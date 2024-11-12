Summary

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is a two-door, four-seater convertible that was launched in 2024. It is the drop-top sibling to the CLE Coupé.

The CLE effectively replaces two models in the Mercedes-Benz family, the C-Class Cabriolet and the E-Class Cabriolet, as part of a rationalisation of the company’s sprawling model range. The CLE is also available as a coupé, and we have a separate Expert Rating for that model.

Available with a selection of petrol and diesel engines – all with automatic gearboxes – every version of the CLE, is tuned for comfort more than for incisive handling. For attacking a winding B-road, a BMW 4 Series is probably going to be more enjoyable, but for long journeys along A-roads and motorways, the CLE is superior.

Media reviews have been very positive, and generally better than for the CLE Coupé. Steve Huntingford from What Car? describes it as a “brilliant drop-top” with a “classy interior”, while Adam Binnie at Parkers says that the car’s most impressive feature is “just how refined it is with the roof down”. Some reviews feel the performance of the base CLE 300 is underwhelming, but also concede that it’s less important to the cabriolet than to its coupé sibling.

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet hold a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 64%. It gets good grades for its positive media review scores and low CO 2 emissions, although running costs are high. As yet, we don’t have any safety data from Euro NCAP, so that may influence the rating up or down if and when the CLE is tested.

CLE Cabriolet highlights Comfortable ride for long journeys

Rear seats can take adults

Decent level of standard equipment

Plenty of top tech equipment CLE Cabriolet lowlights Handling can’t match BMW 4 Series

Touch-sensitive steering wheel controls

Still a pricey option

Base engine lacks performance

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized 2+2 convertible

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £52,995 on-road Launched: Spring 2024

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic CLE 300 4Matic AMG Line Premium Plus

Score: 7 / 10

“There’s plenty to like with the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet; its well-appointed cabin and decent cruising refinement stand out. But even with mild-hybrid assistance, the four-cylinder engine in the CLE 300 can’t quite deliver the sort of effortless performance that a car like the CLE Cabrio deserves. If you really want that, you’ll need a CLE 450 – and deeper pockets.”

Author: John McIlroy

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview (including coupé)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet feels like a well-composed convertible with just enough material richness and cabin isolation to match its luxury billing. It’s no great drop-top sports car but, at a cruise, it’s a solid performer that can be enjoyed roof up or roof down.”

Author: Matt Saunders, Sam Phillips, Illya Verpraet

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“As a cabriolet the Mercedes-Benz CLE makes even more sense than as a coupe, where it’ll always come up against comparison with sports car rivals. A four-seater soft-top is plainly not a sports car and will never have to defend itself as such. That means it can continue doing what it does best – offering a huge level of luxury and refinement that will encourage owners to keep the roof folded year-round.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Mercedes CLE Cabriolet offers a comfortable ride and plush interior, but its engines could be better.”

Author: Charlie Harvey, John McIlroy

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet melds elements of the C and E-class into a sleek package, offering a smooth, refined drive in six-cylinder form.”

Author: Stuart Gallagher, Yousuf Ashraf

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The most impressive element of this car is just how refined it is with the roof down. A lack of blustery wind in the cabin thanks to the Aircap and efficient seat heating means you’ll get more top-down motoring for your money than rivals too.”

Author: Adam Binnie

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol (mild hybrid ) automatic AMG Line Premium Plus

Score: 9 / 10

“Softly-softly approach is the best route for CLE.”

Author: Matt Robinson

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol (mild hybrid) automatic CLE 200

Score: 8 / 10

“Four-seat convertibles are rare; Mercedes could have sat on its laurels but instead it produced a top-quality car.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet looks slick, drives adroitly, and bigger engines and bougier specs see it shine brightest, of course. Pity the tech spoils it.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Mercedes CLE Cabriolet is a brilliant drop-top that’s refined and good to drive, plus its classy interior provides greater practicality than you get with a BMW 4 Series Convertible.”

Author: Steve Huntingford

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Fuel consumption Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 39 mpg D 35 – 42 mpg D – D Diesel models 58 mpg B 58 – 58 mpg B – B CO₂ output Average Score Variation Score Petrol models 166 g/km C 152 – 181 g/km B – C Diesel models 129 g/km A 128 – 130 g/km A – A Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 34 C 34 – 34 C – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £353 C Year 2 £826 C Year 3 £1,368 C Year 4 £1,649 C Year 5 £2,154 C Overall £6,350 C

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is a relatively expensive car to own and run – and fractionally dearer than the CLE Coupé – according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption on the petrol-engined models is poor, while the diesel is better – and much the same applies to CO 2 emissions, which affect road tax.

Insurance and servicing costs are pretty average for the new car market, which is fairly competitive for a luxury car model.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CLE, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Date: March 2024

Recall number: R/2024/130

Model types: All

Build dates: 02/2023 to 08/2023

Number of vehicles affected: 2

Defect: On certain vehicles, some 80-amp fuses installed might not meet requirements.

Remedy: Replace the respective main fuse boxes on the affected vehicles.

As of November 2024, there has only been one DVSA vehicle safety recall on the Mercedes-Benz CLE family, and that only affected two cars.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used CLE, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A5 Cabriolet (2017 to 2022) | BMW 4 Series Convertible | Ford Mustang

The large cabriolet market has been in decline for several years. The Audi A5 Cabriolet was discontinued a couple of years ago, although the BMW 4 Series carries on successfully. Ford has also launched a new Mustang, but that’s not really a direct competitor to the Mercedes CLE.

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Mercedes-Benz CLE range at The Car Expert

