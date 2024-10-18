New electric Peugeot e-408 set for imminent UK arrival

Peugeot has added an all-electric version of the 408 liftback to its UK range, with two different trim levels soon available to order.

Built on the same foundations as the smaller e-308 hatchback, the new e-408 is powered by a 58kWh battery and 210hp electric motor pairing that its manufacturer says can muster up to 281 miles on a single charge – 13 miles more than the e-308.

The electric car’s exterior looks are essentially identical to its petrol-powered 408 sibling, and when charging at its maximum DC charging speed of 120kW, a 20% to 80% battery top up should take just over 30 minutes. LED headlights and 19-inch alloy wheels come as standard.

Peugeot’s new Kia EV6 competitor also has a familiar design inside, with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster and ten-inch infotainment touchscreen mounted on the dashboard. The infotainment is wirelessly compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the five ‘i-toggle’ touch-sensitive buttons below the central screen are customisable, providing a shortcut to the likes of climate control settings, a phone contact, a radio station, or a particular app.

The infotainment can remember up to eight different driver profiles, saving these ‘i-toggle’ choices for each profile. A ChatGPT AI-powered voice assistant is also included.

The centre console has a wireless smartphone charging pad, an armrest, two cup holders and a 33-litre storage cubby. In the rear, the e-408 offers 471 litres of luggage space in the boot, which extends to 1,545 litres with the rear seats folded.

Two trims are now available, starting with the lead-in ‘Allure’. This entry-level trim package includes a heated driver seat and steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rear-view camera and with rear parking sensors.

The range-topper is the ‘GT’. This trim adds more advanced Matrix LED headlights, front parking sensors, ambient interior lighting, a hands-free motorised boot lid and Peugeot’s ‘Drive Assist Plus’ package, which adds a semi-autonomous driving function, which can handle some slow-driving and parking scenarios for you.

The e-408’s arrival has been described as a major milestone for Peugeot, as when the larger 508 saloon and estate range is eventually removed from sale later this year, the French brand will have an all-electric alternative to every ICE-powered model in its range, which will help the brand meet the EV mandate requirements placed on them by the UK government (car brands have to sell a certain amount of electric cars in the UK this year).

The e-408 is now on sale in France, with the new electric liftback expected to arrive in the UK imminently. UK pricing is yet to be announced, but the car’s pricing starts at around £37k in France.