Hyundai Tucson facelift announced

Hyundai has announced that it has given its mid-sized Tucson SUV a mild mid-life refresh that includes minor exterior styling changes and more on-board tech.

This update comes three years after this fourth-generation model’s initial arrival, as Hyundai looks to increase consumer demand for its most popular car in Europe. It comes at an ideal time for the brand too, as the SUV has recently fallen out of Britain’s best-selling top ten leaderboard, while its closest rival the Kia Sportage sits in the top three.

Starting with the SUV’s exterior looks, Hyundai has given the Tucson a revised bumper designs in the front and back with new skid plates, larger daytime running lights and new-look alloy wheels.

Inside, Hyundai says it has entirely redesigned the interior, starting from scratch to design the updated car’s dashboard, centre fascia, steering wheel, and centre armrest. The seats also get a new pattern and additional cloth and leather material upholstery options.

A 12-inch central infotainment screen and 12-inch digital instrument cluster are included as standard, and the infotainment touchscreen has a new display screen that houses controls for the automatic dual-zone climate control. The infotainment is also compatible with over-the-air updates for the first time, which allows the car to remotely download future software improvements and features while on the driveway.

A 12-inch head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen also features on the options list, and the updated car has keyless entry and start-up. Hyundai has also added a rear occupant alert, that detects motion or breathing around the rear seats when the car doors are opened.

That sums up this minor mid-life facelift. Hyundai is yet to confirm the refreshed Tucson’s UK specs and pricing, as well as exactly when we can expect updated models to arrive in showrooms.