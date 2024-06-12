Five-door versions of Mini Cooper now on sale

Alongside three-door models already on sale, Mini has bolstered its new petrol-powered Cooper range with the arrival of five-door models which will also be built at the brand’s Oxford factory.

This five-door body style is seventeen centimetres longer than the three-door Cooper already on sale, the extra length needed for the rear doors. To clarify, this five-door configuration is only available in the petrol Cooper range – the Mini Cooper Electric range still only consists of three-door options.

The five-door is available with both the entry-level ‘Cooper C’ and top-spec ‘Cooper S’ powertrain options and all trim grades. The first customer deliveries will commence in August, with pricing beginning at £24k – around £1k more than the three-door model.