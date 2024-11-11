fbpx
Expert Rating

Ford Mustang

(2024 – present)

Ford Mustang Dark Horse - Expert Rating 2024

Expert Rating

New car score:

57
%
D

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

77
%
A

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

29
%
D

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

17
%
E

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Ford Mustang is a large, petrol-powered, rear-wheel drive coupé and convertible model. This is the latest, seventh-generation, model that was launched in 2024.

Despite the Mustang being one of Ford’s most famous models, the new model is only the second generation (after the previous model) to be built in right-hand drive and officially exported to the UK.

Unlike the previous model, the latest Mustang is only offered with a 5.0-litre petrol V8 engine. The four-cylinder version remains available in other markets but is not being offered in the UK after poor sales of the last model resulted in it being dropped a few years ago.

There’s a new flagship model called the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with an upgraded engine that offers improved performance.

Based on initial European reviews, the new Mustang has been highly praised for its much-improved driving dynamics compared to previous models. Steve Sutcliffe at Auto Express feels that the manual coupé is “unquestionably the pick of the bunch” compared to the automatic gearbox or convertible versions, while Ben Barry at Car describes the Dark Horse as “a uniquely compelling sports car”.

As of November 2024, the new Ford Mustang has a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 57%. Despite its popularity with motoring journalists, the Mustang inevitably loses a lot of points because of its very high running costs and CO2 emissions. As yet, we don’t have any Euro NCAP safety results, and it will be quite a while before we get reliability data.

Mustang highlights

  • Driving dynamics significantly better than earlier models
  • Much improved connectivity
  • New Dark Horse performance model

Mustang lowlights

  • Expensive to run
  • Limited availability in UK
  • Rear seats very cramped

Key specifications

Body style: Large coupé and convertible
Engines: petrol
Price: From £55,725

Launched: Sumer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse - front, dynamic
Mustang Dark Horse
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse - rear, dynamic
Mustang Dark Horse
2024 Ford Mustang convertible - side profile
Mustang Convertible
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse - wide shot
Mustang Dark Horse
2024 Ford Mustang convertible - rear, dynamic
Mustang Convertible
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse - dashboard and interior

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Evo

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Ford Mustang has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Ford Mustang has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models23 mpgE23 – 24 mpgE – E
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models279 g/kmD274 – 282 g/kmD – D
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models45D43 – 46D – D
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£442D
Year 2£1,040D
Year 3£1,595D
Year 4£1,830D
Year 5£2,374C
Overall£7,281D

The Ford Mustang is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Although this is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone considering a new or used Mustang, it’s still worth noting. Unsurprisingly, given that the Mustang is powered by a 5.0-litre petrol V8 engine, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are high.

Insurance and servicing costs are also higher than most new cars on the market.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Mustang to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mustang, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ford Mustang

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the new Ford Mustang. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Ford dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Mustang, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A5 | Audi RS 5 | BMW 4 Series | BMW M4 | Mercedes-Benz CLE | Mercedes-AMG CLE 53

It’s a small pool of rivals for the new Ford Mustang, and realistically there’s nothing else quite like it on sale in the UK. We don’t get the Dodge Challenger (which is due to end production very soon anyway) and the Chevrolet Camaro is also long gone in America (and was never officially sold here, either). The big German brands all have large coupé and convertible models, but they’re quite different in execution to the Mustang.

More news, reviews and information about the Ford Mustang at The Car Expert

Ford Mustang (2015 to 2023)

Ford Mustang (2015 to 2023)

Everything you need to know about Ford

Everything you need to know about Ford

SEAT Ibiza leads a field of five-star Euro NCAP ratings

SEAT Ibiza leads a field of five-star Euro NCAP ratings

Safety body slams Ford Mustang over poor crash results

Safety body slams Ford Mustang over poor crash results

Ford announces brand-new Mustang

Ford announces brand-new Mustang

Ford Mustang review

Ford Mustang review

Many lose but some win with new road tax rules

Many lose but some win with new road tax rules

Ford Mustang review (2016 – 2018)

Ford Mustang review (2016 – 2018)

Ford Mustang Mach 1 set for European debut

Ford Mustang Mach 1 set for European debut

Ford unveils all-electric Mustang Mach-E

Ford unveils all-electric Mustang Mach-E

Anniversary Ford Mustang55 revealed

Anniversary Ford Mustang55 revealed

Geneva: Ford offers Bullitt points

Geneva: Ford offers Bullitt points

