fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

DS Nº4 E-Tense

DS No4 E-tense

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

We're still preparing a full Expert Rating report card for this new model. Check back soon for the latest updates.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The DS Nº4 is an Electric family-sized hatchback which is now available to order in the UK. The model range also includes hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, which we cover here.

The British motoring media is yet to properly review the DS Nº4 E-Tense. These reviews are sure to follow in the coming weeks, alongside safety and running cost data, and we will update this page with the car’s Expert Rating score once we have them.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £36,995 on-road

Launched: Summer 2025
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

We don’t have any UK motoring outlet reviews of the DS Nº4 E-Tense to display at the moment. While the hatchback has arrived on sale, it is brand-new and journalists are yet to get their hands on the model as of August 2025. The first media reviews of the are likely to appear in the coming weeks. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2025, the DS Nº4 E-Tense has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2025, the DS Nº4 E-Tense has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the DS Nº4 E-Tense. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the DS Nº4 E-Tense to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Nº4, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the DS Nº4 E-Tense

Overall ratingC56%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

DS’s new car warranty is fairly basic, and worse than some rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Nº4 E-Tense.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles (unlimited mileage in the first two years and limited to 60K miles in the third year). In addition to the standard new car warranty, the all-electric Nº4 E-Tense versions come with an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used DS Nº4

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ DS Nº4 E-Tense from an official DS dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used DS Nº4 E-Tense from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used DS Nº4 E-Tense from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the DS Nº4

As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the DS Nº4 E-Tense. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local DS dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used DS Nº4 E-Tense, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

BYD Atto 3 | Citroën ë-C4 | Cupra Born | Ford Explorer | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia Niro EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG 4 | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-308 | Renault Mégane E-Tech | Vauxhall Astra Electric | Volkswagen ID.3

More news, reviews and information about the DS Nº4 range at The Car Expert

DS Nº4

DS Nº4

New DS Nº4 hatchback range now on sale

New DS Nº4 hatchback range now on sale

Buy a DS Nº4 E-Tense

If you’re looking to buy a new or used DS Nº4 E-Tense, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a DS Nº4 E-Tense

If you’re looking to lease a new DS Nº4 E-Tense, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a DS Nº4 E-Tense

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

SelfDrive UK logo

Car subscriptions from SelfDrive.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved