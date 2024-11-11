Summary
The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a two-door, four-seater coupé that was launched in 2023 before arriving in the UK in early 2024.
The CLE effectively replaces two models in the Mercedes-Benz family, the C-Class Coupé and the E-Class Coupé, as part of a rationalisation of the company’s sprawling model range. The CLE is also available as a cabriolet, and we have a separate Expert Rating for that model.
Available with petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid power – all with automatic gearboxes – every version of the CLE, including the AMG CLE 53 not covered here (separate Expert Rating coming soon), is tuned for comfort more than for incisive handling. For attacking a winding B-road, a BMW 4 Series is probably going to be more enjoyable, but for long journeys along A-roads and motorways, the CLE is superior.
Media reviews have been broadly positive although the actual review scores have so far only been average. Stuart Gallagher at Evo describes the CLE as “a very good all-round coupe that takes a step back to the Mercedes of old”, while Neil Winn from What Car? similarly describes it as “a compelling choice as a comfortable, long-distance cruiser”. However, Autocar laments that “E-Class Coupé owners might not find material quality levels commensurate with their old car”
As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé hold a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 63%. It scores top marks for its low CO2 emissions (thanks to the plug-in hybrid version), although media review scores are only middling and running costs are high. As yet, we don’t have any safety data from Euro NCAP, so that may influence the rating up or down if and when the CLE is tested.
CLE highlights
- Comfortable ride for long journeys
- Good-size rear seats
- Decent level of standard equipment
- Plenty of top tech equipment
CLE lowlights
- Handling can’t match BMW 4 Series
- Touch-sensitive steering wheel controls
- Still a pricey option
- Plug-in hybrid model loses a lot of boot space
Key specifications
Body style: Mid-sized 2+2 coupé
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £46,620 on-road
Launched: Winter 2023/24
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA
Media reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“What it does take from its saloon siblings is largely good stuff, although we’d like a more refined ride. At this price point the diesel doesn’t feel special enough, either. The pick of the range looks like a pricier petrol with the fancier adjustable suspension.”
Author: Alastair Crooks
Read review
Auto Trader
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé is very comfortable, looks the part, has a fantastic cabin and a rare diesel option… but it’s no sports car.”
Author: Mark Nichol
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview (including Cabriolet models)
Score: 8 / 10
“Although there’s more of the C-Class about how this car looks inside and out, then, there are certainly clear notes of the E-Class about how the Mercedes-Benz CLE rides, handles and performs. Think of it as one of the segment’s more practical, comfortable options, a car that meets a mature, laid-back, boulevardier-style brief rather well.”
Author: Matt Saunders, Sam Phillips, Illya Verpraet
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Relaxing rather than exciting, the CLE will find favour with exactly the same sort of buyers who purchased the old C- and E-Class coupes. Which is just what it’s meant to do.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7.8 / 10
“The Mercedes CLE looks good, offers a decent amount of room inside and drives well, replacing two models in one go.”
Author: Charlie Harvey, Andy Goodwin
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe is one of those increasingly rare sights – a sleek two-door coupe. It has a good-sized boot, but it could be a bit cramped for rear seat passengers.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s all very calm, very relaxed and totally unobtrusive. It makes it all feel very late-1990s, when lap times and acceleration figures weren’t the be-all and end-all as they are today. Further proof that less can be more and all the better for it.”
Author: Stuart Gallagher
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Replacing both the C-Class coupe and E-Class coupe in Mercedes-Benz’s rationalised range, the CLE manages to be a more convincing proposition than either car, with smart styling, relaxed road manners and a roomy interior.”
Author: John Redfern
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“No surprises with the Mercedes-Benz CLE – it’s a comfortable, premium and good-looking coupe. We felt there was more C-Class than E-Class about the way it drove, but it shouldn’t put buyers off from either side. But either way, we like it.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
Regit
Model reviewed: CLE 300 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“If you were ever in any doubt that two could become one, the Mercedes-Benz CLE has proved it is possible. Yes, there will be people out there who will say it’s not like the outgoing C-Class or E-Class Coupe models, but we think they have found the perfect balance between the two.”
Author: Maxine Ashford
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic CLE 450 AMG Line Premium Plus Coupe
Score: 8 / 10
The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a modern take on the archetypal Mercedes coupe, and all the better for it. In much the same way as those two-door Mercs of old, the CLE feels as though it would be most at home with its nose pointed south, whisking you to a table by the Med for dinner in understated style.”
Author: Alex Robbins
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“Relaxing to drive but infuriating to operate, the CLE is an old-school coupe spoiled by poorly integrated tech.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Mercedes CLE Coupé might not stand out as exceptional value, it’s a compelling choice as a comfortable, long-distance cruiser with a touch more practicality than its closest rivals.”
Author: Neil Winn
Read review
Safety rating
No safety rating
As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE has not been tested by Euro NCAP.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE has not been tested by Green NCAP.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Fuel consumption
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|40 mpg
|D
|37 – 44 mpg
|C – D
|Diesel models
|59 mpg
|A
|59 – 60 mpg
|A – A
|Plug-in hybrid models
|470 mpg
|A
|41 – 471 mpg
|A – D
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|160 g/km
|C
|145 – 176 g/km
|B – C
|Diesel models
|125 g/km
|A
|123 – 126 g/km
|A – A
|Plug-in hybrid models
|13 g/km
|A
|13 – 13 g/km
|A – A
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|69 miles
|C
|68 – 69 miles
|C – C
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|34
|C
|34 – 34
|C – C
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£367
|C
|Year 2
|£851
|C
|Year 3
|£1,381
|C
|Year 4
|£1,656
|C
|Year 5
|£2,164
|C
|Overall
|£6,419
|C
The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a relatively expensive car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
Fuel consumption on the petrol-engined models is poor, while the diesels and plug-in hybrid models are much better – and much the same applies to CO2 emissions, which affect road tax.
Insurance and servicing costs are pretty average for the new car market, which is fairly competitive for a luxury car model.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz CLE to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CLE, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-Benz CLE
Date: March 2024
Recall number: R/2024/130
Model types: All
Build dates: 02/2023 to 08/2023
Number of vehicles affected: 2
Defect: On certain vehicles, some 80A fuses installed might not meet requirements.
Remedy: Replace the respective main fuse boxes on the affected vehicles.
As of November 2024, there has only been one DVSA vehicle safety recall on the Mercedes-Benz CLE, and that only affected two cars.
Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.
If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used CLE, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz CLE, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
Audi A5 (2016 to 2024) | BMW 4 Series | Ford Mustang
The large coupé market has been in decline for several years. The Audi A5 coupé has now been discontinued, while the BMW 4 Series carries on successfully. Ford has also launched a new Mustang, but that’s not really a direct competitor to the Mercedes CLE.
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz CLE at The Car Expert
