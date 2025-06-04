fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Alpine A290

Alpine A290 (2025 onwards) - coming soon

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Alpine A290 is a performance version of the Renault 5 E-Tech small electric hatchback. It was launched in the summer of 2024, with the first customer cars arriving in the UK in the spring of 2025.

The A290 is the second model in Alpine’s range under its rebirth, alongside the longstanding Alpine A110 sports car. Unlike the A110, however, the A290 is based on a Renault rather than being a bespoke model – in this case, the reborn Renault 5 electric hatch.

There are five trim levels: GT, GT Premium, GT Performance, GTS and Première Edition. The first two get a 180hp electric motor, while the top three levels get an upgraded 220hp motor. The battery is the same sie for all models at 52kWh. This gives the 180hp models an official driving range of 236 models, while the higher-performance model officially get 226 miles from a full charge.

Early media reviews have been positive, with the A290 being praised for its performance levels. However, there is general consensus that an even higher-performance version would be more appropriate for an Alpine and further differentiate it from the Renault 5 it’s based on.

We’re still pulling all the data together to provide a full Expert Rating for the Alpine A290, so check back again soon for more information and all the scores.

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback
Engines: Single electric motor
Price: From £33,500

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: xxx

Alpine A290 - dynamic
Alpine A290 - dashboard, LHD
Alpine A290 - rear, studio

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Alpine A290’s aim is to appeal to a wide range of customers, many of whom will be new to the Alpine brand and perhaps new to EVs, too. In that sense, its style, easy driving manners in urban quarters and tidy handling further afield give it the broad, smooth-edged remit it needs to fit its brief.”

Model reviewed: A290 GTS

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Evo

Yousuf Ashraf, James Taylor

“The Alpine A290 is the hot version of the retro-styled Renault 5 hatchback. It looks great, both inside and out, but don’t expect it to have a spacious cabin.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

0Read full review
Carwow

More reviews

Auto Express

Auto Trader

Car

Carbuyer

Driving Electric

Electrifying.com

Honest John

Parkers

The Independent

The Sunday Times

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: December 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 80%
Child protection: 80%
Vulnerable road users: 76%
Safety assist: 68%

The Alpine A290 shares its safety rating with the Renault 5, which was assessed by Euro NCAP in December 2024 and scored a four-star safety rating. While it meets the 80% threshold for five stars in adult impact protection and child impact protection, and the 70% threshold for five stars for vulnerable road user protection (pedestrians and cyclists), it fell short of the 70% threshold for accident-avoidance technology.

However, it should be noted that Euro NCAP testing gets tougher almost every year, so a four-star score in 2024 can possibly be a better result than a five-star score from five years ago, depending on results from each test.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Alpine A290 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models231 milesB226 – 236 milesB – B
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.4 m/KWhB4.3 – 4.5 m/KWhA – B
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models28B27 – 29B – C

The Alpine A290 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of fuel consumption in a petrol car) is pretty good, while insurance should also be competitive. However, as yet we don’t have official servicing cost data so we’ll update this section once that becomes available.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Alpine A290 is a brand-new model, we don’t have enough data to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the A290, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Alpine A290

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Alpine A290. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Alpine dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Alpine A290 has received.

2025

  • European Car of the Year (joint winner with Renault 5)

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Alpine A290, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Abarth 500e | Abarth 600e | Cupra Born | MG 4 XPower | Mini John Cooper Works Electric | Renault 5 E-Tech | Volkswagen ID.3 GTX

The number of electric hot hatches is gradually increasing, although not as fast as other areas of the new car market.

More news, reviews and information about Alpine at The Car Expert

Alpine A390 crossover makes its debut

Alpine A390 crossover makes its debut

Who or what is Alpine?

Who or what is Alpine?

A dozen new cars to keep an eye out for in 2025

A dozen new cars to keep an eye out for in 2025

Alpine A110

Alpine A110

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £50K

Last days of the dinosaurs: the best petrol cars under £50K

2024 half-year report – who’s up and who’s down?

2024 half-year report – who’s up and who’s down?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Electric cars – what’s on sale and what’s coming in 2024?

Alpine A110 test drive

Alpine A110 test drive

Which country produces the best new cars?

Which country produces the best new cars?

Alpine A110 coupé range updated

Alpine A110 coupé range updated

Alpine to launch with ‘Premiere Edition’

Alpine to launch with ‘Premiere Edition’

Renault launches its Alpine revival

Renault launches its Alpine revival

Buy an Alpine A290

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Alpine A290, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease an Alpine A290

If you’re looking to lease a new Alpine A290, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to an Alpine A290

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved