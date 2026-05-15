Summary

The Cupra Raval is a small all-electric hatchback that is set to arrive in UK showrooms this Summer, rivalling conventional small battery-powered cars like the Renault 5 E-Tech, as well as sporty electric hot hatches like the Alpine A290, depending on the trim chosen.

Part of Volkswagen Group’s next generation of electric superminis that includes the Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Polo, the Raval is named after a neighbourhood in Barcelona and is based on the Spanish brand’s ‘UrbanRebel’ concept car from 2021.

The hatchback’s initial reviewer reception from foreign test drives has been overwhelmingly positive, though keep in mind that these reviews are of the top-spec sporty ‘VZ’ version, which carries a considerable price premium over the standard Raval model.

Describing the hatchback as a “proper little pocket rocket”, Richard Ingram of Auto Express says the Raval’s “sporty styling disguises a small car that is efficient, practical and genuinely fun to drive.” Autotrader’s Catherine Kent adds that the supermini is “roomy and well-built”, and when compared to other VW group electric hatches, the Cupra has a distinct “personality of its own.”

Carwow’s Mario Christou caviats his high-scoring review with criticisms of the car’s rear visibility and fiddly touch-sensitive climate controls, as well as the fact that alternatives are more comfortable around town – conclusions largely agreed upon by the motoring media at large.

“This is still a warm hatch with plenty of ability and appeal”, says Evo’s Yousuf Asraf, “enough to give the Alpine A290 something to think about.”

We will update this page with a full Expert Rating breakdown once the car has a sufficient set of UK review scores – which cover both the standard Raval range and VZ model – and when we have safety, running costs and warranty data to report. Check back soon!

Raval highlights Handsome exterior looks

Spacious and well-equipped cabin

VZ model offers an exciting driving experience Raval lowlights Steeping pricing for VZ model

Nervous driver assistance tech

Rivals are more comfortable around town

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £23,785 Launched: Summer 2026

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Cupra Raval is a stylish, practical and great-to-drive electric hatchback, but alternatives are more comfortable.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

“The Cupra Raval is a proper little pocket rocket, and signals an exciting new era of brilliant baby EVs from the Volkswagen Group. The sporty styling disguises a small car that is efficient, practical and genuinely fun to drive.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Raval is comfortable, roomy and well-built with a uniquely Cupra personality of its own. We especially enjoyed the performance-focused VZ version we tested – notwithstanding the chunky price tag.”

Author: Catherine Kent

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Raval, in VZ Extreme specification, is a stonker of a small electric car. Cupra’s managing to close the gap between its old-school rip-snort petrol-powered hot hatchbacks and its new wave of electric performance cars famously.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Raval is surprisingly useful but feels distinctly sporty, and I reckon it’ll do really well provided those monthly costs are good enough.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Evo Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This is still a warm hatch with plenty of ability and appeal – enough to give the Alpine A290 something to think about.”

Author: Yousuf Ashraf

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“It’s aggressive without being dangerous but, when you’re not trying to set a land speed record, it’ll calm down into a docile cruising machine. It also has some of the best brakes I’ve ever experienced in an electric car and some of the best seats this side of a Porsche 911.”

Author: Luke Wilkinson

Read review The Times Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Can an EV ever be truly rebellious? I’ll admit to feeling like I was behind the wheel of any old small electric hatch at a couple of points during the drive. It’s a great thing to drive, for sure, but different and edgy? I’m not convinced.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Raval hits all the right notes in terms of practicality and day-to-day performance, but then, in the VZ version, adds a bit of spice to the driving experience.”

Author: Tom Ford

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of May 2026, the Cupra Raval has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2026, the Cupra Raval has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Raval is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of May 2026, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Cupra Raval. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Cupra Raval to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Raval, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Cupra Raval

Overall rating B 78% New car warranty duration 5 years New car warranty mileage 90,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Cupra’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Raval.

The duration is five years, with a limit of 90,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Raval has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Cupra Raval

As of May 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Cupra Raval. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Cupra dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Cupra Raval has received

2026 Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Cupra Raval, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alpine A290 | BYD Dolphin | Citroën ë-C3 | Fiat Grande Panda Electric | Hyundai Inster | Jaecoo E5 | Kia EV2 | Mini Cooper Electric | Renault 5 E-Tech | Skoda Epiq | Volkswagen ID.2 | Volkswagen ID. Polo | Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Cupra Raval at The Car Expert

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