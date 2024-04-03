fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Hyundai Tucson facelift announced

Hyundai has announced that it has given its Tucson SUV a mild refresh that includes minor exterior styling changes and more on-board tech

2024 Hyundai Tucson

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Hyundai has announced that it has given its mid-sized Tucson SUV a mild mid-life refresh that includes minor exterior styling changes and more on-board tech.

This update comes three years after this fourth-generation model’s initial arrival, as Hyundai looks to increase consumer demand for its most popular car in Europe. It comes at an ideal time for the brand too, as the SUV has recently fallen out of Britain’s best-selling top ten leaderboard, while its closest rival the Kia Sportage sits in the top three.

Starting with the SUV’s exterior looks, Hyundai has given the Tucson a revised bumper designs in the front and back with new skid plates, larger daytime running lights and new-look alloy wheels.

Inside, Hyundai says it has entirely redesigned the interior, starting from scratch to design the updated car’s dashboard, centre fascia, steering wheel, and centre armrest. The seats also get a new pattern and additional cloth and leather material upholstery options.

A 12-inch central infotainment screen and 12-inch digital instrument cluster are included as standard, and the infotainment touchscreen has a new display screen that houses controls for the automatic dual-zone climate control. The infotainment is also compatible with over-the-air updates for the first time, which allows the car to remotely download future software improvements and features while on the driveway.

A 12-inch head-up display that projects driving information onto the windscreen also features on the options list, and the updated car has keyless entry and start-up. Hyundai has also added a rear occupant alert, that detects motion or breathing around the rear seats when the car doors are opened.

That sums up this minor mid-life facelift. Hyundai is yet to confirm the refreshed Tucson’s UK specs and pricing, as well as exactly when we can expect updated models to arrive in showrooms.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved