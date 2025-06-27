fbpx
Model update

Engine update for Nissan Qashqai e-Power

The revised Nissan Qashqai e-Power will arrive in September, giving the hybrid SUV better fuel economy and a quieter driving experience

2025 Nissan Qashqai e-Power

by Sean Rees
A revised version of the Nissan Qashqai e-Power will arrive in September, giving the hybrid SUV better fuel economy, more power and a quieter driving experience.

Added to the Qashqai range back in 2022, this ‘e-Power’ version of the popular SUV has a unique hybrid powertrain setup that uses its petrol engine solely to generate energy for a battery, which in turn powers the electric motor that actually drives the front wheels.

After this update, the Qashqai e-Power is still assisted by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, but now comes with Nissan’s ‘STARC combustion concept’ that the brand says increases thermal efficiency, a 20hp boost and a larger turbocharger. The end result is lower engine revs at motorway cruising speeds and an improved fuel economy of 62mpg in the best conditions – up from 54mpg.

This 200hp electric motor and petrol engine e-Power system is also said to be 5.6 decibels quieter than the current version. UK pricing is yet to be announced – the new model arrives in the UK in September.

The revised Qashqai e-Power will be built at the brand’s plant in Sunderland, alongside the new all-electric Nissan Leaf crossover that is set to arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year.

The third-generation Nissan Qashqai holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 75% in our Expert Rating index. It has an excellent safety rating and low average CO2 emissions, while its media review scores are also good. However, its running costs are only average while its reliability record is poor.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
