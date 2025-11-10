BYD Seal 6 estate and saloon announced

BYD is expanding its range in the UK with its latest model, the Seal 6 DM-i – a plug-in hybrid model available as both a saloon and an estate.

Both are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor, developing a combined 210hp – enough for a 0-to-62mph acceleration of 8.5 seconds and a top speed of 112mph.

The two models share the same levels of standard equipment that include comprehensive connectivity, safety and driver assistance features across two grades called ‘Boost’ and ‘Comfort’.

In Comfort specification, the Seal 6 has a larger capacity battery that almost doubles its battery range to 65 miles if you drive carefully. The official CO 2 emission figures are 52 and 34g/km, respectively.

The estate is BYD’s first in Europe and has a load capacity of 500 litres, increasing to 1,535 litres with the rear seats folded. A powered tailgate is standard. The boot on the saloon ranges from 491 to 1,370 litres.

Boost versions have a 13-inch touchscreen while Comfort models get a larger 16-inch display, as well as a panoramic roof with electric sunshade and multi-coloured ambient lighting.

Comfort features include a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats with a memory position setting for the driver as well as front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Prices start from £34K for the saloon and £35K for the estate version in Boost specification. Comfort models add an extra £3K to each. First customer deliveries are expected before Christmas.