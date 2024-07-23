fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Car ownership advice

How to avoid being scammed by a garage mechanic

Most garages and their staff are honest and trustworthy. But there are exceptions to every rule, including within the car repair trade. Here’s how to reduce the risk of being overcharged, conned or misled by a mechanic.

avoid being scammed by a garage mechanic

Our Expert Partners

Our commercial partners can assist you with every aspect of owning a car
AA logo 600x300

Join the UK's #1 breakdown cover provider.
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, GAP, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Book My Garage logo 2022

Compare instant car service, repair and MOT deals.
Find out more

ebay logo 600x300

Find the missing part for your vehicle.
Find out more

Euro Car Parts logo

Latest offers and Star Buys from Euro Car Parts.
Find out more

Kwik Fit logo

For tyres, brakes, MOT, exhausts and car services you can trust.
Find out more

Who Can Fix My Car 2022 logo 600x300

Find local garages you can rely on.
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
More car ownership advice
spot_imgspot_img
by Tom Johnston

Cars have become so technical and complicated in the last 20 years that repairing them is now a skilled and technical exercise which requires training and knowledge to carry out.

That’s why it’s so much rarer to see someone tinkering with their car – bonnet up and wheels off – on a Sunday morning than it was two decades ago.

It means that if your car requires some attention or a repair, probably your only choice is to take it to a professional workshop or garage. And that’s where you must trust in the person who will be looking after your vehicle and rely on them when they tell you what’s wrong and how they are going to fix it.

But can they be trusted? Will they do the work they promise? Are you likely to get a fair cost for the parts and labour? And is there a chance they might add in other ‘repairs’ that your car didn’t even need in the first place?

A recent study revealed that 56% of British drivers – potentially 28 million people – believe they have been scammed or overcharged after taking their car to a mechanic, while 40 million drivers admit to being fearful of the possibility of being conned or having to pay higher costs of repair than they should. 

The survey, by car service marketplace Fixter, shows that more than a quarter (27%) of UK motorists would rather drive their car in poor condition than risk being scammed at the garage – a decision that’s fraught with danger, illegal in some cases, and a risk to other road users.

The survey found that 70% of drivers aged 25-35, were the most sceptical of garages, with 63% of 35-48 year olds, 52% of those aged 50-64 and 43% of 65-plus drivers unsure about taking their car to a mechanic. Ten million women drivers said they face feelings of anxiety and stress about going to a workshop.

Reduce the risk of garage scams

Conduct a pre-work check

It’s important to check your car before it goes in for work such as a service, so you can see what changes have been made. Oil, coolant and tyres can all be easily checked beforehand. Take a photo of any issues pre-service so you can compare them after.

Ask for an itemised list 

Always make sure you know what is being done to your car. Ensure you ask for a list so you can more easily identify what repairs have been made.

Technical jargon

A good way for mechanics to fool customers is to use garage jargon and technical terms. Ask for a proper explanation if there’s something you don’t understand. If the mechanic can’t give it to you in your terms, consider looking elsewhere. Try to get a grip of the basic workings of your car so that you don’t look like a complete novice when you go in.

Unnecessary part replacement

You arrive to collect your car to be told that certain parts were needed after the mechanic had looked at them. Did they really have to be replaced? Ask to see the components that have been taken from your car and request an explanation as to why they had to be changed.

Parts overcharging

If you don’t know how much parts typically cost for your car, how can you check them when the garage bill arrives? Once you’re told what parts your car needs, go online to get an idea of what they cost. It won’t be exact but at least you’ll know roughly if the garage is being honourable.

Not actually replacing parts

If you’re having work done deep inside the car’s engine that you’ll never be able to look at, how do you know that new parts have been fitted? One way to find out is to ask to see the old parts that came out. You can even take them away with you. If the garage can’t do this, be suspicious and ask questions.

Fluid replacements

You’re given a list of fluids that had to be replaced in your car and each carries a charge. Some liquids, such as transmission fluid, are designed to last up to 100,000 miles. Do your research and check what the owner’s handbook says on all your car’s liquid replacements.

Higher bill than quote

Is the final bill way higher than you were expecting? Did extra work ‘have to be done’? Get a written quote for planned work, including parts and labour rates, before anything is started, and confirm that the bill will match it. Honest mechanics will call you first if an unexpected expensive problem needs fixing. If your garage won’t agree to a written quote, go elsewhere.

Test drive the car

It’s important not to just dash home after a car service. Ask yourself if anything feels different while you drive and if everything is functioning as it was before.

Read more:

Latest car ownership features and advice

Tom Johnston
Tom Johnstonhttp://johnstonmedia.com/
Tom Johnston was the first-ever reporter on national motoring magazine Auto Express. He went on to become that magazine’s News Editor and Assistant Editor, and has also been Motoring Correspondent for the Daily Star and contributor to the Daily and Sunday Express. Today, as a freelance writer, content creator and copy editor, Tom works with exciting and interesting websites and magazines on varied projects.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved