Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé

(2024 – present)

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe (2024 onwards) - Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

63
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

65
%
C

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

75
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

54
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a two-door, four-seater coupé that was launched in 2023 before arriving in the UK in early 2024.

The CLE effectively replaces two models in the Mercedes-Benz family, the C-Class Coupé and the E-Class Coupé, as part of a rationalisation of the company’s sprawling model range. The CLE is also available as a cabriolet, and we have a separate Expert Rating for that model.

Available with petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid power – all with automatic gearboxes – every version of the CLE, including the AMG CLE 53 not covered here (separate Expert Rating coming soon), is tuned for comfort more than for incisive handling. For attacking a winding B-road, a BMW 4 Series is probably going to be more enjoyable, but for long journeys along A-roads and motorways, the CLE is superior.

Media reviews have been broadly positive although the actual review scores have so far only been average. Stuart Gallagher at Evo describes the CLE as “a very good all-round coupe that takes a step back to the Mercedes of old”, while Neil Winn from What Car? similarly describes it as “a compelling choice as a comfortable, long-distance cruiser”. However, Autocar laments that “E-Class Coupé owners might not find material quality levels commensurate with their old car”

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé hold a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 63%. It scores top marks for its low CO2 emissions (thanks to the plug-in hybrid version), although media review scores are only middling and running costs are high. As yet, we don’t have any safety data from Euro NCAP, so that may influence the rating up or down if and when the CLE is tested.

CLE highlights

  • Comfortable ride for long journeys
  • Good-size rear seats
  • Decent level of standard equipment
  • Plenty of top tech equipment

CLE lowlights

  • Handling can’t match BMW 4 Series
  • Touch-sensitive steering wheel controls
  • Still a pricey option
  • Plug-in hybrid model loses a lot of boot space

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized 2+2 coupé
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £46,620 on-road

Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz CLE coupe - front, dynamic
Mercedes-Benz CLE coupe - side profile
Mercedes-Benz CLE coupe - dashboard
Mercedes-Benz CLE coupe - rear, dynamic

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models40 mpgD37 – 44 mpgC – D
Diesel models59 mpgA59 – 60 mpgA – A
Plug-in hybrid models470 mpgA41 – 471 mpgA – D
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models160 g/kmC145 – 176 g/kmB – C
Diesel models125 g/kmA123 – 126 g/kmA – A
Plug-in hybrid models13 g/kmA13 – 13 g/kmA – A
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models69 milesC68 – 69 milesC – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models34C34 – 34C – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£367C
Year 2£851C
Year 3£1,381C
Year 4£1,656C
Year 5£2,164C
Overall£6,419C

The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption on the petrol-engined models is poor, while the diesels and plug-in hybrid models are much better – and much the same applies to CO2 emissions, which affect road tax.

Insurance and servicing costs are pretty average for the new car market, which is fairly competitive for a luxury car model.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz CLE to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CLE, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-Benz CLE

Date: March 2024
Recall number: R/2024/130
Model types: All
Build dates: 02/2023 to 08/2023
Number of vehicles affected: 2
Defect: On certain vehicles, some 80A fuses installed might not meet requirements.
Remedy: Replace the respective main fuse boxes on the affected vehicles.

As of November 2024, there has only been one DVSA vehicle safety recall on the Mercedes-Benz CLE, and that only affected two cars.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used CLE, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz CLE, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A5 (2016 to 2024) | BMW 4 Series | Ford Mustang

The large coupé market has been in decline for several years. The Audi A5 coupé has now been discontinued, while the BMW 4 Series carries on successfully. Ford has also launched a new Mustang, but that’s not really a direct competitor to the Mercedes CLE.

More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz CLE at The Car Expert

Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz

Everything you need to know about Mercedes-Benz

High-power Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupé unveiled

High-power Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupé unveiled

Pricing announced for new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé

Pricing announced for new Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé

New Mercedes-Benz CLE range revealed

New Mercedes-Benz CLE range revealed

