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Sporty BMW M2 range gains all-wheel drive model

BMW has bolstered its M2 line-up with the new 'M2 xDrive', marking the first time the compact coupé has been offered with all-wheel drive

BMW M2 xDrive

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by Sean Rees
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BMW has bolstered its M2 line-up with the introduction of the new ‘M2 xDrive’, marking the first time the compact coupé has been offered with all-wheel drive.

The arrival of xDrive brings the M2 closer to potent all-wheel drive rivals such as the Audi RS 3, Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S and Porsche 718 Cayman GTS. However, BMW has retained the ability to switch the M2 into a rear-wheel-drive configuration, and paired with the stability control switched off, this provides a more traditional M-car experience.

BMW’s M xDrive system distributes power between the front and rear wheels to maximise grip and stability. Under normal driving conditions, the system sends power exclusively to the rear wheels, only engaging the front axle when extra traction is needed.

More grip, more pace

Power continues to come from BMW’s familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine, producing 480hp. However, thanks to the extra traction provided by xDrive, the new model can sprint from 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds – three-tenths quicker than the rear-wheel-drive M2. Top speed is electronically limited to 155mph, or 177mph when fitted with the optional ‘M Driver’s Package’.

BMW says the new drivetrain makes the M2 more capable in poor weather conditions and on slippery surfaces, while also delivering improved stability and confidence when driving enthusiastically on road or track. An electronically controlled ‘Active M Differential’ continues to manage power delivery across the rear axle, helping sharpen cornering performance and maximise traction.

New engine tech

The M2 xDrive also introduces a new technology called ‘BMW M Ignite’, which will eventually be rolled out across BMW M’s six-cylinder engines.

Inspired by racing engines, the system uses a pre-chamber combustion process designed to improve efficiency under heavy loads, such as during track driving, while helping BMW meet future emissions regulations. According to BMW, the technology allows drivers to spend longer on track before needing to refuel, without compromising performance.

Familiar M2 recipe

Aside from the drivetrain changes, the M2 remains largely unchanged. Standard equipment includes staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels, ‘M Compound’ brakes, adaptive chassis settings and BMW’s eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Buyers will also gain access to a wider selection of paint finishes, including ‘Borusan Turkish Blue’, which is being offered on the M2 for the first time.

When is it arriving?

The M2 xDrive arrives in UK showrooms from late summer 2026, priced from just north of £74k. UK deliveries are scheduled to begin soon after.

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Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

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