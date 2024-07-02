Polestar 3 now available with rear-wheel drive

Previously only available in dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations, the all-electric Polestar 3 SUV is now available in the UK with a cheaper single-motor rear-wheel drive setup that can reportedly travel further on a single charge.

Simply called the ‘Long Range Single Motor’, this new powertrain choice uses the same large 111kWh battery pack as the ‘Dual Motor’ all-wheel drive version, and can charge at speeds of up to 250kW, with 10% to 80% battery charge taking a reported 30 minutes at this wattage.

The most notable difference is the longer battery range. This rear-wheel drive version can reportedly muster up to 403 miles from full charge – 11 miles more than the ‘Dual Motor’ variants.

This comes with the trade-off of less power. The ‘Single Motor’ has an output of 299hp – down from the Dual Motor’s 483hp – and this slows the car’s 0-62mph sprint time to 7.8 seconds (from the Dual Motor’s 4.8 seconds).

This new powertrain lowers the SUV’s entry-level price by £10k, to just south of £70k, as is part of the brand’s updated ‘2025’ Polestar 3 model range. The ‘Single Motor’ package still includes all of the Dual Motor’s equipment amenities, including a heated steering wheel and rear seats, soft-close doors, Brembo brakes, a surround view parking camera, a head-up display and a Dolby Atmos sound system.

While the ‘Launch Edition’ range sat on 21-inch alloy wheels as standard, the ‘2025’ line-up comes with smaller 20-inch alloys for both the ‘Single Motor’ and ‘Dual Motor’.