Summary
The BYD Seal 6 is a mid-sized saloon and ‘Touring’ estate range, and the petrol plug-in hybrid counterpart to the all-electric BYD Seal.
Officially named the Seal 6 DM-i – ‘DM-i’ being the moniker BYD gives to its plug-in hybrid models, standing for ‘Dual Mode Intelligent’ – the saloon and estate line-up has divided the British motoring media to date, with criticisms of the plug-in hybrid range generally outweighing the positives.
Journalists Alan Taylor-Jones and Luke Wilkinson have published multiple reviews of the Seal 6 across several titles, the pair’s Car reviews concluding that the BYD’s unrefined handling and “thrashy and unpleasant” powertrain means that the Seal 6 “desperately needs to go back to finishing school”, despite the car’s attractive pricing and practicality.
On the other hand, Steve Fowler of The Independent gave the range a much higher review score, praising the saloon and estate for its “excellent” interior quality and its “refined and relaxing” driving experience.
As of June 2026, the BYD Seal 6 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. Beyond the car’s below average reviewer reception, this overall rating is bolstered by the BYD’s excellent safety profile and generous warranty.
- BYD Seal (electric version) – Expert Rating
- More BYD Expert Ratings, new car reviews, news and features
Seal 6 highlights
- Well-equipped and competitively priced
- Practical and spacious interior
- Efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain
Seal 6 lowlights
- Poor ride comfort
- Rather noisy and jumpy petrol engine
- Frustrating safety assistance systems
Key specifications
Body style: Medium saloon and estate
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £34,015 on-road
Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“Enthusiastic drivers won’t like the BYD Seal 6, but those looking for a practical EV for not so much outlay could well be attracted to it.”
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate
Score: 6.9 / 10Read full review
“The BYD Seal 6 offers an efficient plug-in hybrid system and generous kit for an affordable price, but it’s not good to drive.”
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i saloon
Score: 6 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i saloon
Score: 7 / 10
“The BYD Seal 6 Saloon boasts strong pricing and efficiency, but the unsettled ride and basic Boost trim limit the appeal.”
Author: Paul Barker
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Unlike many plug-in hybrids, the BYD Seal 6 DM-i’s smooth, electric-biased plug-in hybrid powertrain is designed to be efficient regardless of battery charge, and not simply a Benefit-in-Kind tax box-ticking exercise. But there’s plenty else for company car buyers to like; there’s loads of standard kit, a comfortable drive and plenty of cabin space.”
Author: Alex Ingram
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Saloon
Score: 7 / 10
“The saloon version of BYD’s Seal 6 DM-i has the same impressive hybrid tech as its estate equivalent but loses out in practicality.”
Author: Dan Trent
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
The Seal 6 DM-i shares a name with BYD’s breakthrough Model 3 rival – but little else, given it’s hybrid rather than full electric and based on the Seal U SUV. There are frustrations with the nagging safety systems and infotainment, and it’s hardly exciting to drive. But, as tested in Touring estate trim, the BYD Seal 6 is practical, comfortable, efficient and a refreshing break from the SUV norm.”
Author: Dan Trent
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 1.5-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid Comfort Lite
Score: 7 / 10
“Whilst it’s not that much fun to drive, there’s no doubting the BYD Seal 6’s decent EV range, and it is going to be affordable, with prices expected to range from £33,000 to £38,000, and all versions well-equipped and well-made. Although, like other plug-in hybrids, future changes in taxation might make the Seal EV a more attractive fleet option.”
Author: Martyn Collins
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i saloon
Score: 4 / 10
“While there’s no arguing with the price, especially given the equipment and tech on offer, practicality and all-electric range, it desperately needs to go back to finishing school.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones, Luke Wilkinson
Read review
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate
Score: 4 / 10
“The Seal 6 DM-i estate is another strong offering from BYD. The only real issue I have with the car is the way it rides. It’s a little too stiff for my liking, which seems at odds with its brief as a long-legged family car. It also isn’t an especially engaging car to drive quickly, but that’s a fault shared between most of its rivals. At this money, Skoda and Volkswagen have good reason to be worried.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones, Luke Wilkinson
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate
Score: 6 / 10
“The BYD Seal 6 Touring offers an efficient plug-in hybrid system and generous kit for an affordable price, but it’s not very good to drive.”
Author: Mario Christou
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The BYD Seal 6 DM-i is fine in terms of its practicality, equipment and pricing, but it is a shame that BYD haven’t made it more comfortable and enjoyable to drive.”
Author: Vicky Parrott
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“There’s a fair bit to like about the BYD Seal 6, but the driving experience is underwhelming, the entry-level engine is rather gutless and the safety systems are overbearing to the point of rage. It feels rather rough around the edges, even accounting for its keen price.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate
Score: 5.8 / 10
“We can see the appeal of the Seal 6 if your getting out of a baggy old Mondeo estate, but it just isn’t very good to drive compared to its key rivals. It’s shame as it offers good value and impressive space.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones, Luke Wilkinson
Read review
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i saloon
Score: 5.4 / 10
“Great value, but you’ll have to put up with unpolished driving dynamics and relatively sluggish performance if you buy one.”
Author: Alan Taylor-Jones, Luke Wilkinson
Read review
The Independent
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Every time I drive a new BYD, I come away impressed – and the Seal 6 DM-i is no exception. I drove the Touring, but the same applies to the saloon: quality is excellent, the driving experience is refined and relaxing, and the combination of electric and petrol power works seamlessly.”
Author: Steve Fowler
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate
“This is a car that’s been specifically made for British and German tastes and is the antidote to the never-ending flood of lookalike Chinese electro-SUVs.”
Author: Rob Gill
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate
Score: 8 / 10
“PHEVs may be losing fleet favour, but this model combines economy, comfort and a practical 62-mile electric range.”
Author: Andrew English
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 92%
Child protection: 90%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 85%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of June 2026, the BYD Seal 6 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|59 mpg
|B
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|43 g/km
|A
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|43 miles
|D
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of June 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Seal 6 to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Seal 6, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the BYD Seal 6
BYD’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Seal 6.
The duration is a six years, with a limit of 93,750 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this plug-in hybrid range has an eight-year/155,350-mile warranty for the battery components.
Warranty on a used BYD Seal 6
- If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ BYD Seal 6 from an official BYD dealership, you will get the remaining balance of the original six-year new car warranty and the eight-year battery warranty, and if the warranty is up, you get a minimum 12-month warranty included.
- If you are buying a used BYD Seal 6 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
- If you are buying a used BYD Seal 6 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.
If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Seal 6
As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Seal 6. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used BYD Seal 6, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Audi A3 | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Citroën C4 | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia K4 | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki Swace | Toyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf
More information
More news, reviews and information about the BYD Seal 6 at The Car Expert
Buy a BYD Seal 6
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Lease a BYD Seal 6
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