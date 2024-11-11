Summary

The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a two-door, four-seater coupé that was launched in 2023 before arriving in the UK in early 2024.

The CLE effectively replaces two models in the Mercedes-Benz family, the C-Class Coupé and the E-Class Coupé, as part of a rationalisation of the company’s sprawling model range. The CLE is also available as a cabriolet, and we have a separate Expert Rating for that model.

Available with petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid power – all with automatic gearboxes – every version of the CLE, including the AMG CLE 53 not covered here (separate Expert Rating coming soon), is tuned for comfort more than for incisive handling. For attacking a winding B-road, a BMW 4 Series is probably going to be more enjoyable, but for long journeys along A-roads and motorways, the CLE is superior.

Media reviews have been broadly positive although the actual review scores have so far only been average. Stuart Gallagher at Evo describes the CLE as “a very good all-round coupe that takes a step back to the Mercedes of old”, while Neil Winn from What Car? similarly describes it as “a compelling choice as a comfortable, long-distance cruiser”. However, Autocar laments that “E-Class Coupé owners might not find material quality levels commensurate with their old car”

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé hold a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 63%. It scores top marks for its low CO2 emissions (thanks to the plug-in hybrid version), although media review scores are only middling and running costs are high. As yet, we don’t have any safety data from Euro NCAP, so that may influence the rating up or down if and when the CLE is tested.

CLE highlights Comfortable ride for long journeys

Good-size rear seats

Decent level of standard equipment

Plenty of top tech equipment CLE lowlights Handling can’t match BMW 4 Series

Touch-sensitive steering wheel controls

Still a pricey option

Plug-in hybrid model loses a lot of boot space

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized 2+2 coupé

Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid

Price: From £46,620 on-road Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“What it does take from its saloon siblings is largely good stuff, although we’d like a more refined ride. At this price point the diesel doesn’t feel special enough, either. The pick of the range looks like a pricier petrol with the fancier adjustable suspension.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé is very comfortable, looks the part, has a fantastic cabin and a rare diesel option… but it’s no sports car.”

Author: Mark Nichol

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview (including Cabriolet models)

Score: 8 / 10

“Although there’s more of the C-Class about how this car looks inside and out, then, there are certainly clear notes of the E-Class about how the Mercedes-Benz CLE rides, handles and performs. Think of it as one of the segment’s more practical, comfortable options, a car that meets a mature, laid-back, boulevardier-style brief rather well.”

Author: Matt Saunders, Sam Phillips, Illya Verpraet

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Relaxing rather than exciting, the CLE will find favour with exactly the same sort of buyers who purchased the old C- and E-Class coupes. Which is just what it’s meant to do.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Mercedes CLE looks good, offers a decent amount of room inside and drives well, replacing two models in one go.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, Andy Goodwin

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is one of those increasingly rare sights – a sleek two-door coupe. It has a good-sized boot, but it could be a bit cramped for rear seat passengers.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“It’s all very calm, very relaxed and totally unobtrusive. It makes it all feel very late-1990s, when lap times and acceleration figures weren’t the be-all and end-all as they are today. Further proof that less can be more and all the better for it.”

Author: Stuart Gallagher

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Replacing both the C-Class coupe and E-Class coupe in Mercedes-Benz’s rationalised range, the CLE manages to be a more convincing proposition than either car, with smart styling, relaxed road manners and a roomy interior.”

Author: John Redfern

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“No surprises with the Mercedes-Benz CLE – it’s a comfortable, premium and good-looking coupe. We felt there was more C-Class than E-Class about the way it drove, but it shouldn’t put buyers off from either side. But either way, we like it.”

Author: Keith Adams

Read review Regit + Model reviewed: CLE 300 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus

Score: 8 / 10

“If you were ever in any doubt that two could become one, the Mercedes-Benz CLE has proved it is possible. Yes, there will be people out there who will say it’s not like the outgoing C-Class or E-Class Coupe models, but we think they have found the perfect balance between the two.”

Author: Maxine Ashford

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic CLE 450 AMG Line Premium Plus Coupe

Score: 8 / 10

The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a modern take on the archetypal Mercedes coupe, and all the better for it. In much the same way as those two-door Mercs of old, the CLE feels as though it would be most at home with its nose pointed south, whisking you to a table by the Med for dinner in understated style.”

Author: Alex Robbins

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Relaxing to drive but infuriating to operate, the CLE is an old-school coupe spoiled by poorly integrated tech.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes CLE Coupé might not stand out as exceptional value, it’s a compelling choice as a comfortable, long-distance cruiser with a touch more practicality than its closest rivals.”

Author: Neil Winn

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 40 mpg D 37 – 44 mpg C – D Diesel models 59 mpg A 59 – 60 mpg A – A Plug-in hybrid models 470 mpg A 41 – 471 mpg A – D CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 160 g/km C 145 – 176 g/km B – C Diesel models 125 g/km A 123 – 126 g/km A – A Plug-in hybrid models 13 g/km A 13 – 13 g/km A – A Battery range Average Score Variation Score Plug-in hybrid models 69 miles C 68 – 69 miles C – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 34 C 34 – 34 C – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £367 C Year 2 £851 C Year 3 £1,381 C Year 4 £1,656 C Year 5 £2,164 C Overall £6,419 C

The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption on the petrol-engined models is poor, while the diesels and plug-in hybrid models are much better – and much the same applies to CO 2 emissions, which affect road tax.

Insurance and servicing costs are pretty average for the new car market, which is fairly competitive for a luxury car model.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz CLE to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CLE, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-Benz CLE

Date: March 2024

Recall number: R/2024/130

Model types: All

Build dates: 02/2023 to 08/2023

Number of vehicles affected: 2

Defect: On certain vehicles, some 80A fuses installed might not meet requirements.

Remedy: Replace the respective main fuse boxes on the affected vehicles.

As of November 2024, there has only been one DVSA vehicle safety recall on the Mercedes-Benz CLE, and that only affected two cars.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used CLE, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz CLE, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A5 (2016 to 2024) | BMW 4 Series | Ford Mustang

The large coupé market has been in decline for several years. The Audi A5 coupé has now been discontinued, while the BMW 4 Series carries on successfully. Ford has also launched a new Mustang, but that’s not really a direct competitor to the Mercedes CLE.

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz CLE at The Car Expert

