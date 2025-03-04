fbpx
Lotus Emira line-up refreshed with improved performance

by Sean Rees
Lotus has updated its Emira coupé range with a new ‘SE’ trim that replaces ‘First Edition’ models, which comes with a performance upgrade.

Now on sale for nearly three years, the Emira is Emira is a two-seater, rear-engined sports car and the final petrol-powered model in the Lotus model line-up. Now, the British brand has revised the coupé’s trim line-up with the introduction of the flagship ‘SE’, which replaces the ‘First Edition’ model that launched the range in 2022.

The top-spec ‘V6’ is still available, which is powered by a supercharged 3.5-litre V6 engine and paired to either a standard six-speed manual or optional six-speed automatic transmission.

The ‘SE’ however – which refers to an earlier era in the brand’s history when models could be specced with a ‘Special Equipment’ package – is powered by a different 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG. Mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, this engine has an output of 395hp and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in a reported four seconds flat, making it the fastest Emira to date.

Now available to order, the ‘SE’ trim also comes with the brand’s ‘driver’s pack’ which includes a launch control feature, ventilated two-piece brake discs and adjustable suspension settings. Beyond the ‘SE’ badging, the car also differentiates itself by sitting on unique 20-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and has Alcantara leather headlining (ceiling trim) inside.

The ‘SE’ is now priced at nearly £90k. As the new lead-in model of the Emira range after the retirement of the ‘First Edition’ trim, this means that the entry-level price of the coupé has increased by almost £13k since its launch in 2022. By comparison, the ‘V6’ currently costs around £93k.

The Lotus Emira currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of D and score of 56% in our Expert Rating index – a rating hindered by high running costs.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
