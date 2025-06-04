Summary

The Alpine A290 is a performance version of the Renault 5 E-Tech small electric hatchback. It was launched in the summer of 2024, with the first customer cars arriving in the UK in the spring of 2025.

The A290 is the second model in Alpine’s range under its rebirth, alongside the longstanding Alpine A110 sports car. Unlike the A110, however, the A290 is based on a Renault rather than being a bespoke model – in this case, the reborn Renault 5 electric hatch.

There are five trim levels: GT, GT Premium, GT Performance, GTS and Première Edition. The first two get a 180hp electric motor, while the top three levels get an upgraded 220hp motor. The battery is the same sie for all models at 52kWh. This gives the 180hp models an official driving range of 236 models, while the higher-performance model officially get 226 miles from a full charge.

Early media reviews have been positive, with the A290 being praised for its performance levels. However, there is general consensus that an even higher-performance version would be more appropriate for an Alpine and further differentiate it from the Renault 5 it’s based on.

We’re still pulling all the data together to provide a full Expert Rating for the Alpine A290, so check back again soon for more information and all the scores.

Key specifications

Body style: Small hatchback

Engines: Single electric motor

Price: From £33,500 Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: xxx

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Alpine A290’s aim is to appeal to a wide range of customers, many of whom will be new to the Alpine brand and perhaps new to EVs, too. In that sense, its style, easy driving manners in urban quarters and tidy handling further afield give it the broad, smooth-edged remit it needs to fit its brief.” Model reviewed: A290 GTS Score: 8 / 10 Read full review

“The Alpine A290 is the hot version of the retro-styled Renault 5 hatchback. It looks great, both inside and out, but don’t expect it to have a spacious cabin.” Model reviewed: Range overview 0Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: GTS

Score: 8 / 10

“The Alpine A290 is a fantastic electric hot hatch, but it comes with a hefty price tag.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Alpine A290 all-electric hot hatchback is a rounded, well priced and very funky new model that’s got desirability in spades.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“With its retro, rally-inspired styling and sporty manners, the Alpine A290 is primed to compete with the likes of the Mini Cooper SE and Abarth 500e, while the upmarket cabin is a step up from the Renault 5.”

Read review Car Model reviewed: A290 GTS

Score: 8 / 10

“In many ways the A290 is job done for Alpine. As a performance car, it’s superior to the Abarth 500e and Mini Cooper Electric and provides a neat step up for those that the looks and feel of a Renault 5 but with added motorsport credentials.”

Author: James Dennison

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Alpine A290 is a very desirable small car with a talented chassis. Proof the hot hatch is alive and well with zero emissions.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Alex Ingram

Read review Driving Electric Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Alpine A290 is a desirable, all-electric hot hatch that’s hard to resist.”

Author: Paul Adam

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Alpine A290 is an absolute joy. Sure, a Cupra Born is more practical and is good fun, but the Alpine is another level when it comes to driver entertainment and sheer ‘want one’ factor. It really is a brilliant little package, and I suspect it’ll win over a lot of buyers who may previously not have considered an electric car, at all.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Renault 5’s retro-informed modern styling has been working out in the Alpine A290. It’s performance credentials look good on paper, and it’s priced competitively with key rivals. It’s significantly costlier than the R5 E-Tech, though. Will brand awareness prove a stumbling block in the UK?”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you want a small, fun electric car, the Alpine A290 is worth your time. Its handling is a cut above rivals, it looks the part and the interior is a great place to sit. If you’re intending to swap your petrol hot-hatch in for the A290, we would advise managing your expectations somewhat. As performance cars go, it’s a work in progress, but one that’s certainly got enough to offer in the here and now.”

Author: James Dennison

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Alpine’s first all-electric hot hatchback is a sporty version of the brilliant new Renault 5 with a bit of know-how from the Alpine Formula One team thrown in for added spice.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review The Sunday Times Model reviewed: A290 GTS

Score: 8 / 10

“Fun but needs more puff.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Renault 5 spawns a hot-hatch with reasonable results. Decent enough, but not a latterday Renaultsport Clio”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 4 stars

Date tested: December 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 80%

Child protection: 80%

Vulnerable road users: 76%

Safety assist: 68%

The Alpine A290 shares its safety rating with the Renault 5, which was assessed by Euro NCAP in December 2024 and scored a four-star safety rating. While it meets the 80% threshold for five stars in adult impact protection and child impact protection, and the 70% threshold for five stars for vulnerable road user protection (pedestrians and cyclists), it fell short of the 70% threshold for accident-avoidance technology.

However, it should be noted that Euro NCAP testing gets tougher almost every year, so a four-star score in 2024 can possibly be a better result than a five-star score from five years ago, depending on results from each test.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2025, the Alpine A290 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the [Model] is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 231 miles B 226 – 236 miles B – B Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.4 m/KWh B 4.3 – 4.5 m/KWh A – B Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 28 B 27 – 29 B – C

The Alpine A290 is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of fuel consumption in a petrol car) is pretty good, while insurance should also be competitive. However, as yet we don’t have official servicing cost data so we’ll update this section once that becomes available.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The Alpine A290 is a brand-new model, we don’t have enough data to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the A290, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Alpine A290

As of June 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Alpine A290. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Alpine dealer.

Awards

Significant UK trophies and awards that the Alpine A290 has received.

2025 European Car of the Year (joint winner with Renault 5)

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Alpine A290, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Abarth 500e | Abarth 600e | Cupra Born | MG 4 XPower | Mini John Cooper Works Electric | Renault 5 E-Tech | Volkswagen ID.3 GTX

The number of electric hot hatches is gradually increasing, although not as fast as other areas of the new car market.

More information

More news, reviews and information about Alpine at The Car Expert

Buy an Alpine A290

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Alpine A290, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease an Alpine A290

If you’re looking to lease a new Alpine A290, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to an Alpine A290

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)