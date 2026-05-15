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Cupra Raval

Cupra Raval | Expert Rating

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Expert Rating report card

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Warranty Rating:

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Expert Rating

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This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

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Safety Rating:

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Eco Rating:

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Reliability Rating:

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Running Costs:

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Summary

The Cupra Raval is a small all-electric hatchback that is set to arrive in UK showrooms this Summer, rivalling conventional small battery-powered cars like the Renault 5 E-Tech, as well as sporty electric hot hatches like the Alpine A290, depending on the trim chosen.

Part of Volkswagen Group’s next generation of electric superminis that includes the Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Polo, the Raval is named after a neighbourhood in Barcelona and is based on the Spanish brand’s ‘UrbanRebel’ concept car from 2021.

The hatchback’s initial reviewer reception from foreign test drives has been overwhelmingly positive, though keep in mind that these reviews are of the top-spec sporty ‘VZ’ version, which carries a considerable price premium over the standard Raval model.

Describing the hatchback as a “proper little pocket rocket”, Richard Ingram of Auto Express says the Raval’s “sporty styling disguises a small car that is efficient, practical and genuinely fun to drive.” Autotrader’s Catherine Kent adds that the supermini is “roomy and well-built”, and when compared to other VW group electric hatches, the Cupra has a distinct “personality of its own.”

Carwow’s Mario Christou caviats his high-scoring review with criticisms of the car’s rear visibility and fiddly touch-sensitive climate controls, as well as the fact that alternatives are more comfortable around town – conclusions largely agreed upon by the motoring media at large.

“This is still a warm hatch with plenty of ability and appeal”, says Evo’s Yousuf Asraf, “enough to give the Alpine A290 something to think about.”

We will update this page with a full Expert Rating breakdown once the car has a sufficient set of UK review scores – which cover both the standard Raval range and VZ model – and when we have safety, running costs and warranty data to report. Check back soon!

Raval highlights

  • Handsome exterior looks
  • Spacious and well-equipped cabin
  • VZ model offers an exciting driving experience

Raval lowlights

  • Steeping pricing for VZ model
  • Nervous driver assistance tech
  • Rivals are more comfortable around town

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £23,785

Launched: Summer 2026
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Cupra Raval front view | Expert Rating
Cupra Raval rear view | Expert Rating
Cupra Raval interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Cupra Raval is a stylish, practical and great-to-drive electric hatchback, but alternatives are more comfortable.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Mario Christou

“The Cupra Raval is a proper little pocket rocket, and signals an exciting new era of brilliant baby EVs from the Volkswagen Group. The sporty styling disguises a small car that is efficient, practical and genuinely fun to drive.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Richard Ingram

More reviews

Auto Trader

Car

Electrifying.com

Evo

Parkers

The Times

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2026, the Cupra Raval has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2026, the Cupra Raval has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Raval is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

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Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of May 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Cupra Raval. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Cupra Raval to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Raval, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Cupra Raval

Overall ratingB78%
New car warranty duration5 years
New car warranty mileage90,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Cupra’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Raval.

The duration is five years, with a limit of 90,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Raval has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Cupra Raval

As of May 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Cupra Raval. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Cupra dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Cupra Raval has received

2026

  • Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Cupra Raval, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alpine A290 | BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat Grande Panda Electric | Hyundai Inster | Jaecoo E5 | Kia EV2Mini Cooper Electric | Renault 5 E-Tech | Skoda Epiq | Volkswagen ID.2 | Volkswagen ID. Polo | Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Cupra Raval at The Car Expert

Pricing announced for Cupra Raval hatchback

Pricing announced for Cupra Raval hatchback

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