Best Coupé 2025

With muscular styling and a growling V8 soundtrack, the new Ford Mustang is the perfect antidote to modern econoboxes' tedium.

Ford Mustang – Best Coupe 2025, The Car Expert Awards

by Stuart Masson
Sleekly styled coupés have been in decline for several years now, as car manufacturers prioritise switching their models ranges from fossil-fuel power to electricity. But, thankfully, some car companies are keeping the faith.

Although luxury sports cars and supercars remain popular, the choices available at real-world prices are slimming all the time. This year again saw more models disappearing than new models arriving, with just three new models eligible – two of which are different versions of the same car:

  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53

Our awards recognise both the best new models launched over the last 12 months and the best overall cars in each category – because newest doesn’t always mean best. And in this category, there’s no electric class champion as there are no eligible models yet available.

Best new coupé: Ford Mustang (77%)

Ford Mustang – Expert Rating – Best Coupe 2025, The Car Expert Awards

Just when you thought it was all over for pony cars, Ford has unleashed its best Mustang ever, led by the inspired Dark Horse model. With muscular styling and a growling V8 soundtrack, the new Mustang is the perfect antidote to modern econoboxes’ tedium. 

This may be the last Mustang as we know it, so we recommend you take whatever opportunity you can to get behind the wheel. 

Class champion: Porsche 718 Cayman (85%)

Porsche Cayman (2016 onwards) – Expert Rating

Whisper it quietly, but the best coupé in the Porsche range isn’t the famous 911. Instead, it’s the smaller 718 Cayman that gets reviewers more enthused when there’s a windy piece of road up ahead.

It may be approaching retirement age, and it may be the last petrol-engined Cayman, but the current model is a lovely thing to drive. Forget practicality, touchscreens and even rear seats – the Cayman is all about the driving experience. That makes it difficult to live with on a day-to-day basis for most people, but as a second car for weekends and road trips, it’s brilliant.

The Car Expert Awards 2025– all the category winners

The latest from The Car Expert

Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.
