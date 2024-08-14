New Audi A5 pricing confirmed

Audi has confirmed its UK pricing and trim structure for a new A5 saloon and estate range that has now replaced the brand’s current A4 line-up.
This range revision comes as the German marque looks to give its petrol-powered cars odd line-up numbers, while battery-powered EVs take the even ones. This should mean that we will eventually get an electric A4 range.
Unveiled last month, the new A5 saloon and ‘Avant’ estate are built on a new platform and are available with pure-petrol and petrol or diesel mild-hybrid powertrains in a range that includes standard and sportier ‘S5’ models.
The new range includes three different trim levels and five different engine options. The range kicks off with a standard 150hp front-wheel drive petrol model, followed by more powerful 204hp petrol and a diesel mild-hybrids. The diesel ‘TDI’ mild-hybrid is also available with ‘quattro’ all-wheel drive. The range is topped with a 362hp 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which is only available with the S5.
Key trim level features
Entry-level ‘Sport’ (from £41,950)
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Comfort suspension
- LED headlights rear lights
- Electrically adjustable, heated and folding wing mirrors
- Windscreen with acoustic glass
- Front centre armrest
- 12-inch digital instrument cluster
- 15-inch infotainment screen
- Wireless smartphone charging
- Heated front seats
- Three-zone climate control
- Leather upholstery
- Multi-coloured ambient LED Interior lighting
- Leather multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles
- Rear view parking camera
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane departure warning
- Traffic sign recognition
Mid-range ‘S Line’ (from £44,100)
- All ‘Sport’ features that are not replaced
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Sports suspension
- ‘S line’ exterior styling
- Rear privacy glass
- Alternate multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles, flattened top and bottom
- Black cloth headlining
- Aluminium door sill inserts
- Pedals and footrest in stainless steel
Top-spec ‘Edition 1’ (from £49,100)
- All lower trim features that are not replaced
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Matrix LED headlights
- Black styling pack plus & black door mirrors
- Black door handles
- Dark chrome finish to exhaust tailpipes
- Brake callipers painted in red
- Keyless go system with safelock
- Microfibre/artificial leather upholstery
- Softwrap in Dinamica microfibre with contrast stitching
- Passenger side infotainment display
- Surround view parking camera
- Lane departure warning with emergency assist
- Lane change assistant
- Rear cross traffic assist and rear turn assist
The three trim levels – ‘Sport’, ‘S Line’ and ‘Edition 1’ – are available across the A5 and A5 ‘Avant’ engine range, apart from the range-topping S5 which is only available with the ‘Edition 1’ trim. On top of the trim level features displayed above, the S5 also comes with a sportier front bumper and air intake design, OLED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display and a more advanced Bang & Olufsen sound system.
Pricing for the range begins at just under £42k, rising to over £70k for the S5 Avant. Opting for an ‘Avant’ estate over a saloon model adds roughly £2k to the asking price.