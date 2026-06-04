Summary

The BYD Seal 6 is a mid-sized saloon and ‘Touring’ estate range, and the petrol plug-in hybrid counterpart to the all-electric BYD Seal.

Officially named the Seal 6 DM-i – ‘DM-i’ being the moniker BYD gives to its plug-in hybrid models, standing for ‘Dual Mode Intelligent’ – the saloon and estate line-up has divided the British motoring media to date, with criticisms of the plug-in hybrid range generally outweighing the positives.

Journalists Alan Taylor-Jones and Luke Wilkinson have published multiple reviews of the Seal 6 across several titles, the pair’s Car reviews concluding that the BYD’s unrefined handling and “thrashy and unpleasant” powertrain means that the Seal 6 “desperately needs to go back to finishing school”, despite the car’s attractive pricing and practicality.

On the other hand, Steve Fowler of The Independent gave the range a much higher review score, praising the saloon and estate for its “excellent” interior quality and its “refined and relaxing” driving experience.

As of June 2026, the BYD Seal 6 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. Beyond the car’s below average reviewer reception, this overall rating is bolstered by the BYD’s excellent safety profile and generous warranty.

Seal 6 highlights Well-equipped and competitively priced

Practical and spacious interior

Efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain Seal 6 lowlights Poor ride comfort

Rather noisy and jumpy petrol engine

Frustrating safety assistance systems

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon and estate

Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid

Price: From £34,015 on-road Launched: Winter 2025/26

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “Enthusiastic drivers won’t like the BYD Seal 6, but those looking for a practical EV for not so much outlay could well be attracted to it.” Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate Score: 6.9 / 10 Read full review

“The BYD Seal 6 offers an efficient plug-in hybrid system and generous kit for an affordable price, but it’s not good to drive.” Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i saloon Score: 6 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Express Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i saloon

Score: 7 / 10

“The BYD Seal 6 Saloon boasts strong pricing and efficiency, but the unsettled ride and basic Boost trim limit the appeal.”

Author: Paul Barker

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Unlike many plug-in hybrids, the BYD Seal 6 DM-i’s smooth, electric-biased plug-in hybrid powertrain is designed to be efficient regardless of battery charge, and not simply a Benefit-in-Kind tax box-ticking exercise. But there’s plenty else for company car buyers to like; there’s loads of standard kit, a comfortable drive and plenty of cabin space.”

Author: Alex Ingram

Read review Auto Trader Model reviewed: Saloon

Score: 7 / 10

“The saloon version of BYD’s Seal 6 DM-i has the same impressive hybrid tech as its estate equivalent but loses out in practicality.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

The Seal 6 DM-i shares a name with BYD’s breakthrough Model 3 rival – but little else, given it’s hybrid rather than full electric and based on the Seal U SUV. There are frustrations with the nagging safety systems and infotainment, and it’s hardly exciting to drive. But, as tested in Touring estate trim, the BYD Seal 6 is practical, comfortable, efficient and a refreshing break from the SUV norm.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Comfort Lite

Score: 7 / 10

“Whilst it’s not that much fun to drive, there’s no doubting the BYD Seal 6’s decent EV range, and it is going to be affordable, with prices expected to range from £33,000 to £38,000, and all versions well-equipped and well-made. Although, like other plug-in hybrids, future changes in taxation might make the Seal EV a more attractive fleet option.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i saloon

Score: 4 / 10

“While there’s no arguing with the price, especially given the equipment and tech on offer, practicality and all-electric range, it desperately needs to go back to finishing school.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones, Luke Wilkinson

Read review Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate

Score: 4 / 10

“The Seal 6 DM-i estate is another strong offering from BYD. The only real issue I have with the car is the way it rides. It’s a little too stiff for my liking, which seems at odds with its brief as a long-legged family car. It also isn’t an especially engaging car to drive quickly, but that’s a fault shared between most of its rivals. At this money, Skoda and Volkswagen have good reason to be worried.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones, Luke Wilkinson

Read review Carwow Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate

Score: 6 / 10

“The BYD Seal 6 Touring offers an efficient plug-in hybrid system and generous kit for an affordable price, but it’s not very good to drive.”

Author: Mario Christou

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The BYD Seal 6 DM-i is fine in terms of its practicality, equipment and pricing, but it is a shame that BYD haven’t made it more comfortable and enjoyable to drive.”

Author: Vicky Parrott

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s a fair bit to like about the BYD Seal 6, but the driving experience is underwhelming, the entry-level engine is rather gutless and the safety systems are overbearing to the point of rage. It feels rather rough around the edges, even accounting for its keen price.”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate

Score: 5.8 / 10

“We can see the appeal of the Seal 6 if your getting out of a baggy old Mondeo estate, but it just isn’t very good to drive compared to its key rivals. It’s shame as it offers good value and impressive space.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones, Luke Wilkinson

Read review Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i saloon

Score: 5.4 / 10

“Great value, but you’ll have to put up with unpolished driving dynamics and relatively sluggish performance if you buy one.”

Author: Alan Taylor-Jones, Luke Wilkinson

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Every time I drive a new BYD, I come away impressed – and the Seal 6 DM-i is no exception. I drove the Touring, but the same applies to the saloon: quality is excellent, the driving experience is refined and relaxing, and the combination of electric and petrol power works seamlessly.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review The Sun Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate

“This is a car that’s been specifically made for British and German tastes and is the antidote to the never-ending flood of lookalike Chinese electro-SUVs.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate

Score: 8 / 10

“PHEVs may be losing fleet favour, but this model combines economy, comfort and a practical 62-mile electric range.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 92%

Child protection: 90%

Vulnerable road users: 84%

Safety assist: 85%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2026, the BYD Seal 6 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Plug-in hybrid models 59 mpg B CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 43 g/km A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 43 miles D

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Seal 6 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Seal 6, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the BYD Seal 6

BYD’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Seal 6.

The duration is a six years, with a limit of 93,750 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this plug-in hybrid range has an eight-year/155,350-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used BYD Seal 6

If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ BYD Seal 6 from an official BYD dealership, you will get the remaining balance of the original six-year new car warranty and the eight-year battery warranty, and if the warranty is up, you get a minimum 12-month warranty included.

If you are buying a used BYD Seal 6 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.

If you are buying a used BYD Seal 6 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Seal 6

As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Seal 6. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used BYD Seal 6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia K4 | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BYD Seal 6 at The Car Expert

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