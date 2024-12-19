Honda Prelude coupé coming to Europe in 2026

Honda has announced that its petrol-electric hybrid Prelude coupé will be sold across Europe from the first half of 2026 – a car with an automatic gearbox and simulated gear shifting.

A successor to the two-door Prelude sports car that was retired at the turn of the century, we don’t have much information on the new coupé just yet, but it is likely that it will have a front-engined powertrain with similar engine tech to the Civic ‘e:HEV’ petrol-electric hybrid.

A new gearbox will also be introduced for the coupé that Honda calls ‘S+ Shift’. The manufacturer says that it will “simulate the sound and feel of quick automatic gear change.” We will learn more about the new Prelude next year as we get closer to the car’s arrival in 2026.