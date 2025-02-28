fbpx
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 now available in UK

The stylish 5.5-litre V8 Chevrolet Corvette supercar is now available for British buyers to order from select third party dealerships

Chevrolet Corvette Z06

by Sean Rees

The stylish 5.5-litre V8 Chevrolet Corvette supercar is now available for British buyers to order from select third party dealerships.

It was now over a decade ago that Chevrolet decided to pull the plug on its UK operations, removing budget and mainstream market models like the Spark, Cruze and Trax from the market. Now the brand has returned to UK roads, offering the V8-powered ‘Z06’ variant of its eighth-generation high-performance Corvette to British supercar enthusiasts.

This isn’t the return of Chevrolet proper though. Instead, the American brand has allowed third party dealerships Lumen Automotive and Arnold Clark to sell the sports car in limited numbers. The ‘Z06’ is not the only variant available – there are listings for the ‘Stingray’ version too.

The supercar is powered by Chevrolet’s ‘LT6’ engine – a naturally-aspirated 5.5-litre V8 unit with a power output of 670hp. Mated to an eighth-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, the coupé can reportedly muster a 0-62mph sprint time of 3.1 seconds.

Both the ‘Stingray’ and more expensive ‘Z06’ are listed with six-figure price tags on Arnold Clark, stretching to nearly £200k for the ‘Z06’ in its top-spec ‘3LZ’ trim guise.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
