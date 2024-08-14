fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
New model

New Audi A5 pricing confirmed

Audi has confirmed its UK pricing and trim structure for a new A5 range that has now replaced the brand's current A4 line-up

2024 Audi A5 pricing

Our Expert Partners:

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
spot_imgspot_img
by Sean Rees

Audi has confirmed its UK pricing and trim structure for a new A5 saloon and estate range that has now replaced the brand’s current A4 line-up.

This range revision comes as the German marque looks to give its petrol-powered cars odd line-up numbers, while battery-powered EVs take the even ones. This should mean that we will eventually get an electric A4 range.

Unveiled last month, the new A5 saloon and ‘Avant’ estate are built on a new platform and are available with pure-petrol and petrol or diesel mild-hybrid powertrains in a range that includes standard and sportier ‘S5’ models.

The new range includes three different trim levels and five different engine options. The range kicks off with a standard 150hp front-wheel drive petrol model, followed by more powerful 204hp petrol and a diesel mild-hybrids. The diesel ‘TDI’ mild-hybrid is also available with ‘quattro’ all-wheel drive. The range is topped with a 362hp 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine which is only available with the S5.

Key trim level features

Entry-level ‘Sport’ (from £41,950)

  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Comfort suspension
  • LED headlights rear lights
  • Electrically adjustable, heated and folding wing mirrors
  • Windscreen with acoustic glass
  • Front centre armrest
  • 12-inch digital instrument cluster
  • 15-inch infotainment screen
  • Wireless smartphone charging
  • Heated front seats
  • Three-zone climate control
  • Leather upholstery
  • Multi-coloured ambient LED Interior lighting
  • Leather multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles
  • Rear view parking camera
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane departure warning
  • Traffic sign recognition

Mid-range ‘S Line’ (from £44,100)

  • All ‘Sport’ features that are not replaced
  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Sports suspension
  • ‘S line’ exterior styling
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Alternate multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles, flattened top and bottom
  • Black cloth headlining
  • Aluminium door sill inserts
  • Pedals and footrest in stainless steel

Top-spec ‘Edition 1’ (from £49,100)

  • All lower trim features that are not replaced
  • 20-inch alloy wheels
  • Matrix LED headlights
  • Black styling pack plus & black door mirrors
  • Black door handles
  • Dark chrome finish to exhaust tailpipes
  • Brake callipers painted in red
  • Keyless go system with safelock
  • Microfibre/artificial leather upholstery
  • Softwrap in Dinamica microfibre with contrast stitching
  • Passenger side infotainment display
  • Surround view parking camera
  • Lane departure warning with emergency assist
  • Lane change assistant
  • Rear cross traffic assist and rear turn assist

The three trim levels – ‘Sport’, ‘S Line’ and ‘Edition 1’ – are available across the A5 and A5 ‘Avant’ engine range, apart from the range-topping S5 which is only available with the ‘Edition 1’ trim. On top of the trim level features displayed above, the S5 also comes with a sportier front bumper and air intake design, OLED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency, a heated steering wheel, a head-up display and a more advanced Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Pricing for the range begins at just under £42k, rising to over £70k for the S5 Avant. Opting for an ‘Avant’ estate over a saloon model adds roughly £2k to the asking price.

Latest news from the car industry at The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved