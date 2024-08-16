Sporty Skoda Octavia vRS given power boost

A new iteration of the Skoda Octavia vRS is now available to order in the UK, which its manufacturer says is its most powerful vRS model to date.

Based on the standard Octavia saloon and estate – a car widely praised for its family car credentials – this new vRS model differentiates itself from the standard range thanks to restyled sporty front and rear bumpers and a new ‘vRS’ logo on the black surround radiator grille, as well as black side window trim and wing mirrors.

At the back, the new bumper diffuser and tailpipes are also finished in black while the estate models also feature black roof rails as standard. The car sits on 19-inch ‘anthracite’ alloy wheels, instead of the standard car’s 16-inch alloys.

Stepping inside, the vRS comes with a leather steering wheel and aluminium pedal covers as part of a jet black interior trim finish with the same 13-inch infotainment screen as the standard Octavia and electronically-adjustable sports seats with a massage function.

The car is powered a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine – much like the previous Octavia vRS – but with a 20hp boost. While not as economical as the Octavia, Skoda is keen to stress that this 265hp vRS variant is “remarkably efficient”, as it has a fuel consumption of around 41mpg.

A 0-62mph sprint reportedly takes 6.4 seconds (saloon). This is only two tenths of a second slower off the mark than parent brand Volkswagen’s equivalent – the Golf GTI – and for a slightly cheaper price tag.

Now available to order in the UK, the Skoda Octavia vRS currently costs a few hundred under £39k, while pricing for the estate version starts at just under £40k.

The standard Skoda Octavia currently holds an Expert Rating of A, with a score of 77%. That’s a fairly impressive score, and the highest for any petrol-powered Skoda in our Expert Rating Index.