Skoda Enyaq range bolstered by new cheaper trims

Skoda has revised its electric Enyaq SUV line-up with the addition of two new trim grade choices – the ’50’ and ’50 Edition’ – which come with a smaller battery and drop the car’s entry-level price.

Introduced to the electric SUV range to “bring down the cost of switching to a new Enyaq”, the new trims are powered by a 52kWh battery pack – a lower capacity than the 58kWh and the range-topping 77kWh options previously available,

To make way for the new ’50’ and ’50 Edition’ trim levels, the 58kWh Enyaq ’60’ has been discontinued – a change that Skoda says was lowered the SUV’s entry-level price by £2k.

The rear-wheel drive 170hp ’50’ and ’50 Edition’ have a reported battery range of 234 miles and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 9.1 seconds. Top speed is capped at 99mph. By comparison, the 77kWh ’85 Edition’ is said to muster up to 358 miles on a single charge and has a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.7 seconds, but is over £7k more expensive.

The new entry-level ’50’ spec includes 19-inch alloy wheels, artificial leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster and LED headlights. The slightly more expensive ’50 Edition’ adds more advanced Matrix LED headlights, heated front seats, an electronically-adjustable drivers seat and adaptive cruise control.

Pricing for the Skoda Enyaq range now begins at just under £37k. The SUV holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 82%. It has excellent scores across every category, with the caveat that we don’t yet have reliability data at this time.