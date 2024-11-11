Summary

The Ford Mustang is a large, petrol-powered, rear-wheel drive coupé and convertible model. This is the latest, seventh-generation, model that was launched in 2024.

Despite the Mustang being one of Ford’s most famous models, the new model is only the second generation (after the previous model) to be built in right-hand drive and officially exported to the UK.

Unlike the previous model, the latest Mustang is only offered with a 5.0-litre petrol V8 engine. The four-cylinder version remains available in other markets but is not being offered in the UK after poor sales of the last model resulted in it being dropped a few years ago.

There’s a new flagship model called the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with an upgraded engine that offers improved performance.

Based on initial European reviews, the new Mustang has been highly praised for its much-improved driving dynamics compared to previous models. Steve Sutcliffe at Auto Express feels that the manual coupé is “unquestionably the pick of the bunch” compared to the automatic gearbox or convertible versions, while Ben Barry at Car describes the Dark Horse as “a uniquely compelling sports car”.

As of November 2024, the new Ford Mustang has a New Car Expert Rating of D, with a score of 57%. Despite its popularity with motoring journalists, the Mustang inevitably loses a lot of points because of its very high running costs and CO 2 emissions. As yet, we don’t have any Euro NCAP safety results, and it will be quite a while before we get reliability data.

Mustang highlights Driving dynamics significantly better than earlier models

Much improved connectivity

New Dark Horse performance model Mustang lowlights Expensive to run

Limited availability in UK

Rear seats very cramped

Key specifications

Body style: Large coupé and convertible

Engines: petrol

Price: From £55,725 Launched: Sumer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic Dark Horse

Score: 9 / 10

“Although the Ford Mustang Dark Horse has been thoroughly modernised inside and out, and wears a striking new set of clothes, it’s still an old fashioned driver’s car at heart – and one that drives as good as it looks. If this really is to be the mainstream Mustang’s last hurrah, it will be some swansong. No wonder the UK’s allocation is already sold out.”

Author: Steve Sutcliffe

Read review Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic GT

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Ford Mustang GT introduces fresh looks and plenty of updated technology, all of which is accompanied by a traditional V8 soundtrack.”

Author: Steve Sutcliffe

Read review Autocar + Score: 8 / 10

“Digital, youth-oriented appeal meets traditional V8 grunt in a car that is still thousands of pounds cheaper than its rivals.”

Author: Jonathan Bryce

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Dark Horse

Score: 8 / 10

“We’d like more feel from the steering and more attitude and performance from the (detuned for Britain) V8, but all in the Ford Mustang now stands as a uniquely compelling sports car that does the go-faster stuff very much on its own terms.”

Author: Ben Barry

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“With its big petrol V8 engine, the Ford Mustang is one of the last of a dying breed of sports cars.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The seventh-generation Ford Mustang is leaner, meaner and comes exclusively with a V8 engine – so don’t expect hybrid efficiency or the latest tech.”

Read review Evo + Score: 8 / 10

“The Ford Mustang GT really is an easy car to fall for, and it’s one you sense Ford is pulling out all the stops to continue selling in the UK. Average fleet emissions regulations mean that Ford must limit the supply of Mustangs in Europe to avoid fines, and theoretically they could produce more than they do to satisfy demand. That demand is only likely to grow with this new model, because there really isn’t an alternative if you want a manual, rear-drive, naturally aspirated V8 coupe in 2024.”

Author: Yousuf Ashraf

Read review Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol automatic Dark Horse

Score: 9 / 10

“Even if its styling looks a little fussier than that of its predecessor to these eyes, and even if the similarly priced BMW M2 is objectively the better buy, there’s nothing else out there quite like the Ford Mustang Dark Horse. It’s likely one of the very last manual V8 cars available to buy – but that’s not the only thing the new Mustang has going for it.”

Author: James Taylor

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 5.0-litre petrol manual Dark Horse

Score: 9 / 10

“Sporty Mustang gamely gallops on.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“A bunch of great updates make the Ford Mustang a sharper sports car while still staying true to its muscle car roots”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Ford Mustang has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Ford Mustang has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 23 mpg E 23 – 24 mpg E – E CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 279 g/km D 274 – 282 g/km D – D Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 45 D 43 – 46 D – D Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £442 D Year 2 £1,040 D Year 3 £1,595 D Year 4 £1,830 D Year 5 £2,374 C Overall £7,281 D

The Ford Mustang is a very expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Although this is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone considering a new or used Mustang, it’s still worth noting. Unsurprisingly, given that the Mustang is powered by a 5.0-litre petrol V8 engine, fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions are high.

Insurance and servicing costs are also higher than most new cars on the market.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford Mustang to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Mustang, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ford Mustang

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the new Ford Mustang. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Ford dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Ford Mustang, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A5 | Audi RS 5 | BMW 4 Series | BMW M4 | Mercedes-Benz CLE | Mercedes-AMG CLE 53

It’s a small pool of rivals for the new Ford Mustang, and realistically there’s nothing else quite like it on sale in the UK. We don’t get the Dodge Challenger (which is due to end production very soon anyway) and the Chevrolet Camaro is also long gone in America (and was never officially sold here, either). The big German brands all have large coupé and convertible models, but they’re quite different in execution to the Mustang.

More information

