Ford Capri and Explorer to get battery range boost

Ford has announced an update for its Capri and Explorer SUVs with increased power and battery range, with updated models arriving later this year.

These model range revisions solely address the entry-level powertrain, which should increase consumer interest in Capri and Explorer. Both models are competing for sales in an incredibly competitive mid-size electric SUV category where a long battery range is becoming an increasingly important buyer preference.

The Capri ‘Standard Range’ maximum battery range will increase for 243 miles to 288 miles. The Explorer ‘Standard Range’ meanwhile gets an added 43 miles, from 233 miles to 276 miles.

Ford has decided to switch to a different battery for both lead-in SUVs. The chemistry of the battery has changed from nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) to lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) – a switch that Tesla has already made for its Model 3 and Model Y and Volkswagen will make for its upcoming ‘ID’ cars.

These LFP batteries have a lower energy density – which generally means that they are heavier and produce less range. While Ford is yet to give us battery capacity figures, we expect a higher usable capacity than the current ‘Standard Range’ 52kWh unit.

Both models will also have a more powerful electric motor, output increasing my 20hp to 190hp, cutting both cars’ 0-62mph sprint times to eight seconds flat.

The models with the longest battery ranges are still the higher-spec ‘Extended Range’ versions. The rear-wheel drive Explorer ‘Select Extended Range’ model can muster up to 374 miles, while the Capri ‘Extended Range’ can manage 379 miles without recharging.

That sums up Ford’s latest Capri and Explorer refresh. The brand is yet to announce UK pricing for both updated ‘Standard Range’ models, and is yet to confirm exactly when the update will arrive in British showrooms this year.

The Ford Capri holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 76% in our Expert Rating index, while the the Ford Explorer holds a New Car Expert Rating of A with a score of 78%.