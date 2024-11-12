fbpx
Expert Rating

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet –wallpaper

Expert Rating

New car score:

64
%
C

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

74
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

62
%
B

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

46
%
D

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is a two-door, four-seater convertible that was launched in 2024. It is the drop-top sibling to the CLE Coupé.

The CLE effectively replaces two models in the Mercedes-Benz family, the C-Class Cabriolet and the E-Class Cabriolet, as part of a rationalisation of the company’s sprawling model range. The CLE is also available as a coupé, and we have a separate Expert Rating for that model.

Available with a selection of petrol and diesel engines – all with automatic gearboxes – every version of the CLE, is tuned for comfort more than for incisive handling. For attacking a winding B-road, a BMW 4 Series is probably going to be more enjoyable, but for long journeys along A-roads and motorways, the CLE is superior.

Media reviews have been very positive, and generally better than for the CLE Coupé. Steve Huntingford from What Car? describes it as a “brilliant drop-top” with a “classy interior”, while Adam Binnie at Parkers says that the car’s most impressive feature is “just how refined it is with the roof down”. Some reviews feel the performance of the base CLE 300 is underwhelming, but also concede that it’s less important to the cabriolet than to its coupé sibling.

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet hold a New Car Expert Rating of C, with a score of 64%. It gets good grades for its positive media review scores and low CO2 emissions, although running costs are high. As yet, we don’t have any safety data from Euro NCAP, so that may influence the rating up or down if and when the CLE is tested.

CLE Cabriolet highlights

  • Comfortable ride for long journeys
  • Rear seats can take adults
  • Decent level of standard equipment
  • Plenty of top tech equipment

CLE Cabriolet lowlights

  • Handling can’t match BMW 4 Series
  • Touch-sensitive steering wheel controls
  • Still a pricey option
  • Base engine lacks performance

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-sized 2+2 convertible
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £52,995 on-road

Launched: Spring 2024
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet – front, dynamic
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet – rear, dynamic
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet – side profile, roof up
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet – front seats and dashboard

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Evo

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet has not been tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet has not been tested by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Fuel consumptionAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models39 mpgD35 – 42 mpgD – D
Diesel models58 mpgB58 – 58 mpgB – B
CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models166 g/kmC152 – 181 g/kmB – C
Diesel models129 g/kmA128 – 130 g/kmA – A
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models34C34 – 34C – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£353C
Year 2£826C
Year 3£1,368C
Year 4£1,649C
Year 5£2,154C
Overall£6,350C

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet is a relatively expensive car to own and run – and fractionally dearer than the CLE Coupé – according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

Fuel consumption on the petrol-engined models is poor, while the diesel is better – and much the same applies to CO2 emissions, which affect road tax.

Insurance and servicing costs are pretty average for the new car market, which is fairly competitive for a luxury car model.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the CLE, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Date: March 2024
Recall number: R/2024/130
Model types: All
Build dates: 02/2023 to 08/2023
Number of vehicles affected: 2
Defect: On certain vehicles, some 80-amp fuses installed might not meet requirements.
Remedy: Replace the respective main fuse boxes on the affected vehicles.

As of November 2024, there has only been one DVSA vehicle safety recall on the Mercedes-Benz CLE family, and that only affected two cars.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Mercedes-Benz dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used CLE, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi A5 Cabriolet (2017 to 2022) | BMW 4 Series Convertible | Ford Mustang

The large cabriolet market has been in decline for several years. The Audi A5 Cabriolet was discontinued a couple of years ago, although the BMW 4 Series carries on successfully. Ford has also launched a new Mustang, but that’s not really a direct competitor to the Mercedes CLE.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet replaces two models in the family, the C-Class Cabriolet and the E-Class Cabriolet, and does so very successfully.

