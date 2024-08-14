New Audi A5 pricing confirmed

Audi has confirmed its UK pricing and trim structure for a new A5 saloon and estate range that has now replaced the brand’s current A4 line-up.

This range revision comes as the German marque looks to give its petrol-powered cars odd line-up numbers, while battery-powered EVs take the even ones. This should mean that we will eventually get an electric A4 range.

Unveiled last month, the new A5 saloon and ‘Avant’ estate are built on a new platform and are available with pure-petrol and petrol or diesel mild-hybrid powertrains in a range that includes standard and sportier ‘S5’ models.

The new range includes three different trim levels and five different engine options. The range kicks off with a standard 150hp front-wheel drive petrol model, followed by more powerful 204hp petrol and a diesel mild-hybrids. The diesel ‘TDI’ mild-hybrid is also available with ‘quattro’ all-wheel drive. The range is topped with a 362hp 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which is only available with the S5.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Sport’ (from £41,950) 18-inch alloy wheels

Comfort suspension

LED headlights rear lights

Electrically adjustable, heated and folding wing mirrors

Windscreen with acoustic glass

Front centre armrest

12-inch digital instrument cluster

15-inch infotainment screen

Wireless smartphone charging

Heated front seats

Three-zone climate control

Leather upholstery

Multi-coloured ambient LED Interior lighting

Leather multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles

Rear view parking camera

Adaptive cruise control

Lane departure warning

Traffic sign recognition Mid-range ‘S Line’ (from £44,100) All ‘Sport’ features that are not replaced

19-inch alloy wheels

Sports suspension

‘S line’ exterior styling

Rear privacy glass

Alternate multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles, flattened top and bottom

Black cloth headlining

Aluminium door sill inserts

Pedals and footrest in stainless steel Top-spec ‘Edition 1’ (from £49,100) All lower trim features that are not replaced

20-inch alloy wheels

Matrix LED headlights

Black styling pack plus & black door mirrors

Black door handles

Dark chrome finish to exhaust tailpipes

Brake callipers painted in red

Keyless go system with safelock

Microfibre/artificial leather upholstery

Softwrap in Dinamica microfibre with contrast stitching

Passenger side infotainment display

Surround view parking camera

Lane departure warning with emergency assist

Lane change assistant

Rear cross traffic assist and rear turn assist

The three trim levels – ‘Sport’, ‘S Line’ and ‘Edition 1’ – are available across the A5 and A5 ‘Avant’ engine range, apart from the range-topping S5 which is only available with the ‘Edition 1’ trim. On top of the trim level features displayed above, the S5 also comes with a sportier front bumper and air intake design, OLED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display and a more advanced Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Pricing for the range begins at just under £42k, rising to over £70k for the S5 Avant. Opting for an ‘Avant’ estate over a saloon model adds roughly £2k to the asking price.