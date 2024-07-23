How to avoid being scammed by a garage mechanic

Cars have become so technical and complicated in the last 20 years that repairing them is now a skilled and technical exercise which requires training and knowledge to carry out.

That’s why it’s so much rarer to see someone tinkering with their car – bonnet up and wheels off – on a Sunday morning than it was two decades ago.

It means that if your car requires some attention or a repair, probably your only choice is to take it to a professional workshop or garage. And that’s where you must trust in the person who will be looking after your vehicle and rely on them when they tell you what’s wrong and how they are going to fix it.

But can they be trusted? Will they do the work they promise? Are you likely to get a fair cost for the parts and labour? And is there a chance they might add in other ‘repairs’ that your car didn’t even need in the first place?

A recent study revealed that 56% of British drivers – potentially 28 million people – believe they have been scammed or overcharged after taking their car to a mechanic, while 40 million drivers admit to being fearful of the possibility of being conned or having to pay higher costs of repair than they should.

The survey, by car service marketplace Fixter, shows that more than a quarter (27%) of UK motorists would rather drive their car in poor condition than risk being scammed at the garage – a decision that’s fraught with danger, illegal in some cases, and a risk to other road users.

The survey found that 70% of drivers aged 25-35, were the most sceptical of garages, with 63% of 35-48 year olds, 52% of those aged 50-64 and 43% of 65-plus drivers unsure about taking their car to a mechanic. Ten million women drivers said they face feelings of anxiety and stress about going to a workshop.

Reduce the risk of garage scams

Conduct a pre-work check

It’s important to check your car before it goes in for work such as a service, so you can see what changes have been made. Oil, coolant and tyres can all be easily checked beforehand. Take a photo of any issues pre-service so you can compare them after.

Ask for an itemised list

Always make sure you know what is being done to your car. Ensure you ask for a list so you can more easily identify what repairs have been made.

Technical jargon

A good way for mechanics to fool customers is to use garage jargon and technical terms. Ask for a proper explanation if there’s something you don’t understand. If the mechanic can’t give it to you in your terms, consider looking elsewhere. Try to get a grip of the basic workings of your car so that you don’t look like a complete novice when you go in.

Unnecessary part replacement

You arrive to collect your car to be told that certain parts were needed after the mechanic had looked at them. Did they really have to be replaced? Ask to see the components that have been taken from your car and request an explanation as to why they had to be changed.

Parts overcharging

If you don’t know how much parts typically cost for your car, how can you check them when the garage bill arrives? Once you’re told what parts your car needs, go online to get an idea of what they cost. It won’t be exact but at least you’ll know roughly if the garage is being honourable.

Not actually replacing parts

If you’re having work done deep inside the car’s engine that you’ll never be able to look at, how do you know that new parts have been fitted? One way to find out is to ask to see the old parts that came out. You can even take them away with you. If the garage can’t do this, be suspicious and ask questions.

Fluid replacements

You’re given a list of fluids that had to be replaced in your car and each carries a charge. Some liquids, such as transmission fluid, are designed to last up to 100,000 miles. Do your research and check what the owner’s handbook says on all your car’s liquid replacements.

Higher bill than quote

Is the final bill way higher than you were expecting? Did extra work ‘have to be done’? Get a written quote for planned work, including parts and labour rates, before anything is started, and confirm that the bill will match it. Honest mechanics will call you first if an unexpected expensive problem needs fixing. If your garage won’t agree to a written quote, go elsewhere.

Test drive the car

It’s important not to just dash home after a car service. Ask yourself if anything feels different while you drive and if everything is functioning as it was before.

Read more: