Summary

The DS Nº4 is a family-sized hatchback which is now available to order in the UK with hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. There is also an all-electric ‘E-Tense’ version, which we cover here.

While a new model, the Nº4 is essentially a comprehensive facelift of the DS 4 hatchback (which is still available new), now part of the brand’s latest ‘Nº’ range, which includes the larger electric DS Nº8 coupé-SUV.

The British motoring media is yet to properly review the DS Nº4. These reviews are sure to follow in the coming weeks, alongside safety and running cost data, and we will update this page with the car’s Expert Rating score once we have them.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback

Engines: petrol-electric hybrid, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £32,200 on-road Launched: Summer 2025

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media.

We don’t have any UK motoring outlet reviews of the DS Nº4 to display at the moment. While the hatchback has arrived on sale, it is brand-new and journalists are yet to get their hands on the model as of August 2025. The first media reviews of the are likely to appear in the coming weeks. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of August 2025, the DS Nº4 has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of August 2025, the DS Nº4 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of August 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the DS Nº4. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of August 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the DS Nº4 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Nº4, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the DS Nº4

Overall rating D 31% Petrol or diesel models E 17% Electric or hybrid models C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

DS’s new car warranty is fairly basic, and worse than some rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Nº4.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles (unlimited mileage in the first two years and limited to 60K miles in the third year). In addition to the standard new car warranty, the Nº4 petrol-electric hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions come with an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used DS Nº4

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ DS Nº4 from an official DS dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.

If you are buying a used DS Nº4 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used DS Nº4 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the DS Nº4

As of August 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the DS Nº4. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local DS dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used DS Nº4, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More information

More news, reviews and information about the DS Nº4 range at The Car Expert

