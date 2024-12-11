Make and model: Dacia Duster

Introduction

The first Duster model was launched in 2010 but didn’t make its way to the UK until 2013. A second-generation model arrived in 2017, and another seven years later, a new third-generation Duster has gone on sale.

Thanks to competitive pricing and affordable entry points, Dacia models have become very popular in the UK, and the current lineup includes Duster, Jogger, and Sandero models. Recent additions to the range include the small electric car, the Dacia Spring, and the Bigster SUV, which will sit at the top of the line-up.

Media reviews of the new Dacia Duster have earned the car an overall Expert Rating of B with a score of 68% in our Expert Rating Index as of December 2024.

What is the Dacia Duster?

Until recently, the Duster was the only SUV-style vehicle in the Dacia range. It will soon be joined by a slightly larger model dubbed the Bigster, and if you’re looking for even more carrying capacity, Dacia offers its Jogger model with seven seats. The new generation of Duster is available with hybrid and bi-fuel powertrains.

In the small SUV segment, the Duster is up against the likes of the MG ZS, Jeep Renegade, SEAT Arona and Renault Captur. Since the range starts from just under £19K and rises to around £27K, it could also be compared to the Nissan Juke, Volkswagen T-Cross, Skoda Kamiq and Honda HR-V.

First impressions

Compared to the previous generation, the Duster has beefed up with more rugged SUV styling. It still features modular roof bars and uses the brand’s new YouClip accessory system, which allows you to add features like extra hooks, cupholders, lights or phone mounts throughout the car. The interior has been updated with ‘Y’-shaped accents on the doors and air vents with copper colours on the top-spec trim level.

Some of the roundness of the last generation has been replaced with a boxier design, while increased dimensions help to improve interior cabin space. The ‘Y’ details continue outside with the front and rear headlights. The wheel arches and black plastic trim details on the exterior apparently contain up to 20% recycled materials.

We like: Bolder styling and more room inside

We don’t like: Three-star Euro NCAP safety rating

What do you get for your money?

Dacia likes to keep its range fairly simple, so there are four different trim levels to choose from: Essential, Expression, Extreme and Journey.

The entry-level Essential trim is only available with the bi-fuel petrol and LPG engine and comes with fixed roof bars, six airbags and rear parking sensors. Unlike the rest of the range, Essential uses your smartphone as the media screen in the car with a dedicated phone holder in the centre of the dash. This trim starts from £18,745.

Expression builds on the Essential package with 17-inch alloy wheels, a seven-inch driver’s display, ten-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a reversing camera. This version can be had with two-wheel drive, four-wheel drive or with a full hybrid engine. Prices range from £21,245 to £24,245.

Journey trim features 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, electronic parking brake, wireless phone charger, navigation and an upgraded sound system. With the two-wheel drive variant, Journey starts from £22,945 and rises to £25,945 for the hybrid version.

Extreme trim is available with the same engine options as Expression and Journey and adds 18-inch alloy wheels, modular roof bars, rubber floor and mats, navigation, YouClip 3-in-1 system, washable upholstery and copper accents throughout. Pricing for the top trim ranges from £23,745 to £26,745.

The safety rating is disappointing, which is unfortunately par for the course with Dacia. Full details further below.

The Dacia Duster range comes with a three-year, 60,000-mile warranty.

We like: Affordable trim options, even on top-spec models

We don’t like: Short warranty period compared to rivals

What’s the Dacia Duster like inside?

The Duster’s interior has been given a much-needed makeover with a larger focus on technology and a more cohesive design with its ‘Y’ shaped air vents. The seven-inch driver’s display is accompanied by a central ten-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The infotainment system takes a few moments to change between menus so it’s easiest to find your preferred settings and leave it alone.

Below the screen, there’s a row of climate control buttons and a shelf for your phone. The upright gearstick feels like a nice upgrade on the automatic version. Elsewhere, there are a lot of plastic finishes, including the armrests on the doors.

There’s no fabric or cushioning on top of these armrests so it almost precludes you from perching your elbow on it for any length of time. The seats feel quite firm as well, so they’re not as comfortable as you might have hoped.

Depending on which powertrain you go for, the boot size can vary. The biggest boot is offered in the front-wheel drive manual version, followed by the bi-fuel, then four-wheel drive, and the hybrid engine has the smallest boot to make room for the battery. Leg and headroom in the rear is plentiful with kids and adults alike finding it spacious.

We like: Good boot size and shape

We don’t like: Hard plastic armrests in the doors

What’s under the bonnet?

There are three engine options in the Duster range. The 100hp bi-fuel is the entry-level engine that can run on petrol and LPG. Paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, this is the least powerful choice of the three, with 100hp of power and 160Nm of torque. The bi-fuel’s braked towing capacity is rated at 1,200kg and its unbraked maximum 675kg.

The 130hp engine is available with either front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox. It has 130hp of power and 230Nm of torque. The front-wheel drive version is slightly quicker, with a 0 to 62mph time of ten seconds, a second quicker than the four-wheel drive model. The 130hp is the best option for caravanners with a braked towing capacity of 1,500kg. The two-wheel drive model gets an unbraked capacity of 685kg, while the all-wheel drive version can tow unbraked trailers up to 730kg.

The 140hp petrol/electric hybrid unit comes with an automatic transmission and is the most powerful of the bunch with 140hp. It’s also the most economical option, offering 55mpg and the lowest CO 2 emissions figures. The hybrid version won’t be the best pick for those looking to tow heavy loads, but it can handle a respectable 750kg braked trailer and 725kg unbraked.

What’s the Dacia Duster like to drive?

The hybrid version offers a quieter, more relaxing experience than the petrol version, but both have less road noise than the MG ZS. The steering, clutch and gearstick feel light and easy to use, with the steering firming up as the car travels faster. Forward visibility is good, and the pillars down either side of the windscreen are easy to see around.

Just like Renault’s range, the Duster benefits from a configurable safety settings button so you can easily turn off functions like lane-keeping assistance and speed limit warnings.

While most drivers will likely spend most of their time on the road, the Duster is surprisingly capable off the beaten track. It doesn’t have all the gadgets a proper off-roader will like mechanical differential locks but it has a number of driving modes to match the scenario. Driving modes include eco, auto, snow, mud/sand, and off-road.

The Duster also has a hill descent control function, which can lower the car down a steep incline at 3mph in neutral or 5mph when the vehicle is in gear.

Duster variants with a 4×4 powertrain sit slightly higher than 4×2 versions, so there’s better ground clearance beneath the vehicle. In the event that your journey takes you off-road, the Duster will be far more capable than a standard family SUV. There are few other competitors at this price point that will be able to tackle rough terrain and deep water in the same way.

We like: Surprisingly good all-rounder on- and off-road

We don’t like: Engines can be noisy

How safe is the Dacia Duster?

This is where the good news stops, unfortunately.

The Dacia Duster was tested by Euro NCAP in July 2024 and given a three-star safety rating. This is a below-par result – of the 44 cars assessed by Euro NCAP this year, 30 scored five stars, nine scored four stars and only five cars scored three stars (no cars this year scored zero, one or two stars).

In terms of adult crash protection, the Duster ranked 42nd out of the 44 cars tested this year. For child impact protection, it ranked 33rd out of 44. For protecting vulnerable road users (pedestrians and cyclists), it ranked 43rd out of 44. And for accident avoidance technology, it ranked 41st out of 44. So it’s a poor set of results in every category, which has become a regular story for Dacia in recent years.

Renault has previously made the excuse that Dacia is a budget brand and that its customers don’t want to pay for “unnecessary” safety technology. However, given that other budget brands like MG consistently score four and five stars for safety on their cars, this cannot be considered an acceptable excuse.

Verdict

Dacia has become known for its affordable range of family cars. In terms of styling, equipment and price, the new generation Duster is likely to be a big hit with buyers. Inside, the updated screen and smartphone connectivity are on par with more expensive rivals. It’s a shame the seats and armrests aren’t more comfortable, but the overall experience is still good.

The hybrid option is the only version available with an automatic gearbox, so this will be a good pick for lots of town driving or time stuck in traffic. The manual versions are easy to get along with, and it’s becoming rarer to have the choice of a manual gearbox in an SUV now. With its improved off-road capabilities, the new Dacia Duster will be hard to contend with at this price point.

The big downside, once again for a new Dacia, is safety. A three-star Euro NCAP might sound reasonable in isolation, but it has one of the worst set of scores of any car tested this year. Other budget cars can manage excellent safety results so Dacia needs to up its game. It sours the rest of the good work that Dacia has done in engineering a solid vehicle at a competitive price.

Key specifications

Model tested: Dacia Duster Journey Hybrid 140

Price as tested: £26,595

Engine: 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid

Gearbox: Four-speed automatic Power: 140 hp

Torque: 205 Nm

Top speed: 106 mph

0-62 mph: 10.1 seconds CO 2 emissions: 114 g/km

Euro NCAP safety rating: 3 stars

TCE Expert Rating: New car score 68%, B (as of November 2024)

