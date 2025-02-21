Polestar 3 gains software update

The electric Polestar 3 SUV has received a minor software update that makes the car compatible with the brand’s smartphone digital key app.

Tech that essentially allows the driver to unlock and start the car using their smartphone or other compatible device, this digital key app also comes with a walk-away locking feature. The app is compatible with both Android and Apple devices.

This small tech update – one of over 30 different free over-the-air updates that the brand has introduced for its models since 2020 – is joined by news about the next update in 2026. This will introduce a more powerful processor for the car’s computer, which Polestar says is complementary for its customers. When notified, Polestar owners can opt to get this update by taking their car to a “Polestar authorised service point”.

Besides increasing the speed that the car’s computer can complete tasks – like responding to infotainment screen input and monitoring the car’s various sensors – it’s unclear what benefits this computing power upgrade will bring in the short term, but is likely to lay the groundwork for further over-the-air updates in the future.

The Polestar 3 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 66%. Beyond the car’s average to very good review scores, this overall score is impeded by high average running costs.