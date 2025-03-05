fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Car industry news

Private new car sales improve in February

It was a rare month of growth for private new car sales in February, although a drop in fleet registrations meant that the overall new car market was down slightly.

Mini Cooper - the UK's best-selling new car in February 2025

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Leasing dot com 600x300

Car leasing offers from Leasing.com
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Stuart Masson
spot_imgspot_img

It was a rare month of growth for private new car sales in February, although a drop in fleet registrations meant that the overall new car market was down slightly.

According to registration data published this morning by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), private new car sales were up by 5% compared to the same month last year. It was the best February result since the Covid pandemic, although numbers are still well down on pre-pandemic sales levels.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that February is one of the two slowest months of the year (along with August) for new car sales, as it comes directly before the new number plate month of March, which is generally the biggest month of the year. As a result, small variations have a bigger relative impact in percentage terms and we often see unusual results.

(Also, apologies for the awful new fonts on the tables that are difficult to read on mobile devices and small screens – that’s not our fault, they’re provided by the SMMT.)

Source: SMMT

EV sales continue to boom

Following on from a strong start to the year in January (up 42%), EV sales were up by 42% again in February. A quarter of all new car registrations were electric, which sets the UK car industry on track for hitting its 2025 zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Registrations for plug-in hybrids and basic hybrids also increased by 19% and 8%, respectively, while petrol sales fell by 47% and diesel was down by 15%. Combined, petrol and diesel cars held about 52% of the total market, while ‘electrified’ cars (EVs, plug-in hybrids and basic hybrids) took 48%. This suggests that we’re not far from the next big milestone in the transition from fossil fuels to electricity, when combined electrified car sales outperform combined non-electrified car sales.

Source: SMMT

Good month, bad month

While the overall market was pretty flat (down 1% on last February), there was plenty of movement within that big picture. February often throws up unusual data because numbers are low, but some brands held up better than others.

It was a good month for Bentley, BYD, Cupra, Genesis, Hyundai, Jeep, Mazda, Land Rover, Lexus, Mini, Peugeot, Polestar, Porsche, Renault, Subaru, Tesla and Volvo. All of these brands outperformed the overall market by at least 10% (so sales grew by at least 9% compared to last February)

Meanwhile, things were not so good for Abarth, Alpine, Audi, BMW, Citroën, Dacia, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Ford, GWM, Honda, Ineos, Jaguar, KGM, Maserati, SEAT, Smart, Suzuki and Vauxhall. All of these brands underachieved against the overall market by at least 10%.

That means that the following brands were about where we’d expect them to be: Alfa Romeo, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Nissan, Skoda, Toyota and Volkswagen. All of these brands had sales within 10% (plus or minus) of the overall market result.

In actual sales numbers, Mini had the largest growth – up more than 1,600 on the same month last year. Ford, once again, was the biggest loser, with registrations down more than 1,400 units on the same month last year.

Volkswagen was the best-selling brand in February, ahead of BMW, Ford, Peugeot and Kia.

However, all of the above should be taken with a grain of salt as March’s sales numbers will dwarf those of February.

Mini Cooper tops the charts

The new Mini Cooper hatchback was the UK’s best-selling new car in February, ahead of Tesla’s Model 3 saloon and Model Y crossover.

Again, sales numbers in February are tiny compared to March so don’t read too much into the best-sellers’ list. Year-to-date, the Kia Sportage holds a narrow lead over the Nissan Qashqai, but the top ten could all turn around in March. Come back in early April to see how things are really unfolding in 2025 new car sales…

Source: SMMT

The latest from The Car Expert

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2025 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved