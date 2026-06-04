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BYD Seal 6

(2025 - present)

BYD Seal 6 | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

71
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

50
%
E

Safety Rating:

96
%
A

Eco Rating:

88
%
A

Running Costs:

59
%
D

Warranty Rating:

89
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

71
%
A

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

50
%
E

Safety Rating:

96
%
A

Eco Rating:

88
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

59
%
D

Summary

The BYD Seal 6 is a mid-sized saloon and ‘Touring’ estate range, and the petrol plug-in hybrid counterpart to the all-electric BYD Seal.

Officially named the Seal 6 DM-i – ‘DM-i’ being the moniker BYD gives to its plug-in hybrid models, standing for ‘Dual Mode Intelligent’ – the saloon and estate line-up has divided the British motoring media to date, with criticisms of the plug-in hybrid range generally outweighing the positives.

Journalists Alan Taylor-Jones and Luke Wilkinson have published multiple reviews of the Seal 6 across several titles, the pair’s Car reviews concluding that the BYD’s unrefined handling and “thrashy and unpleasant” powertrain means that the Seal 6 “desperately needs to go back to finishing school”, despite the car’s attractive pricing and practicality.

On the other hand, Steve Fowler of The Independent gave the range a much higher review score, praising the saloon and estate for its “excellent” interior quality and its “refined and relaxing” driving experience.

As of June 2026, the BYD Seal 6 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. Beyond the car’s below average reviewer reception, this overall rating is bolstered by the BYD’s excellent safety profile and generous warranty.

Seal 6 highlights

  • Well-equipped and competitively priced
  • Practical and spacious interior
  • Efficient plug-in hybrid powertrain

Seal 6 lowlights

  • Poor ride comfort
  • Rather noisy and jumpy petrol engine
  • Frustrating safety assistance systems

Key specifications

Body style: Medium saloon and estate
Engines: petrol plug-in hybrid
Price: From £34,015 on-road

Launched: Winter 2025/26
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

BYD Seal 6 front view | Expert Rating
BYD Seal 6 rear view | Expert Rating
BYD Seal 6 interior view | Expert Rating
BYD Seal 6 Touring front view | Expert Rating
BYD Seal 6 Touring rear view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“Enthusiastic drivers won’t like the BYD Seal 6, but those looking for a practical EV for not so much outlay could well be attracted to it.”

Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i Touring estate

Score: 6.9 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

Andrew Charman

“The BYD Seal 6 offers an efficient plug-in hybrid system and generous kit for an affordable price, but it’s not good to drive.”

Model reviewed: Seal 6 DM-i saloon

Score: 6 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Mario Christou

More reviews

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Honest John

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The Independent

The Sun

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Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 92%
Child protection: 90%
Vulnerable road users: 84%
Safety assist: 85%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of June 2026, the BYD Seal 6 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScore
Plug-in hybrid models59 mpgB
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models43 g/kmA
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models43 milesD

Reliability rating

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Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of June 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the BYD Seal 6 to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Seal 6, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the BYD Seal 6

BYD’s new car warranty is better than average, and better than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Seal 6.

The duration is a six years, with a limit of 93,750 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, this plug-in hybrid range has an eight-year/155,350-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used BYD Seal 6

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ BYD Seal 6 from an official BYD dealership, you will get the remaining balance of the original six-year new car warranty and the eight-year battery warranty, and if the warranty is up, you get a minimum 12-month warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used BYD Seal 6 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used BYD Seal 6 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Seal 6

As of June 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Seal 6. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used BYD Seal 6, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A3 | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 SeriesCitroën C4 | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia K4 | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | SEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki SwaceToyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra | Volkswagen Golf

More information

More news, reviews and information about the BYD Seal 6 at The Car Expert

BYD Seal 6 test drive

BYD Seal 6 test drive

BYD Seal 6 estate and saloon announced

BYD Seal 6 estate and saloon announced

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Subscribe to a BYD Seal 6

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The BYD Seal 6 is both efficient and attractively priced, but reviewers find it hard to recommend due to its underwhelming driving experience.BYD Seal 6

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