s pricing will start at over £28k for the pure petrol variant, while the ‘Super Hybrid’ will be priced north of £33k. Both variants have a seven-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), with unlimited mileage in the first three years.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
