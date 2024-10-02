fbpx
New Subaru Forester SUV to arrive early next year

Subaru has revealed its new sixth-generation Forester SUV, which sports a new exterior design and a small safety upgrade

by Sean Rees

Subaru has revealed its new sixth-generation Forester SUV, which sports a new exterior design and a small safety upgrade.

Like the current Forester model, this SUV is a petrol mild-hybrid, powered by the brand’s 2.0-litre ‘e-Boxer’ engine. Subaru is yet to announce any performance or fuel economy stats for the model just yet.

The brand has confirmed however that the new Forester will be all-wheel drive as standard, and is assisted by off-road systems like hill descent control and an improved version of the ‘X’ driving mode, which is said to maximise control and traction on slippery surfaces.

In the looks department, the Forester has been given a boxier silhouette and a bigger front grille with a full-width light bar that stretches across the front fascia connecting the new-look headlights.

Another full-width light bar features on the car’s flatter rear end, and the SUV comes with plenty of thick bumper cladding from front to back. The Forester has 22 centimetres of ground clearance and tow loads of up to 1,870kg.

On the safety systems front, the car has been given a minor update that Subaru says improves the car’s emergency stop system and driver monitoring system (driver attention alerts), which should now be more responsive.

The new Forester is scheduled to arrive in the UK in Spring next year. More details, including UK specifications and pricing, are sure to be announced as we near the SUV’s official launch.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
