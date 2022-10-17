All-new Polestar 3 debuts with 379 miles of range

Polestar has unveiled its first SUV model, the Polestar 3, which delivers 489hp and an all-electric range of 379 miles.

This is only the third model that Volvo’s all-electric luxury spin-off brand has unveiled since it started making production cars in 2018. Set to challenge the popularity of the Tesla Model Y, the Polestar 3 is now available to order in the UK, with the first customer deliveries expected towards the end of 2023.

The new SUV is Polestar’s first attempt at building a car from the ground up without using Volvo’s concept designs, and features several of the brand’s hallmark design features, such as dual-blade headlights and a ‘Smartzone’ panel which contains various sensors used by the car’s on-board tech.

Polestar says that it has focused on optimising the aerodynamics of the SUV where possible. In addition to its sleek silhouette, the Polestar 3 also has pronounced bonnet contours, a winged rear spoiler and blade-like bodywork fixtures below its tail lights, all installed to make the car’s powertrain slightly more efficient.

Speaking of the powertrain, the SUV is powered by a 111kWh battery pack, which works in tandem with two electric motors to provide 489hp and a 0-62mph sprint time of five seconds. Opting for the additional performance pack will up the car’s power output to 517hp and shave three tenths of a second off the car’s 0-62mph sprint time.

Polestar promises that its next SUV can muster a maximum of 379 miles on a single charge, which is nearly 50 miles more than the Tesla Model Y and over a 100 miles more than the BMW iX can handle. However, the Polestar 3’s class-leading battery range is matched by its expensive pricing.

Launching with a price tag just shy of £80k, the Polestar 3 is £22k more expensive than the Tesla Model Y Long Range. Opting for the optional performance pack adds over £5k to the final bill.

Likely due to its large battery pack, this new SUV weighs in at over two and a half tonnes. To improve the car’s cornering ability and comfort, the manufacturer has installed adaptive air suspension which can electronically adjust itself every two milliseconds.

The car has a ‘decoupling’ function, which instructs the powertrain to only use the front motor in energy saving scenarios, and the SUV also comes with a one-pedal driving mode too.

Stepping inside, the Polestar 3 features a 15-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen which sits above the centre console. This infotainment runs the brand’s new ‘Snapdragon’ Android-based operating system and is compatible with future over-the-air updates.

All launch models are available with a panoramic glass roof as standard, as well as LED lights, 21-inch alloy wheels, and retractable door handles that can sense when you are near the car. The car’s rather steep price also includes Polestar’s ‘Plus’ and ‘Pilot’ packages, which include a 25-speaker 3D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos, soft-closing doors, a heads-up display and safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, and parking assistance software.

That just about sums up our first look at the new Polestar 3 – the new SUV is set to be manufactured at Volvo’s factory in Chengdu, China.