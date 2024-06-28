fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

Compact Hyundai Inster EV unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled its new Inster EV, which is set to rival the likes of the Dacia Spring at the budget end of the electric car market

2024 Hyundai Inster

Our Expert Partners

Making the switch to an electric vehicle? Check out the latest offers from our commercial partners below.
Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

EV subscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

Octopus vertical 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Octopus Electric Vehicles
Find out more

Love Electric logo 600x300

EV salary sacrifice from Love Electric
Find out more

Myenergi logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Myenergi
Find out more

Smartly logo 600x300

Home charging solutions from Smartly
Find out more

Go Zero logo 600x300px

Home charging solutions from Go Zero
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees

Hyundai is set to add to its electric-only model range with the addition of the compact Inster hatchback, which is set to rival the likes of the Dacia Spring at the budget end of the EV market.

Based on the brand’s boxy Casper city car that is sold only in South Korea (which also has a van version), the EV (electric car) is powered by a 42kWh battery and a 97hp electric motor pairing as standard.

A ‘long range’ version will also be offered, which uses a larger 49kWh battery pack and a more powerful 115hp motor. While the standard car can muster up to 180 miles of travel on a single charge, while the ‘Long Range’ has a maximum distance of 221 miles on a single charge.

Both versions can charge at speeds up to 120kW, and it reportedly takes half an hour to charge the battery from 10% to 80% at that speed.

While we don’t yet know how the Inster will stack up against the likes of the Dacia Spring and Citroën ë-C3 when it comes to UK pricing, this new Hyundai line-up surpasses the Spring’s 186-mile range and the ë-C3’s reported single-charge maximum of 199 miles.

The entry-level version of the Inster is also around seven seconds faster to 62mph from launch (11.7 seconds) than the equivalent 45hp version of the Spring, due to its more powerful electric motor. Top speed is electronically limited at 87mph or 93mph, depending on your model of choice.

Likely to accommodate the larger battery, Hyundai has slightly stretched the car’s Casper foundations to just over 3.8 metres long, and the brand says that the car offers 280 litres of boot space (which expands to 381 litres with the rear seats folded).

In the cabin, the Inster comes with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster and ten-inch central infotainment display that juts out of the dashboard, the size of which is usually reserved for larger new cars.

The steering wheel lights up when the car is charging and several physical switches for functions like climate control and the parking brake are positioned on a panel below the infotainment screen.

Like the larger electric Ioniq 5 hatchback, the Inster’s dashboard is disconnected from the cup-holder centre console between the front seats, which adds a little more foot room.

Besides autonomous emergency braking – a legal requirement for new cars – the compact EV also comes with blind spot monitoring tech and a surround-view parking monitor and parking collision-avoidance assistance.

An opening glass roof and 64-colour ambient interior lighting can be specced on top of the standard offering, as can wireless smartphone charging, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The car sits on 15-inch alloy wheels as standard – though larger 17-inch alloys will also be available – and the Inster will be offered with two-tone exterior paint options.

After an upcoming launch in South Korea, Hyundai says that the Inster will arrive in the UK and Europe in “due course”, and that the range will also eventually include a more rugged ‘Cross’ version. More details, including UK pricing and specifications, are likely to arrive by the end of the year.

spot_imgspot_img

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved