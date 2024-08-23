Cupra Tavascan available to order in September

The new electric Cupra Tavascan coupé-SUV range will soon be available to order in the UK, with four models to choose from.

We first covered the Tavascan after the model’s official debut in April last year – this being Cupra’s second all-electric model – so this SUV has been a long time coming. Described back then by its manufacturer as “a glimpse of what the brand’s future electric models will look like”, the Tavascan will launch as a competitor to the popular Tesla Model Y SUV.

The SUV’s exterior looks “remains faithful” to the Tavascan 2019 concept car, with its angular front end features including triangular Matrix LED headlights, a large grille and pronounced bonnet indents. The Tavascan’s sloping roof line and sharp door panel contours lead to a full-width rear tail light that features an illuminated Cupra badge in the centre.

The SUV sits on 21-inch alloy wheels finished in black and bronze, which are wrapped in performance tyres as standard.

Cupra will launch the car with two powertrains and four trim levels. The cheaper ‘V1’ and ‘V2’ is powered by a 77kWh battery and electric motor pairing that produces 286hp and a reported maximum range of 352 miles, which is a longer travel distance that the surpasses what the range topping Tesla Model Y ‘Long Range’ can muster.

The second more powerful option is powered by the same 77kWh battery, but is tuned more for performance. Available with the ‘VZ1’ and ‘VZ2’ trims, this 340hp powertrain can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 5.5 seconds – 1.3 seconds faster than the entry-level version. Top speed is electronically capped at 112mph. The SUV is compatible with up to 11kW AC charging and 135kW DC fast-charging stations.

Available to reserve now but officially launching on 11th September, pricing for the Cupra Tavascan will start at just over £47k for the ‘V1’, rising to nearly £61k for the range-topping ‘VZ2’.