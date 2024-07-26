fbpx
Model update

Skoda Enyaq range bolstered by new cheaper trims

Skoda has revised its Enyaq line-up by adding two new trim choices which come with a smaller battery and drop the SUV's lead-in price

Skoda Enyaq 50

by Sean Rees

Skoda has revised its electric Enyaq SUV line-up with the addition of two new trim grade choices – the ’50’ and ’50 Edition’ – which come with a smaller battery and drop the car’s entry-level price.

Introduced to the electric SUV range to “bring down the cost of switching to a new Enyaq”, the new trims are powered by a 52kWh battery pack – a lower capacity than the 58kWh and the range-topping 77kWh options previously available,

To make way for the new ’50’ and ’50 Edition’ trim levels, the 58kWh Enyaq ’60’ has been discontinued – a change that Skoda says was lowered the SUV’s entry-level price by £2k.

The rear-wheel drive 170hp ’50’ and ’50 Edition’ have a reported battery range of 234 miles and can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 9.1 seconds. Top speed is capped at 99mph. By comparison, the 77kWh ’85 Edition’ is said to muster up to 358 miles on a single charge and has a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.7 seconds, but is over £7k more expensive.

The new entry-level ’50’ spec includes 19-inch alloy wheels, artificial leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster and LED headlights. The slightly more expensive ’50 Edition’ adds more advanced Matrix LED headlights, heated front seats, an electronically-adjustable drivers seat and adaptive cruise control.

Pricing for the Skoda Enyaq range now begins at just under £37k. The SUV holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 82%. It has excellent scores across every category, with the caveat that we don’t yet have reliability data at this time.

Latest EV news, ratings, features and advice

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
