DS 4 hatchback gets engine and trim updates

Citroën spin-off marque DS Automobiles has given its ‘4’ hatchback a facelift, which includes more standard tech, the addition of a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain option and a revised trim line-up.

Available to order this Summer, the DS 4 range now includes a ‘Hybrid 136’ automatic engine option, which will now sit alongside the ‘PureTech 130’ petrol, ‘BlueHDi 130’ diesel and plug-in hybrid ‘225 E-Tense’ powertrains already available.

This new petrol-electric hybrid choice pairs a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol unit with 16kW electric motor and a six-speed automatic transmission , providing an output of 136hp and a reported fuel economy of 57mpg. The hybrid can also complete a 0-62mph sprint in 10.4 seconds, which is over a second faster than the lead-in pure petrol version.

The new engine option can’t come close to matching the electric-only 42-mile travel distance of the plug-in hybrid E-Tense, but DS says that the hybrid can handle short distances on only electric power.

The previous ‘Performance Line’, ‘Rivoli’ and ‘Opera’ trim grades are no more, replaced by the new ‘Pallas’ and ‘Etoile’ which are both available with every engine option.

The entry-level ‘Pallas’ comes with a slightly longer list of standard equipment than the previous ‘Performance Line’, including a wireless smartphone charging pad, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control and a Chat GPT AI-powered voice assistant for the infotainment system which is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The new top-spec ‘Etoile’ has an Alcantara interior trim with electronically adjustable front seats. The more expensive model also includes more advanced Matrix LED headlights and a head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen, as well as a scrolling turn indicator animation. This model also comes with a rear traffic alert.

The ‘Etoile’ can also be specced with an optional package which swaps the Alcantara for Nappa leather, and adds a heated steering wheel and heated front seats.

Prices for the refreshed DS 4 range start at £32k for the petrol-powered ‘Pallas’, rising to £46k for the plug-in hybrid E-Tense ‘Etoile’ with the Nappa leather package. The new hybrid costs around £1k more than the standard petrol.