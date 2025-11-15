Make and model: Alpine A290 GTS

Description: Top-spec electric hot hatch

Price range: £37,720 (plus options)

Alpine says: “A sporty electric city car embodying the Alpine philosophy.”

We say: Stylish and heaps of fun, but it’s more of a toy than a daily driver.

Introduction

The electric Renault 5 has been a huge a success: it’s quirky, offers a decent economy and a fun driving experience without breaking the bank, but it wasn’t enough to compete with Mini’s hot all-electric JCW range or the Abarth 600e. Therefore, the 5 underwent some Alpine treatment, transforming it from a nippy supermini to a hot hatchback.

What is it?

Think of the Alpine A290 as a feistier version of the Renault 5. It’s the same basic car, but its more muscular bodywork makes the Alpine slightly wider and longer. This suspension is also firmer and the handling has been retuned, meaning it hugs the road very well indeed.

It also has fancier bodywork, a nod to the Renault 5 Turbo of old, sporty 19-inch alloy wheels, and bespoke suspension springs, anti-roll bars, and dampers. Like the Renault 5, power is fed to the front wheels.

Who is this car aimed at?

It’s aimed at those who want something sporty, yet different, and those who don’t mind attention from all age groups.

It will also appeal to those who enjoy taking corners with gusto and people embracing electric power, switching from a Volkswagen Golf GTI or similar. Those who enjoy ’80s pop culture will also likely adore the A290’s retro styling.

Who won’t like it?

It’s not for everyone. Throughout my week with the A290, many said, “It’s for the young people, isn’t it?” And I would somewhat agree. If you have back problems or fragile hips, you’ll likely find the A290 uncomfortable, as it can be firm over potholes and drain covers.

Similarly, it’s not for those without a second car. You see, the A290 swallows smooth, meandering backroads at an alarming pace, but you will regularly find yourself at charging stations. Its boot is also the same size as the Renault 5’s at 326 litres, and while that’s a pretty decent size, it’ll struggle with modest family trips.

First impressions

No angle looks bad on the Alpine A290; I constantly looked back after parking it up and found myself taking yet another picture of it. It’s a good-looking little car.

It still breathes the same as the Renault, meaning it’s still a purposeful little car that owners will feel good driving and being seen driving.

Paint choices aren’t as vibrant as the 5’s, but there are some stealthier matte greys and blacks. Buyers can also choose from nifty graphics and two-tone paint.

We like: Its quirky retro design and modern elements

We don’t like: It can get quite expensive for a supermini after a few options have been added

What do you get for your money?

The range kicks off with the GT, and standard tech includes 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, Google multimedia system with Arkamys audio system, wireless phone charging, high beam assist, heated front seats, and ambient lighting.

Differences aren’t just skin deep as the GT has a slightly less powerful 180hp motor, although the battery remains unchanged at 52kWh throughout the range. The GT is claimed to return 234 miles.

Spend an additional £2,500, and you’ll get the GT Premium. This includes everything the GT offers, but features fancier leather, a Devialet sound system, a heated steering wheel, and Brembo front brake calipers.

GT Performance adds the more powerful 220hp motor, Michelin Pilot Sport 5 S tyres, electrically folding mirrors, and Alpine Telemetrics Premium (more on this later) for the same price (£34,500) as the GT Premium.

And finally, there’s the range-topping GTS at £36,000. Like the GT performance, this has the 220hp motor but comes with all the sportiest trimmings that Alpine offers, except for a few decals and badges. It’s also worth noting that range drops to around 223 miles in GT Performance and GTS cars.

As for safety, the A290 scored a four-star Euro NCAP rating when tested this year. Like the Renault 5, the Alpine does well in crash situations but fails to get top marks because it lacks some of the latest accident avoidance hardware.

We like: Decent equipment on the entry-level model

We don’t like: Sporty tyres are only available on the GT Performance model and up

What’s the Alpine A290 like inside?

If you’re familiar with the Renault 5, you’ll see many similarities; however, the A290 turns things up a notch. There’s two-tone leather, a flat-bottom steering wheel with a stripe, and lots of Alpine badging.

While the steering wheel still features a drive mode selector, there are now some extra buttons like a rotary dial for brake regeneration, which makes you feel like a racing driver whenever you twist it, and there’s a large red button labelled ‘OV’.

You might be mistaken to think the large OV button indicates an overboost function, but it’s for overtaking, and doesn’t deliver any additional power or torque when pressed. Holding the button down gives you ten seconds of instant power. Odd, you might think, considering EVs often have instant power anyway, but this button certainly makes a difference when nipping past slower vehicles.

Like the 5, the Alpine A290 isn’t built for transporting rear passengers comfortably. The floor sits high, and there’s not a lot of legroom when the front passengers are sitting comfortably. And while the boot is deep, we struggled to fit a small suitcase alongside a packed rucksack.

Another reason why the A290 should really be a second car is the lack of cabin storage. There are no cupholders, and the door bins are incredibly shallow, meaning most of what you put in them will fall out under even moderate cornering.

We like: Sporty interior features and a customisable instrument cluster

We don’t like: Tight rear seats and a lack of storage

What’s the Alpine A290 like to drive?

Both power outputs available with the Alpine will likely make you smile, but we’ve only tried the 217hp GTS, which managed 0-62 mph in 6.4 seconds and 20-60 mph in 4.3 seconds during our testing.

Despite what the figures suggest, the A290 doesn’t feel particularly fast in a straight line and rapidly runs out of puff at motorway speeds; a Volkswagen Golf GTI or Ford Puma ST will devour it, but it does most of its good work mid-range as the 20-60mph test shows.

Twisty tarmac is where the Alpine is most at home. There are four drive modes to choose from, but regardless of what mode you choose, the A290 remains agile and the steering is relatively light. Before getting too excited, think of the A290 as more of a Golf GTI, which mixes comfort and control, instead of a more focused Renault Clio RS or Megane. Sure, it’s still capable, but it’s designed to be daily-driver-friendly.

Through each bend, the car urges you to take the next quicker, and if you’ve bought one with the telematics option included, it will display G-force and acceleration information on the touchscreen.

This said, the Alpine’s seats could be more supportive, especially if you want to take it onto a racetrack. A bucket seat option would be good, as you slide around the seat under faster cornering.

Of course, the more you push the throttle, the more you’ll giggle, but this smile is quickly wiped once you realise how easy it is to eat through the A290’s range.

Even under light town driving, the car returned 2.8miles/kWh at best. And after some extensive driving, it took four hours and 40 minutes to top up from 51% to full via an Easee One 7kW wallbox. When full, however, the battery readout only showed 187 miles before increasing to 194 miles and dropping rapidly to 145.

Through town, it didn’t bounce around nearly as much as its Mini JCW rivals; it’s refined and comfortable at lower speeds, although it’s still best to avoid larger potholes. Things are very much the same on the motorway, and the Alpine A290 returned a quiet 67dB at 70mph during our sound test, just one dB off a Kia EV6 Air.

We like: Fantastic handling, clever overtake function, and good mid-range performance

We don’t like: Questionable range when full, unsupportive seats, mediocre efficiency

Verdict

The small electric city car market is growing rapidly, and in the Renault 5’s case, there’s heaps of Chinese competition, but this is where the Alpine A290 stands in its own little corner. A corner that’s occupied by the Mini JCW Electric, Abarth 500e and 600e, Cupra Born, and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

As a hot hatch, it excels above its Mini rival when it comes to usability, comfort, and style; the Mini feels unsettled on anything but a perfectly smooth tarmac road, while the A290 will get on with the job.

The Alpine also oozes personality, but then so does a Renault 5. So, you would really need to question whether it’s worth spending that little bit extra on the A290, because as much as I adore it, the Renault 5 is easier to live with and isn’t massively slower.

Similar cars

Abarth 500e | Abarth 600e | Cupra Born | MG 4 XPower | Mini John Cooper Works Electric | Renault 5 E-Tech | Volkswagen ID.3 GTX

Key specifications

Model tested: Alpine A290 GTS

Price: £39,990

Engine: single electric motor, front-wheel drive

Gearbox: Automatic Power: 160 kW / 220 hp

Torque: 300 Nm

Top speed: 106 mph

0-60 mph: 6.4 seconds Range: 226 miles (WLTP)

CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: Four stars (2025)

TCE Expert Rating: A, 74% rated (November 2025)

