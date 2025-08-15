New DS Nº4 hatchback range now on sale

DS Automobiles has unveiled its new DS Nº4 hatchback range, which is now available to order in the UK with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric ‘E-Tense’ models to choose from.

While a new model, the Nº4 is essentially a comprehensive facelift of the DS 4 hatchback (which is still available new), now part of the brand’s latest ‘Nº’ range, which includes the larger electric DS Nº8 coupé-SUV. The hatchback has been given a wider stance than the DS 4, with a new front grille and LED headlight design, and new rear lights connected with a dark chrome strip. The car sits on 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, with 20-inch alloys also available.

Set to challenge the sales of upmarket hatchbacks like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, BMW 1 Series and Cupra Leon – the Nº4 is DS Automobiles version of the more mainstream Peugeot 308, with the electric DS Nº4 E-Tense powered by the same drivetrain as the Peugeot e-308.

This E-Tense model makes use of a 58kWh battery and 213hp electric motor pairing that can muster up to 279 miles on a single charge. This electric variant – which is the second battery-powered compact car after the DS 3 E-Tense – is compatible with DC charging speeds of up to 120kW, with a 20% to 80% battery top-up taking around 30 minutes.

The entry-level powertrain is a 145hp petrol-electric hybrid, with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine working in tandem with a small electric motor. DS claims that this version can drive on electric power alone 50% of the time in low speed urban areas.

The third choice is a 225hp plug-in hybrid model that runs using a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, a 15kWh battery and larger electric motor. By comparison, this motoring layout is an improvement over the DS 4 plug-in hybrid, offering up to 50 miles of electric-only driving range.

Once you’ve settled on the powertrain, there are three trims to choose from – the lead-in ‘Pallas’, mid-range ‘Pallas+’ and range-topping ‘Etoile’. As standard, the car comes with a ten-inch infotainment screen and 10-inch digital instrument cluster mounted on the dashboard, dual-zone climate control, LED lights in the front and rear, heated and folding door mirrors, adaptive cruise control and a rear view parking camera.

This entry-level trim, trimmed in ‘diamond tungsten fabric’ with black canvas seats and bronze accents inside, is only available with the electric E-Tense, however.

The ‘Pallas+’ is available with every powertrain, adding built-in DS sat-nav software, an AI-powered infotainment voice assistant, a wireless smartphone charging pad and keyless entry and start. A ‘comfort’ pack can be added for an additional fee, which includes tinted rear privacy glass and heated front seats.

This ‘comfort’ add-on comes included with the top-spec ‘Etoile’, which has seats trimmed in Alcantara leather and introduces a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen and LED Matrix headlights. The optional ‘absolute comfort’ pack adds a massage function to the front seats and a heated steering wheel, while the ‘absolute tech’ pack a heated steering wheel, auto-dimming wing mirrors and a surround-view parking camera.

UK pricing for the range begins at around £32k for the Nº4 hybrid, rising to nearly £42k for the Nº4 E-Tense in ‘Etoile’ spec.