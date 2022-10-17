fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Search
Polestar 3
New model

All-new Polestar 3 debuts with 379 miles of range

Volvo's upmarket spin-off brand Polestar has unveiled its first SUV model, which delivers 489hp and an all-electric range of 379 miles.

Sean Rees

Polestar has unveiled its first SUV model, the Polestar 3, which delivers 489hp and an all-electric range of 379 miles.

This is only the third model that Volvo’s all-electric luxury spin-off brand has unveiled since it started making production cars in 2018. Set to challenge the popularity of the Tesla Model Y, the Polestar 3 is now available to order in the UK, with the first customer deliveries expected towards the end of 2023.

The new SUV is Polestar’s first attempt at building a car from the ground up without using Volvo’s concept designs, and features several of the brand’s hallmark design features, such as dual-blade headlights and a ‘Smartzone’ panel which contains various sensors used by the car’s on-board tech.

Polestar says that it has focused on optimising the aerodynamics of the SUV where possible. In addition to its sleek silhouette, the Polestar 3 also has pronounced bonnet contours, a winged rear spoiler and blade-like bodywork fixtures below its tail lights, all installed to make the car’s powertrain slightly more efficient.

Speaking of the powertrain, the SUV is powered by a 111kWh battery pack, which works in tandem with two electric motors to provide 489hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of five seconds. Opting for the additional performance pack will up the car’s power output to 517hp and shave three tenths of a second off the car’s 0-62mph sprint time.

Polestar promises that its next SUV can muster a maximum of 379 miles on a single charge, which is nearly 50 miles more than the Tesla Model Y and over a 100 miles more than the BMW iX can handle. However, the Polestar 3’s class-leading battery range is matched by its expensive pricing.

Launching with a price tag just shy of £80k, the Polestar 3 is £22k more expensive than the Tesla Model Y Long Range. Opting for the optional performance pack adds over £5k to the final bill.

Likely due to its large battery pack, this new SUV weighs in at over two and a half tonnes. To improve the car’s cornering ability and comfort, the manufacturer has installed adaptive air suspension which can electronically adjust itself every two milliseconds.

The car has a ‘decoupling’ function, which instructs the powertrain to only use the front motor in energy saving scenarios, and the SUV also comes with a one-pedal driving mode too.

Stepping inside, the Polestar 3 features a 15-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen which sits above the centre console. This infotainment runs the brand’s new ‘Snapdragon’ Android-based operating system and is compatible with future over-the-air updates.

All launch models are available with a panoramic glass roof as standard, as well as LED lights, 21-inch alloy wheels, and retractable door handles that can sense when you are near the car. The car’s rather steep price also includes Polestar’s ‘Plus’ and ‘Pilot’ packages, which include a 25-speaker 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos, soft-closing doors, a heads-up display and safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, and parking assistance software.

That just about sums up our first look at the new Polestar 3 – the new SUV is set to be manufactured at Volvo’s factory in Chengdu, China.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved