Engine update for Nissan Qashqai e-Power

A revised version of the Nissan Qashqai e-Power will arrive in September, giving the hybrid SUV better fuel economy, more power and a quieter driving experience.

Added to the Qashqai range back in 2022, this ‘e-Power’ version of the popular SUV has a unique hybrid powertrain setup that uses its petrol engine solely to generate energy for a battery, which in turn powers the electric motor that actually drives the front wheels.

After this update, the Qashqai e-Power is still assisted by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, but now comes with Nissan’s ‘STARC combustion concept’ that the brand says increases thermal efficiency, a 20hp boost and a larger turbocharger. The end result is lower engine revs at motorway cruising speeds and an improved fuel economy of 62mpg in the best conditions – up from 54mpg.

This 200hp electric motor and petrol engine e-Power system is also said to be 5.6 decibels quieter than the current version. UK pricing is yet to be announced – the new model arrives in the UK in September.

The revised Qashqai e-Power will be built at the brand’s plant in Sunderland, alongside the new all-electric Nissan Leaf crossover that is set to arrive in UK showrooms before the end of the year.